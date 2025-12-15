This is the introduction to Completion, a book I'm releasing chapter by chapter each week. A print edition will follow. Each piece can be read on its own. Together, in order, they build.

*Every section of this book is timestamped. This is deliberate. This honors language as a living, evolving relationship to reality—it is not the reality it describes; it is our relationship to it. Language that claims to be timeless is language that refuses vulnerability, relationship, and accountability.

The truth? I want to be anywhere but here. Here hurts. Here I disappear.

I disappear at work, where receiving a paycheck requires me to perform, smile, produce—no matter how much I want to collapse, sleep, cry, or just have silence.

I disappear with my family, where I am questioned about every area of my life—how much I'm working, how much I'm making, how I spend my time. Any lapse in attendance at a family gathering is concerning, indicative of relapse (even with nearly a decade sober). Any expression of overwhelm is complaining or being too sensitive. When I challenge inherited narratives—pointing out that "if you ain't working, you're spending" is simply untrue—I become the problem. The scapegoat. A role, not a person.

I disappear on social media, where my 30-hour, surrealist illustration sits alongside someone's 30-second, reactive rant, given equal space, weighted by the algorithm's preference for controversy over craft.

I disappear with peers, where parenthood leaves almost no time to socialize and makes my daily life something they can’t relate to. While they talk about road trips, career opportunities, concerts, and other activities, I'm calculating whether I can find an hour to meet and whether I can afford whatever they order. Between unpredictable schedules and tight money, I decline constantly. Eventually they stop asking.

All these erasures are common. Most people disappear somewhere—at work, with family, online. But parenthood is the most total erasure I’ve experienced, and the cruelest, because everyone insists it should feel like fulfillment. It is where I become the most invisible and must be the most vulnerable to do it well.

I disappear with my children, who can't yet see me as a whole person. To them I am "Dad"—a purveyor of snacks, a shape that drives them to school, a voice that reads bedtime stories, a "meanie" when I set boundaries.

These experiences aren't unusual. What is rare: I remain fully present to my own invisibility.

For some people, parenthood is the thing they waited for—the completion of something. I don't doubt that. But I was already complete. I'm a highly sensitive artist who thrives in solitude and silence, who spent years exploring spirituality, psychology, nature. I nearly died learning to accept who I was and allowing myself to become that person. Parenthood doesn't complete me. It interrupts me. It overwhelms me. And there is no acceptable way to say so.

I felt it most completely when they told me I was a father.

Not when my daughter was born—that was grace, wonder, terror, love beyond language. I mean when the word arrived. When "Dad" replaced my name. When everyone—my family, my employer, the state, strangers, people who agree about nothing else—suddenly agreed on exactly what I was and what I owed.

I've been labeled before. We all have. Race, class, the categories imposed before you can speak. Many of those labels have cracks. Communities that resist them. Counter-narratives. Spaces where the meaning gets contested, refused, reclaimed.

The word arrived with total consensus. Everyone knew what it meant. Everyone knew what I now owed. Everyone knew who I should be and could no longer be. And everyone knew I had chosen this—everyone but me.

My coworkers can complain about being hungover. They take time when sick and receive sympathy. They take extra shifts and get praised. They take the weekend off and actually rest. But my fatigue from children waking me multiple times a night—that's a problem. Returning to work Monday more tired than I left Friday—that's a problem. My inability to work overtime because I don't have coverage—that's a work-life balance issue. These are problems I'm not allowed to have.

Father. Dad. No cracks, no true escape. That line—the one I just spoke—is forbidden. It summons something primal. You feel it, don't you? The heat rising. The instinct to silence me. Ungrateful. Selfish. Not a real man. Someone would kill to have what you have. Would they? Would they kill for a title? Then they do not understand what a title costs.

I don't know what others would do. I only know I wish I'd had more time with my name before it was taken.

My name was erased the moment she said, 'You're going to be a father.’

This book is about that taking.

Not just the title "father"—though we'll return to that. The taking that happens whenever a living person gets replaced by a role. Whenever someone who is here, breathing, whole, becomes a function.

You've felt it too. Maybe not with this word. But somewhere, some title swallowed you whole, and everyone agreed it was right, and questioning it felt like madness. It can be as seemingly harmless as a handshake where you're addressed formally by a title you playfully reject—'No, that's my father, you can call me…'—only to be met again, always, with the title you'd refused. It can be as devastating as a number tattooed on your wrist.

The mechanism is the same. The difference is degree and speed.

Mixed Media on Heavy weight paper by Anthony Ness

THE QUESTION OF THE TREE

There's an old philosophical question:

If a tree falls in the forest and no one's around to hear it, does it make a sound?

This is the wrong question. It's a question for people who have the luxury of abstraction.

Here's the real question: When harm happens, whose experience counts?

A tree in a public park is rotting. Everyone who walks past can see it. The residents mention it. A few call the city. Nothing happens.

The tree falls. It lands on someone. Breaks their leg.

If that person is poor: They can't afford the emergency room. They go anyway. The bill follows them. They miss work. They lose the job. They can't make rent. Six months later they're homeless. At no point in this sequence does anyone say "the city was negligent." It's a series of personal misfortunes. Poor decisions. Should have had insurance. Should have had savings. Should have walked a different path that day.

If that person is wealthy: Lawyer retained within the hour. Local news by evening. Investigation launched by morning. Negligence established. Settlement reached. Someone at the city loses their job. Policy changed. Prevention measures implemented for every park in the district.

