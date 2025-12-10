A book in progress, released one chapter at a time

This is a book about what gets taken from you when you're not allowed to finish.

It argues that extraction—the pattern underneath debt, endless work, platforms that won't let you leave, parenthood without support, systems that promise "then you can rest" but never deliver—operates by suspending your natural cycles of completion. Your body knows how to complete. The systems you live inside are designed to prevent it.

I'm releasing it here, one chapter a week, because I don't have the luxury of writing any other way. I work retail. I share custody. I write in stolen moments—early mornings, lunch breaks, the twenty minutes after the kids fall asleep before I collapse. This book is being written under the conditions it describes.

Each chapter stands on its own. No cliffhangers. No "tune in next week for the answer." Every part is a complete cycle—something you can take in fully, sit with, and let land. The book practices what it preaches.

Eventually there will be a print edition. For now: one chapter each week, each one whole.

Here's the arc:

Chapters 1–3: Where you are, what's happening, how it's maintained

Chapters 4–6: Tools to see it, why your body is trustworthy, how you got captured

Chapters 7–9: The mechanism at scale—housing, war, caregiving

Chapters 10–12: Grief, living in the real, what's possible together

Closing: The breath remembers

Below is the Letter to the Reader. It's where the book begins.

A Note to You, Reader

December 8, 2025 – Fairfax, VA, 1:23 PM, a quiet moment between customers at work.*

Dear Reader,

I want to be clear from the beginning: this book asks something of you.

Its core thesis is straightforward: extraction thrives on suspending our natural cycles of completion, overriding the body's knowing with words and numbers that promise resolution but deliver deferral.** Yet to encounter these ideas is to risk a quiet unraveling, a confrontation with the systems we inhabit and the selves we've built to survive them.

I know this because I felt it as I wrote. The framework would arrive sharp in my chest—words that had seemed solid became transparent, and I could see what they were built to conceal. The pattern was everywhere once I saw it. By midday, amid the pull of obligations—the school drop-off, the bumper-to-bumper traffic to and from work, the customer complaints when I told them we were out of stock of their desired purchase—it would scatter, elusive as fog. The words turned solid again. The ideas kept slipping through my fingers like sand.

Was it exhaustion, my lifestyle's relentless churn leaving no room for consolidation? Or dissonance, the psyche's ancient guard against truths that demand we question the scripts that kept us safe? Or something deeper—the blueprints of the mechanism resisting their own naming, whispering If you hold this too tightly, what then?

I suspect all three, braided together.

If you haven't already, at some point you will feel it—the itch to set this down, the blur at the edges, the urge to argue back with But it's not that simple. This is your body registering the shift, bracing against the unlearning. The true self stirring at the window.

Here's my invitation: stay with the discomfort. Feel the sand first—let it sift without judgment. Notice where it catches in your throat or hollows your chest. Name it plainly: This resistance is the old architecture cracking. Then choose, in small measures, to build from the fragments.

This book offers a handful of those fragments—fugitive grains of clarity, too jagged to hold all at once. A foundation you build yourself, one stubborn particle at a time. And with them, the quiet assurance that the theater, once seen for what it is, can be rewritten. Line by line. Cycle by cycle. Full breath by full breath.

With you in the dark,

Anthony

*Every section of this book is timestamped. This is deliberate. This honors language as a living, evolving relationship to reality—it is not the reality it describes; it is our relationship to it. Language that claims to be timeless is language that refuses vulnerability, relationship, and accountability.

**In this context, I define extraction as taking energy from a living system by indefinitely suspending completion. You work toward "then I can rest" or "then I will be happy"—but the rest either never arrives, arrives so briefly it must be immediately re-earned, or falls short of the expectation, creating disappointment and a drive to keep striving for the elusive feeling promised. Natural cycles return energy to you. Extraction routes that energy elsewhere. The claims in this book are grounded in the felt truths of daily erosion—patterns etched across scales from crib to crusade.

Chapter 1 arrives next week.

For now, let yourself feel whatever comes up. Write it down if you can. Notice when the resistance arrives—the urge to dismiss, to argue, to click away. Notice where it lands in your body. That noticing is the first practice. You don't have to do anything with it yet.

This post is complete. You can set it down.

Breathe out.

