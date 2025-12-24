This is the last week the full manuscript will be available to free subscribers.

What follows is Chapter 1. The book asks you to do something before it tells you anything. That's deliberate.

Before we go any further, let's make this personal. Find somewhere you won't be disturbed for five minutes. Get your phone ready and set a timer for 90 seconds. Don't start it yet.

First, read this question:

What is one of the most meaningful experiences in your life? Who was there?

Where were you? What were you doing?

When you close your eyes, picture this moment with as much detail as you can. Feel it in your body—the sensations, the emotions, the sounds.

Now start the timer. Close your eyes.

[90 seconds]

Welcome back.

Take a moment to write what you experienced on a blank page. This can serve as a reminder of what you truly value. You may be surprised by what you see in your own words once you've completed this book.

Write it down now. This matters.

I have a few more questions. You don't have to write the answer down for these.

What didn't come to mind? If you're like me, screens and products probably didn't show up. I'll share what came to mind for me.

A summer afternoon, light streaming through my bedroom window. My then three-year-old daughter was sitting in my bed. She was feeling sad, and I wanted to teach her something that might help when she felt this way.

I asked her to do the same exercise we just did, in little kid language. "You know how sometimes you can 'see' things in your head, even when your eyes are closed? Like your imagination?" She nodded. "Sometimes Daddy uses his imagination to think of happy things when he's feeling sad. I bet you can come up with some really great things. Would you like to try?"

She nodded with full attention now.

"First we close our eyes and then we think of something that makes us smile really big and feel warm inside..."

We went through the exercise. When we were done I asked her to share what she saw.

With the biggest smile that little girl could muster, she said, "I saw when Daddy smiles at me."

In that moment every ounce of stress, frustration, drive to fix completely melted. My heart swelled, full with a warmth I’d almost forgotten was possible. What a gift. What an unexpected moment of beauty I never could have predicted.

The moment was complete. There was nothing more to say. I smiled right back and gave her a big hug.

She didn't say she thought of her favorite stuffed animal. Or the new clothes I’d just gotten her. Or any toy.

She thought of something she could see. Relationship with someone important to her. A moment of connection.

My daughter didn't think of her toys. She thought of me smiling at her.

These moments shared something. They were grounded in physical reality. Complete in themselves. They didn't require the next version. They didn't need an upgrade. They involved being fully present in that experience.

They weren't planned. They weren't optimized. If they had been scripted, they wouldn't have carried the same meaning.

Somewhere along the way, we learned to distrust this knowing.

We learned to believe strange things.

That a twenty-three-year-old with an MBA should manage a team of people who've been doing the work for decades—because they didn't have an MBA. That a doctor who spends eight minutes with you knows your body better than you do after living in it for forty years. That a credit score—a number generated by an algorithm you'll never see, controlled by companies you'll never meet—determines whether you deserve a car, a home, the capital to start your own business.

We learned that a piece of paper could make someone qualified and the absence of that paper could make someone worthless, regardless of what either person actually knew, could do, or had done.

We learned that the political party someone belonged to was more important than their actual beliefs, their demonstrated behavior, their decisions, and their impact on real people's lives.

We learned to take this seriously. Life and death serious.

A person could spend twenty years mastering a craft, a lifetime developing genuine wisdom through trial, failure, and refinement—and be dismissed in seconds because they lacked the proper letters after their name. Meanwhile, someone with the proper letters but no wisdom, no experience, no demonstrated care for other human beings would be trusted automatically. We learned to call this "professionalism."

We learned that what we could extract was more important than what we contributed.

We learned that the number on a screen—the stock price, the quarterly earnings, the net worth—was more real than the people the number was extracted from. The number was the truth. The people were the cost.

We learned all of this so thoroughly that it became invisible. The way we do things. Just how the world works.

Children haven't learned this yet.

They still complete their cycles—play until done, cry until held, rest until restored. They still trust what they feel over what they're told. They still value the box over the toy, the smile over the gift, the presence over the product.

They still know that a kind person who helps them is more important than a credentialed person who ignores them. They haven't yet learned to override that knowing with the proper categories.

We have just remembered something important. Before anything was taken from us, before the training taught us to override our own experience, we knew, in our body, what mattered.

That capacity to know remains—weakened, but it can be trained.

This book is about how that knowing gets buried. And what happens when you dig.

This is part 3 of an ongoing series.