Same tree. Same rot. Same assessment everyone could see. Same broken leg.

One person's harm creates accountability. The other person's harm creates a case study in personal responsibility.

Now go inward.

The tree fell. Your leg is broken. You're sitting in the ER you can't afford, filling out forms with questions that don't apply to your life, and you feel something.

Grief, maybe. Or rage. Or a kind of hollowed-out despair that doesn't have a clean name.

If you're poor: "Are you feeling depressed?" the intake form asks. You check a box. Now you have a number on a scale. Now you're a risk factor. Now you're being screened. They give you a diagnosis. The diagnosis follows you. It's in your record now. It affects what medications they'll give you, what jobs you can get, whether anyone believes you when you say something's wrong.

Your sadness—which started as a reasonable response to an unreasonable situation—has been converted into a symptom. A symptom lives in you. A symptom is your problem. The tree, the city, the policy failure, the six months of cascading losses—none of that is in the diagnosis.

If the pill doesn't work, you're "treatment-resistant." That label follows you too.

At no point does anyone say: "You're not sick. You're injured. And you're having a sane response to an insane situation."

If you're wealthy: You feel the same grief, the same rage. But you call your therapist—not a clinic, your therapist, who knows your history and answers the phone. Your sadness is met as context, not pathology. No one assigns it a number. No one files it. Your life absorbs the event and continues. The leg heals. The story fades.

Same feeling. Same broken leg. Same sadness.

One person's inner experience gets coded, numbered, and filed. The other person's inner experience gets met and let go.

The question was never 'does the feeling exist?

The feeling exists. The body knows. The grief is real, the rage is real, the exhaustion is real.

The question is: whose feeling gets to be a valid response to circumstances, and whose feeling gets converted into a symptom that lives inside them?

That conversion—from "response" to "symptom," from "injured" to "ill," from "this happened to you" to "this is wrong with you"—is the taking. It is how a person becomes a problem. How context becomes pathology. How the tree disappears and only the diagnosis remains.

WHY THIS BOOK CONTAINS RESEARCH

I know what I know. The people who've lived inside these systems know what they know. We don't need studies to confirm what we experience in our bodies every day—the exhaustion, the impossibility of completion, the sense that something is draining us dry while telling us it's helping.

But I've watched too many trees fall on people I love. And I've watched the institutions responsible claim they didn't know, couldn't have known, weren't responsible.

What if, before the tree fell, a researcher had published a study documenting the rot? What if a paper showed that people who experience sudden financial catastrophe due to municipal negligence have elevated rates of depression and anxiety—and that these rates normalize when financial stability is restored?

Now the poor person's broken leg becomes "real" in the way that creates consequences. Now their sadness has a name that isn't "your brain is broken"—it's "a predictable response to structural harm." Now there's a paper trail. Now there's liability.

The poor person's direct perception—I saw the rot, I reported it, I knew it would fall—was inadmissible on its own. The body's knowing didn't count. Only the credentialed observation made the danger official.

So I'm documenting the rot. Exposed. Timestamped. Cited.

When the tree falls on you—and it will fall—they will not be able to say they didn't hear it.

December 3rd 2025 @ 10:28AM Centerville, VA

Final Revision December 8th 2025 @ 9:39 AM Centerville, VA

REFLECTION

Think of how often children hear: "You're not really hurt." "You have nothing to cry about." "Don't be scared, there's nothing there." The child's body sends a signal—pain, fear, discomfort—and the authority's words override it: Your body is wrong. Trust my words instead.

This is the first extraction. Before they take your labor or your attention or your money, they take your access to yourself. They teach you to look outward for reality instead of inward. To trust the dashboard instead of the felt sense.

The lesson installs early. Each time the body speaks and an authority overrides it, the pattern strengthens. The child learns: when sensation and words conflict, trust the words. When your gut says something is wrong but someone explains why it's fine, defer to the explanation. When your exhaustion says stop but the expectation says perform, override the exhaustion.

By adulthood, this training runs on autopilot. You feel dead tired, worried about your sick son, sleep-deprived, standing on the sales floor—and it shows on your face. "Cheer up! Smile!" Override the body. Perform. Your father berates you, then softens his tone: "I only tell you because I love you, you know that right?" The body registers harm; the words redefine it as care. Accept the redefinition.

The confusion you feel? That's the gap between what you know in your body and what you've been told with words.

The anger you feel? That's the appropriate response to actual harm—harm hidden by the very language used to describe it.

The world you were handed is broken. And the language you were given to describe it was designed by the people who broke it. Whether the breaking was calculated or simply inherited, the impact remains—and "intention" is the abstraction most often used to avoid accounting for that impact.

This book offers different language. Language that names what has been hidden. Language that reconnects the feeling to its source.

"Mental health is an ongoing process of dedication to reality at all costs." — M. Scott Peck, The Road Less Traveled

I don't have the full picture or the final answer. I've learned that we grow through relationship, dialogue, and testing ideas against reality. I can only speak for myself, share what I've found, in hope it serves.

So I invite challenge. Test my claims against your own experience. Where the research contradicts what your body knows, investigate. Where my interpretations overreach, push back. The goal is clarity, not agreement. My commitment is to reality.

Your body knows. Your exhaustion knows. Your longing knows.

This book is my attempt to help you remember what you already know.

Final Revision 12/15/25 8:45 AM College Park, MD

