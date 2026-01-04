So here you are.

Whatever you're feeling right now—skepticism, curiosity, resistance, nothing at all—that's fine. There's no correct response.

Before we continue: take a breath. A full one. Then let it go completely. 🌬️

This keeps you anchored here. Whenever the material feels overwhelming or too far from your body, return to the inhale and exhale. Let it empty fully. Make room for the next inhale. Do this as long as you need.

When you are ready, we will continue.

Here's a question that often surfaces when people try to determine their readiness:

"How relaxed is enough? How do I know when I'm ready?"

My response: Enough for what?

The last few paragraphs were practice. You read them, and if you listened, you breathed deeply until you felt ready. You completed something. You decided when you were ready.

We have been trained to disengage from our body's fundamental knowing. To rebuild that connection, we will actively notice and record feelings as they arise. I will ask questions like: Are you relaxed? How do you know? What are the signs in your body?

I encourage you to actually write this down and add to it as you notice more signs of relaxation moving forward.

Now imagine you recognize the feeling and you say aloud or to yourself, "I am relaxed and receptive."

Immediately, a pop-up window is triggered with the message (pretend you don’t have a pop-up/ad blocker):

"No you aren't. You don't get it. You're always uptight."