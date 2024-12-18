For those of us with the capacity to recognize and integrate our projections - those whose minds allow us to feel genuine remorse and take responsibility - the journey looks like this*:

What does projection feel like? It feels like rage, like certainty, like self-righteousness, like irritation, like anxiety, like suspicion, like the world has become unsafe. The language will shift from "I" to "you", the focus will be intensely outward - a force that compels you to keep looking that way. You'll find yourself telling stories about others with absolute conviction, as if you can see directly into their motivations, their character, their truth.

And there's a good reason we project - it's not abnormal, not unusual, but it is destructive. We project what we cannot yet hold, what feels too dangerous to own, what we learned long ago to push away from ourselves. Often what we project was never ours to begin with - beliefs, judgments, and wounds handed to us before we could even speak.

What does it feel like when we recognize and own our projections? It feels like the sun will never rise again. It feels like the air has been stolen from our lungs. It feels like a child being forced to confess to harmful intent they never desired, were aware of, or even understood. It feels like accepting a sentence for someone else's crime. It feels like being simultaneously the accused and the accuser, the judge and the judged. That awful sinking feeling where you just don't want to be here anymore. That terrible dread of "why bother ever trying?" That feeling of falling right back into the pit you knew you belonged in anyway. That aching, restless, unrelenting desire to hurry up and get it over with. Weakness, powerlessness, insanity, defeat. The world stops making the kind of sense it made just moments ago, when we were so sure about everything.

It's hard to go through alone. It's hard to experience without some presence reminding us we are more than the feelings and thoughts flooding us, more than wrong actions, more than mistakes and regrets, more than our weakness. It's hard to stay with ourselves in these moments when every instinct screams to run. We need compassionate witnesses who understand that acknowledging projection isn't about fault - it's about reclaiming parts of ourselves that were fractured long ago.

It takes tremendous courage to own our projection, yet the integrity, trust, and safety we build with ourselves is unmatched. Instead of self-alienation and disconnection, we experience self-acceptance and connection. Our capacity for compassion increases; our resilience in the face of shame grows because we become more than the offense, more than the thought, more than the thing we wish to rid ourselves of. Each time we face ourselves this way, we grow stronger in our ability to hold what once felt impossible to acknowledge.

And what is it that returns to us? A part of us fiercely fighting to be loved, to protect us, to keep us safe. A piece of ourselves waiting to be reclaimed. The child who needed to split off parts of themselves to survive. The one who learned to point fingers outward because looking inward felt too dangerous. How beautiful to welcome them home.

*This describes the path available to those whose brains are wired for empathy and accountability. For others whose minds are structured differently - like those with narcissistic or antisocial personality disorders - projection serves different functions and follows different patterns. Their experience is fundamentally distinct from what's described here.

