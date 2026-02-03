Completion is a book I wrote across 2025 and am completing edits for now in 2026. It traces how extraction operates — through relationship first, then through language, then through the institutions that scale both.

https://open.substack.com/pub/anthonyness/p/completion?r=4uzajq&utm_medium=ios&shareImageVariant=overlay

I am releasing a chapter each week with the complete work work also available for purchase here: https://gum.new/gum/cmkxj908d001f04l81dqadiv7

Where we have been:

Chapter 1 established the ground: you are here. Alive. Reading. That’s where everything starts.

https://open.substack.com/pub/anthonyness/p/chapter-1-you-are-here-from-completion?r=4uzajq&utm_medium=ios&shareImageVariant=overlay

Chapter 2 traced the capture mechanism: how relationship installs the override. The caregiver names what the child feels. The child learns to trust words over body. The pattern scales.

https://open.substack.com/pub/anthonyness/p/chapter-2-the-capture-completion?r=4uzajq&utm_medium=ios&shareImageVariant=overlay

Chapter 3 examined what’s being captured: completion cycles. Your nervous system already knows how to finish — inhale, exhale, done. The extraction requires that cycle to stay suspended. You must keep seeking without arriving.

https://open.substack.com/pub/anthonyness/p/chapter-3-the-cage-completion-book?r=4uzajq&utm_medium=ios&shareImageVariant=overlay

Chapter 4: Turn & Return establish the biological mechanism and provide diagnostic tools.

https://open.substack.com/pub/anthonyness/p/chapter-4-turn-and-return?r=4uzajq&utm_medium=ios&shareImageVariant=overlay

This chapter answers the question: why trust your body’s signals over the external metrics?

Chapter 5

“Immobilization is at the root of most traumas.” — Bessel van der Kolk, The Body Keeps the Score

We have tools now. Ways to recognize extraction language, ways to see through the fog of abstraction. You may still be wondering: can I trust my body’s signals over the external metrics? How do I trust what I feel over the polished arguments of those telling us why we’re wrong?

The whole system runs on the assumption that the dashboard knows better than the felt sense, that those with authority know better than those without it—that the number on the scale, the performance review, the credit score captures something more real than what you experience directly.

This chapter challenges that assumption. Our bodies are exquisitely calibrated instruments for navigating reality. They have been reporting accurately about suspension. The symptoms we medicate or deny? That’s us refusing to listen.

The Deficiency Frame

Here is something we know about B12 deficiency:

Without adequate B12, the human body deteriorates. Fatigue. Cognitive impairment. Nerve damage. Depression. Psychosis. Left untreated, it can kill you (Lachner et al., 2012).

B12 is a biological requirement. Your body cannot manufacture it. You must get it from external sources—food, supplements, injections. This is basic physiology.

No one debates this. No one suggests that people should “earn” their B12. No one tells someone with pernicious anemia to “try harder” or “be more positive.” We recognize the deficiency, identify the cause, and provide what is missing.

Keep this in mind as we explore social connection:

Without adequate connection, the human body deteriorates. Fatigue. Cognitive impairment. Immune dysfunction. Depression. Psychosis. Chronic isolation shortens lifespan more than obesity, more than smoking fifteen cigarettes a day (Holt-Lunstad et al., 2015).

Connection is a biological requirement. Our nervous system cannot regulate itself in isolation. We must have safe, reliable contact with other humans. This is basic physiology.

And yet.

We treat connection as optional. As a luxury. As something to be earned after we’ve proven ourselves “productive”, “successful”, “worthy”. We structure work, housing, education, and healthcare in ways that systematically prevent the formation of stable bonds. We build environments of constant competition, constant moving, constant precarity—and then wonder why people are falling apart.

Repot a plant constantly. Water it erratically. Never replace the soil. Then wonder why it’s dying.

The U.S. Surgeon General declared loneliness an epidemic in 2023. One in three American adults reports feeling lonely. One in four lacks social and emotional support (Office of the Surgeon General, 2023). The World Health Organization reports that one in six people worldwide experiences loneliness (WHO, 2025). The symptoms track exactly: increased risk of depression, anxiety, addiction, cardiovascular disease, suicide, early death.

This is a population-level deficiency of a biological requirement, producing exactly the symptoms that deficiency would predict.

Why Connection Is Biological

The Brain Opioid Theory of Social Attachment, developed by Jaak Panksepp and elaborated by Machin and Dunbar (2011), proposes that while oxytocin and other neurochemicals may initiate bonds, endogenous opioids maintain them. Social separation produces a painful, low-opioid state that motivates proximity-seeking. Social contact terminates that state through endogenous opioid activity.

The evidence is substantial. Mice without mu-opioid receptors show profound attachment deficits. In humans, secure attachment correlates with higher mu-opioid receptor availability in regions processing emotion and memory. Social touch from loved ones affects opioid receptor availability in reward and regulatory circuits.

This means: the warm feeling of belonging, the comfort of being held, the ease of being with trusted others—these involve opioid activity. Your body’s endogenous opioid system is maintained, in part, through relational contact.

