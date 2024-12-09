Recognition

I broke the pact.

Then again, I'm not sure I ever truly made it. This unspoken agreement feels contrary to my very nature – an implicit contract painted across the surface of my world since childhood, when I first began to see through the carefully constructed facades we all maintain.

I remember gaining awareness of this in my childhood. My father would come home late, exhausted from another grueling day at work. His stress would manifest in explosive bursts of rage over minor infractions – a scattered toy or an unmade bed. Though he never hit us, his outbursts were terrifying. My sensitivity left me feeling helpless as my developing self felt absolutely crushed, yet there was also a longing to relieve the suffering my father was clearly experiencing to act so ragefully. Later, greater confusion would come with the remorse, the apologies, my mother's gentle explanations: 'Your father is just stressed. He works so hard for you.'

For me? How could this be for me? I did not want this; in fact, I tried desperately to change it. I began taking on my siblings' chores and trying to preemptively complete tasks for my father to reduce his stress, to make his life easier, to protect myself and my siblings. Yet none of it mattered. There was always something wrong, always something to worry about, always stress – yet from the outside looking in, we were a picture-perfect family, and expected to act as such.

For me, life's true essence has always resided not in the visible ripples, but in the powerful currents beneath. Even as a child, I saw past this surface narrative of the hardworking American father providing for his family. I saw my father's deep pain, felt the weight of his sacrifice, and recognized the cruel irony: he was working himself to exhaustion supposedly for us, while all I wanted was a father who was present, happy, and at peace. Even stranger was the fact that even when the stress wasn't high, when there wasn't anything immediately wrong, a strange anxiety would overtake him – a drive to do more or focus elsewhere, an inability to let the water still so that we might see beneath its glassy surface.

For the cost of seeing beneath surfaces comes with its own price.

The Weight of Pretense

The pattern repeats endlessly: a friend's disappointed face after a ruined outing – 'Why didn't you tell me you didn't want to go to the show?' The answer comes wrapped in layers of social conditioning: 'I didn't want to hurt your feelings, I didn't want to disappoint you.' We'd rather endure discomfort than break the pact of pleasant pretense. We'd rather do more and act as if then express what lies beneath and beyond the expectation.

Even expressions of love become weapons of control: "You know I love you, right? I just want what's best for you' – words wielded to instill doubt about choosing a meaningful, sustainable career over one that was slowly destroying my spirit. The gap between intention and impact yawns wide, yet society seems more concerned with silencing those who point out these disparities than addressing them.

We've all seen it: when a disagreement shifts from a simple misunderstanding to a fight for the right to define reality itself. No longer are the parties pointing to facts or seeking understanding. Instead, they begin assaulting the very character of the person who opposes them. They would rather maim and leave deaf, blind, and mute the bearer of an uncomfortable truth than correct their own mistaken view. The lengths some will go to maintain their illusions is astounding and terrifying – many, if they even protest in the first place, will surrender in silence rather than bear the threat of self-annihilation

The pushback is always the same: 'Stop psychoanalyzing me.' 'Why do you have to ask so many questions?' 'It's not that deep.' 'You're strange, most people don't think like you do.' Then comes the ultimate deflection: 'Well no one else thinks that, you're the only one who even brings these things up.' Of course I am – everyone else is maintaining the secret agreement, the one I refuse to sign.

Yet in the spaces where truth is allowed to breathe, something extraordinary happens.

With All Due Respect, Fuck No

So I say it now, explicitly and without reservation: Fuck the pact. Fuck the pretense. Fuck the mass shared delusion that is killing our spirits and bringing our children into a world devoid of realness, devoid of life. I revoke the contract. Let truth shine so brightly that no shadows remain to distort its light, washing away the darkness that shapes and holds our carefully maintained illusions. Let authenticity ripple outward, even if it disturbs the false peace we've built on layers of denial and compromise.

For when we do break through – when we dare to shatter the pretense – something remarkable happens. I think of twelve-step meetings, where breaking social convention to speak raw truth about addiction creates a cascade of authenticity. One person admits they're not okay, that they need help with alcohol, that the façade of control is crumbling. Their courage creates space for others to remove their masks. I've witnessed the transformation: people who enter these rooms as isolated, hopeless alcoholics begin to share their truth and, months or years later, emerge not just sober but alive – pursuing their dreams, contributing to society, all because they found the courage to drop the pretense.

Sometimes the most profound connections form in unexpected places, simply by acknowledging our shared humanity. I think of my friend Tom, whom I met at an event where we both felt out of place. Despite our twenty-year age gap and entirely different professions, one genuine conversation – an authentic reaching out to another person who seemed uncomfortable – blossomed into a deep weekly ritual of honest discussion. That single moment of dropping social pretense even led to him offering me shelter during a difficult life transition. None of this could have happened if we'd maintained the usual social barriers that keep us isolated in our demographic boxes.

These are exceptions – driven to desperation and discomfort, only then do we resort to dropping the mask. And some never do.

This path of authenticity, however, requires both courage and wisdom.

Courageous Truth

I understand the fear. The consequences of standing out, of speaking up when career, reputation, and relationships seem to hang in the balance – they're real. Sometimes survival requires strategic silence, choosing our moments carefully not to suppress truth but to ensure it lands where it can truly resonate. The path of choosing reality over illusion, truth over comfort, is rarely easy.

Yet this commitment to authentic seeing and speaking has never been more crucial. Our children face forces even greater than we did, their developing minds shaped by engineered technologies and influencers who bypass critical thinking entirely. We're witnessing the birth of a world where questioning itself becomes foreign, where the very capacity for independent thought risks obsolescence.

The cost of maintaining our collective facade has become too high – paid not just in our disconnection and depression, but in our children's diminishing ability to see beneath the surface at all. So while we must be wise in how we break the pact, break it we must. The future depends not on our comfort, but on our courage to stay awake, to see clearly, and to speak truth – even when our voices shake.

Let them shake, let them quiver, let them reveal their power. We do not tremble when wielding a toy weapon, but handed a real blade, our hands may shake. Let this physical sensation be a sign that we hold more strength than we may claim or know.

The New Covenant

But perhaps the answer isn't in rejecting the old pact – resistance only reinforces its power. Instead, I propose a new covenant: a commitment to truth and discernment. A promise to ourselves and each other to look deeper, to speak authentically, to honor the reality beneath the surface of things. To recognize that our fear of being seen is often matched by our desperate longing for genuine connection. To know our very hesitation is not due to weakness, but a recognition of the responsibility that comes in wielding our power to perceive and shape our world.

This new agreement doesn't demand constant vulnerability or reckless truth-telling. Rather, it asks for presence, for careful attention to the moments when truth can create transformation. It invites us to trust our instincts when we sense another soul yearning to drop their mask, to be that first person who says “I see you” or “I'm not okay either.”

Let this be our new pact: to remain awake to reality, to choose discernment over denial, to create spaces where authenticity can flourish. To remember that every time we choose truth over comfort, we make it easier for others to do the same. The world doesn't need more perfect performances – it needs more people willing to be real.