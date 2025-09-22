To Our Parents, Who Survived What We're Still Fighting

You won’t ever read this; and I won’t ever share it with you or let you know that it exists, but this is written for you, Dad. I think what it says is something many of us wish to express and need to hear. Maybe one day day, you will stumble upon it…

Tattoo I sketched for my Dad after a near fatal motorcycle accident he had when we were starting a few day trip just him and I,

You did what you had to do.

We see that now.

You were handed a world already broken, told to make it work, told to build something stable for us. And you did.

You worked jobs that drained your souls, you saved for houses that kept getting more expensive, you followed rules that kept changing against your favor.

You survived. That matters.

I Know You Had Dreams Too

Before the mortgages and the 401ks and the performance reviews that measured your worth in metrics that had nothing to do with who you really were.

Before you learned to speak in corporate language and dress for jobs that felt like costumes and smile at people who saw you as replaceable.

Before you had to choose between your creativity and our security. Before you had to trade your questions for stability.

Before you learned that "practical" was the highest virtue and "dreamer" became a dirty word.

We know you had fire once. I can still see it sometimes. There are those rare moments, precious moments, when something like your inner child, a playful, curious, creative piece of you, manages to break through, when you think no one's watching…

You Protected Us the Only Way You Knew How

"Get a real job." "Be practical." "The world doesn't owe you anything."

These felt like attacks, and they did hurt me. But wounds can heal, can even help prepare us for those who actually wish us harm.

But I understand, these were your shields.

You were trying to armor us against the same crushing you experienced. You were teaching us the survival skills that kept you alive in a system designed to break people like us.

I remember you told me, you got laid off when my brother and I, twins, were only a few months away from being born. I can’t imagine what that felt like. Even now, you talk about it at a distance… “didn’t understand the politics of business yet”, you said, “young and naive and optimistic”, you said.

What are those rules, those politics? The same ones they play by today: choose profit over people every, prey on the most vulnerable and those with less power, manipulation and lies are acceptable parts of successful business as long as you don’t get caught, it’s what it takes to make it.

You learned to play because you had to. And still you never fully surrendered your moral compass like so many do.

So, I understand why you thought, if you could make us harder, the world couldn't hurt us the way it hurt you.

But Here's What Happened

The system you learned to navigate has gotten meaner. The rules you mastered have changed. Frankly, the mask is off. The worst of humanity has taken over the power structures in every institution and business, they don’t even hide it anymore. They openly admit to engineering foods, technologies, and marketing that target children and families and our most vulnerable for engagement, lifetime customers, and profit. The stability you sacrificed for has been systematically dismantled by the same forces you learned to serve.

The practical path you carved for us has been strip-mined.

Your pensions were stolen

Your job security was "disrupted"

Your healthcare was commodified

Your retirement was gambled away

Your neighborhoods were gentrified

Your children's futures were financialized

And now we're all trying to figure out what comes next.

We're Not Rejecting You

When I create art instead of climbing ladders, when I question systems instead of just adapting to them, when I choose meaning over money - I’m not rejecting your values.

We're trying to rescue the values you had to bury.

The creativity you shelved to provide for us? We're keeping it alive.

The questions you stopped asking to keep the peace? We're still asking them.

The dreams you deferred indefinitely? We're trying to make them possible again.

Not just for us. For you too.

The Courage You Don't See

You think we're naive because we won't just "get with the program." But it takes a different kind of courage to refuse a program that's overtaken everything, but was built to be fundamentally anti-life and anti-human. It’s not just broken, it’s just not hiding its exploitation and extraction nearly as well anymore.

You survived by learning the rules. We're surviving by remembering that rules can be changed.

You adapted to systems that weren't designed for human flourishing. We're trying to design systems that are.

Both required enormous strength.

What We Need You to Know

Your way worked for your time. Our way is necessary for ours.

The system made you complicit in teaching your children to accept less than they deserve. It is a cruel, inhuman machine.

But that's not your fault. That's how good people get used by bad systems. They make you believe that your compliance protects the people you love.

The Healing

I am not here to argue, I am proof a different way is possible.

When we succeed at creating beauty, building community, finding meaning, choosing love over fear - we're validating the dreams you had to set aside.

Every song that matters, every painting that moves someone, every poem that tells the truth, every business built on human values instead of extraction - that's your creativity, finally getting to breathe.

What We're Really Asking For

Not your approval. Not your understanding, even. Not a handout.

Just your permission to be who we are.

Your support if you wish to lend it without trying to control the outcome.

Permission to believe that another world is possible. Permission to value our souls as much as our security. Permission to risk failure in service of something real. Permission to love you while refusing to become you.

The Truth We Both Know

The system is eating its own children now. Your way of surviving isn't protecting us anymore.

But our way of resisting isn't rejecting you.

We're different generations fighting the same war with different weapons.

To the Parents Reading This

Your children's creativity is the continuation of who you were before the world taught you to be smaller.

Your children's idealism is sacred and natural, it’s the part of you that refused to die completely.

Your children's struggles are proof that the world you tried to prepare them for no longer exists, and that they are still fighting like hell for something worth living for for them, for you, for their children.

The Bridge Forward

You don't have to understand our methods. But maybe you can recognize our purpose:

To create a world where the next generation doesn't have to choose between creativity and survival, between meaning and security, between their souls and their families.

To build something worth inheriting.

We are using the love and the pain you gave us as fuel to build the world you would have built, if you'd had the chance.

You survived so we could do more than survive. You endured so we could transform. You sacrificed so we could create.

Thank you for keeping us alive long enough to try.