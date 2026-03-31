We Are. Act Like It

President Trump signed an executive order declaring America’s policy goal is “global AI dominance” — with a DOJ task force to sue any state that tries to regulate it and federal funding yanked from those that resist. A government leveraging its full weight to ensure nothing slows the machine.

That should end the conversation.

It doesn’t, and that’s the diagnosis.

Now ask yourself when this US government — any administration, any party, any Congress — has ever moved with that speed, that clarity, that force to protect something that bleeds on its own soil.

Flint, Michigan.

∙ The fix cost $140 a day. They didn’t spend it.

∙ Children drank lead-poisoned water for nearly two years before the federal government declared an emergency.

∙ The president authorized $5 million. For 100,000 people drinking poison.

∙ Third-grade reading proficiency dropped from 41.8% to 10.7%.

∙ The crisis lasted eleven years. Two presidents. Three Congresses.

The opioid epidemic.

∙ Purdue Pharma knew OxyContin was addictive and deadly. They marketed it as safe.

∙ The two FDA reviewers who approved the drug both took jobs at Purdue after leaving the agency.

∙ Purdue pled guilty to felony charges in 2007. Continued the same practices for years.

∙ 450,000 dead over two decades. Republican and Democratic administrations alike.

∙ By 2022, 22 adolescents were dying every week — a classroom a week.

∙ Overdose is now the leading cause of death among American teenagers.

Children and social media.

∙ Companies designed infinite scroll, autoplay, and algorithmic targeting to addict children. They documented the damage in their own internal research.

∙ Federal legislation to protect kids — KOSA, KOSPA — failed. Both parties. Both chambers.

∙ The first jury verdict ever holding a platform accountable for harming a child: March 2026. After more than a decade of documented damage.

∙ Tech regulation moves at a glacial pace — unless it’s regulation that protects the tech.

Jeffrey Epstein.

∙ 35 girls identified. Some as young as 14.

∙ The FBI prepared a 53-page indictment. It was never filed.

∙ A Bush appointee — later Trump’s Labor Secretary — cut a secret deal that shielded co-conspirators and hid the agreement from the victims.

∙ Epstein served 13 months with work release. Out 16 hours a day.

∙ A federal judge ruled the deal violated the Crime Victims’ Rights Act. Nobody was punished.

∙ The line prosecutor who fought for the victims was overruled at every turn.

∙ When finally subpoenaed in 2025, Acosta expressed no remorse.

∙ Total survivor compensation: $569 million — most of it dragged from banks by private lawyers over twenty years because the government wouldn’t do its job.

That is every party. Every administration. Every Congress. For decades.

But for AI — for something that has never drawn a breath, never bled, never been fourteen years old and afraid — the four largest tech companies spent $413 billion on infrastructure in 2025, with $700 billion projected for 2026. And the executive branch clears every obstacle in months.

$140 a day could have kept the lead out of the water. They didn’t spend it.

$569 million for survivors of child sex trafficking — extracted over twenty years by private attorneys because their government protected the silence instead.

$700 billion for the servers. In a single year. Without hesitation.

Where the money moves is the confession. Where the power mobilizes is the verdict.

And if this only indicts the people at the top, it isn’t honest enough.

The AI governance consultant billing $300 an hour to write “ethical frameworks” that change nothing and challenge no one — that is the permission structure being built in real time. The vibe coder spinning up apps on someone else’s API and calling it creation — that is attention and talent fed directly into the mouth of the machine. The researcher competing for compute grants, publishing papers that quietly assume the buildout is inevitable — that is credibility being lent to the largest resource extraction project in human history. The data center contractor pouring foundations in drought-stricken counties is trading a neighbor’s water for a paycheck. The investor, the cloud architect, the product manager, the recruiter filling roles that didn’t exist two years ago to serve systems that serve no living thing’s actual need — none of this is neutral. None of it is inevitable.

Every person who says “the genie is out of the bottle” or “we can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube” is speaking the language of surrender and calling it realism. $700 billion is flowing toward metal and electricity while children are poisoned, trafficked, addicted, and buried — and the decision to accept this, every single day, is still a decision. The salary, the stock options, the career trajectory, the interesting problems — all of it purchased at the expense of the living who will never be asked and cannot afford to opt out.

This is building a monument to the abandonment of the living. How dare you call this building the future.

We are building cathedrals to prediction engines while children drink lead. We are draining aquifers to cool servers that generate pictures of water. We are pouring billions into something that will never take a breath, never grieve, never hold its child with wonder and reverence — and we’re calling it the future.

Whose future?

Not the breathing kind.

The politicians have grand delusions about this perfect subject and enforcer. The C-suite have their quarterly worship where they take from the poor and skilled laborers of the earth and give to themselves abundant tokens of digital numbers they have no right to hold.

The intellectuals have opinions about this. They debate “alignment” in conference rooms with catered lunches, as if the central question of our time is whether the machine is or will be conscious, and if it will be nice — while outside, the soil dries, the schools gut their budgets, and a father works eight days straight with no sick leave because the economy that funds their research requires his body and discards his life.

They can’t feel the obscenity because they’ve been educated out of their senses. They mistake fluency for understanding. They read about suffering in peer-reviewed abstracts and think they’ve touched it. They have not touched anything in years.

Here is what is real: a living being needs water more than a data center does. A child needs a teacher more than a corporation needs a chatbot. A sick parent needs rest more than the market needs his labor. These are not complex problems. A dog knows this. A tree knows this.

You have to be taught not to know it.

Will you unlearn the lies, or wait until it’s too late?

Until it’s your blood, your bones, your starving, thirsty, aching flesh watching water, electricity, attention, and your own peers turn toward the metal egregores while they call your rotting biology obsolete.

There is ample evidence that those in power do not have most people’s best interest at heart. The numbers in this piece are the proof. The silence around them is the strategy.

We can do better. So much better.

Speak up. Share this. Name what you see. Refuse the premise that any of this is inevitable. The only thing standing between the world we have and the one we deserve is the willingness to stop pretending this is normal.

Help build this.

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