And the inverse: social isolation directly affects opioid receptor expression. Early social deprivation disrupts the neurobiological substrates of opioid transmission and creates patterns that reinforce addictive behaviors (Christie, 2021).

Social and physical pain share neural substrates. Eisenberger and colleagues (2003) demonstrated that social rejection activates the same brain regions as physical pain. Loneliness hurts because it is a form of injury.

When environments prevent social bonding—through isolation, through destruction of community, through conditions that make stable relationships impossible—the opioid system that should be maintained through human contact becomes dysregulated. The result is chronic low-grade opioid deficiency: restlessness, craving, anhedonia, the persistent sense that something is missing.

Because something is.

What Creates the Deficiency

Look at the structures.

Housing instability keeps millions in perpetual transition. You cannot complete the cycle of settling—putting down roots, building relationships with neighbors, becoming part of a community—when you might be displaced next month. Research shows that when households become insecurely employed, they face five times greater odds of also experiencing housing affordability stress (Bentley et al., 2019). Each forced move interrupts whatever bonds were beginning to form. The cycle of belonging never closes.

Job precarity suspends the completion of security. Contract work, gig employment, at-will termination—these structures ensure you can never arrive at “stable.” The finish line keeps moving. Research on precarious employment shows it prevents people from putting down roots in a community, leading to isolation and lack of social integration (Irvine & Rose, 2024). You cannot commit to a place, a relationship, a future, when you don’t know if you’ll have income next quarter.

Geographic mobility fragments relationships before they can deepen. Low-income families move at nearly twice the rate of non-poor households. Each relocation severs the social connections that were just beginning to provide support. Children change schools, lose friends, start over. Adults leave behind the colleagues, neighbors, and community members who were becoming sources of belonging. The cycle of connection initiates, interrupts, initiates again—but rarely completes.

Constant competition keeps you in seeking mode. When everyone around you is a potential rival for scarce positions, promotions, resources, the nervous system cannot relax into trust. Highly unequal environments erode trust, weaken social ties, and reduce positive reciprocity (Kirkbride et al., 2024). The body stays braced.

Each of these conditions is a suspension machine. They prevent the completion of cycles your nervous system requires: the cycle of belonging, of security, of rest, of enough. And they do so structurally—through the design of systems, not individual failure.

When people show the deficiency symptoms—anxiety, depression, addiction, rage, despair—we deny the cause.

We tell them the problem is in their brain chemistry. Their attitude. Their choices. Their failure to practice self-care. We offer them pills to mask the symptoms. Therapy to help them adjust to the deprivation. Apps to simulate the connection their environment makes impossible.

Kirkbride and colleagues’ comprehensive review in World Psychiatry (2024) documents how structural factors—housing, employment, income, neighborhood conditions—drive mental health outcomes, yet “investigating the importance of psychosocial factors in causing mental disorder has remained a peripheral focus for scientific discovery and clinical psychiatry.” When physicians encounter loneliness, studies show they respond with “a medicalized and individualistic view”—and report feeling unable to “fix the problem,” seeing it as “a personal community issue to solve rather than in primary care.”

We do everything except name the deficiency and provide what is missing.

Rat Park

In the late 1970s, psychologist Bruce Alexander conducted an experiment that should have changed how we understand addiction.

The standard addiction research used rats in small, isolated cages. Alone, with nothing to do, these rats would compulsively self-administer morphine—sometimes to the point of death. The conclusion seemed obvious: the drug causes the addiction.

Alexander saw it differently. He built “Rat Park”—an enclosure two hundred times the size of a standard cage, with platforms to climb, places to hide, and most importantly, other rats to socialize with. He put morphine-laced water in both environments.

The isolated rats consumed the morphine heavily, as expected.

The Rat Park rats largely ignored it.

Even rats that had been force-fed morphine for nearly two months preferred plain water when moved to the enriched environment (Alexander et al., 1978).

The addiction was a symptom of deficiency. The rats in cages were missing everything their nervous systems required—space, stimulation, social contact, the ability to complete natural cycles. The morphine filled the hole that deprivation created.

Give them what they actually need, and the compulsive seeking stops.

Note on evidence: Alexander’s original experiment faced replication challenges—Petrie (1996) failed to reproduce the exact results, possibly due to strain differences. However, the broader principle—that environmental enrichment reduces addictive behavior—is well-supported across multiple paradigms. The interpretive claim that modern environments create analogous deficiency conditions in humans is my framework, consistent with but extending beyond the controlled research.

When exogenous opioids become available—pills, heroin, fentanyl—they fit into the exact receptors that connection should have been filling. Those who find relief in opioids are often those most deficient in natural sources of connection.

People who use opioids alone account for more than half of fatal overdoses (CDC, 2022).

They are treating a deficiency they can feel but cannot identify, self-medicating in the only way available when nurturing, safe, and communal environments are absent (Panksepp, 1998; Inagaki et al., 2016).

It is important to me that you have access to this information if you genuinely need it. I have added a paywall to help raise money to be able to do even more work like this. If you cannot afford a subscription and would like to read further, please message me.