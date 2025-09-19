Anthony’s Substack

August 2025

Financial Warfare Against Families: How Caregiving Became Economically Impossible
A look at what I see when I try to understand why basic caregiving has become so damn hard
  
Anthony
Words are like Footprints in the Snow, Walk with me
I am hesitant to say this—a sense of dread fills me when I think of following through—but I will be creating for myself, not an algorithm, not an…
  
Anthony
I Judge You By Your Title. Literally the Title of Your Article Determines if I will Read it or Not. I Don't Care How Interesting the Topic…
I want my article’s title to tell you exactly what you’re getting and why you should care, using words you or most people would actually say.
  
Anthony
The Future They Stole From Us & One We Can Reclaim
Every technology described exists.
  
Anthony
How to Make Money: The Federal Reserve's Secret Method
Finally revealed!
  
Anthony
The Romance of Being Known
They watched you, long before they ever introduced themselves.
  
Anthony
