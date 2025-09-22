Anthony’s Substack

User's avatar
Alan's avatar
Alan
11h

This is beautifully written Anthony. Thank you. As a 74 year old father and grandfather we wanted what we thought was the best for you. A world of opportunity. Freedom to choose. But we often did not know how to help you get there. We made many mistakes, but rejoice that you have found your way in this difficult world. We are proud of you. We love you.

SL Stone's avatar
SL Stone
10h

Perfect articulation, although you might be a bit more generous than I. Our elders have elbowed their way to the front of the bus at the expense of literally THE WORLD. Yes, choices were what they were and are what they are. And? It's the legit refusal to release control at the cost of our entire future that is chafing.

