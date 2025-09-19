Anthony’s Substack
The Human Capital Investment Recovery Act
A Citizen-Proposed Bill
Sep 19
Anthony
What Happens When You Make Music Without Permission
Thirty-three days ago, I wrote my first lyrics.
Sep 9
Anthony
The Stone Dick Theory of American Evil
A Psychological Analysis of Imperial Compensation
Sep 5
Anthony
Copycats: How Government Climate and Grid Reliability Reports 2025 Echo Big Tobacco's Playbook
Introduction
Sep 3
Anthony
‼️ Emergency ‼️ I Am Extremely Concerned After Reviewing the DOE Report from July- Please Review
Here's what I see in this document.
Sep 3
Anthony
Data Center Power Crisis: Confession of Premeditated Murder Disguised as Economic Development
The Shock Announcement 🚨
Sep 1
Anthony
August 2025
Financial Warfare Against Families: How Caregiving Became Economically Impossible
A look at what I see when I try to understand why basic caregiving has become so damn hard
Aug 27
Anthony
Words are like Footprints in the Snow, Walk with me
I am hesitant to say this—a sense of dread fills me when I think of following through—but I will be creating for myself, not an algorithm, not an…
Aug 24
Anthony
I Judge You By Your Title. Literally the Title of Your Article Determines if I will Read it or Not. I Don't Care How Interesting the Topic…
I want my article’s title to tell you exactly what you’re getting and why you should care, using words you or most people would actually say.
Aug 18
Anthony
The Future They Stole From Us & One We Can Reclaim
Every technology described exists.
Aug 16
Anthony
How to Make Money: The Federal Reserve's Secret Method
Finally revealed!
Aug 15
Anthony
The Romance of Being Known
They watched you, long before they ever introduced themselves.
Aug 12
Anthony
