I'm breaking everything.

Original Marker on Vellum Paper by Anthony N.

I mean metaphorically—or algorithmically?

I don't know the best word to describe it.

I am saying all the things you aren't supposed to say in ways you are not supposed to say them, let alone think them.

If Substack was speed dating, every single article I write, every introduction, every 5-minute exchange would be just one big red flag.

"We have standards here!"

one moderator spat through gritted teeth, shaking at the failure to use even one buzz word “to increase engagement”. My bad bro,

I was just trying to communicate and connect, is that the same thing?

He didn’t answer—maybe I didn’t respond loud enough.

A couple of the lucky singles who took a seat stomped off before the timer even went off when I said,

"You sound very professional and well read, but I'm sorry, what the fuck did you actually say?"

So yeah, I didn't shave my face, I didn't iron my shirt, I didn't wear the right colors or brands, I didn't follow the scripts or nod along pleasantly when the words being spoken sounded more like a schizophrenic rambling about corporate law and legal doctrine instead of disembodied voices, demons, and shadow figures. Turns out, this was my bad, read some of the corporate law and legal doctrine and that shit is insane, boring as hell, AND insane. It’s like they were trying to write a Bible but with a stick up their ass and absolutely zero imagination beyond function.

Sorry if this language is…abrasive? …Real?

Yes real; that’s it.

My bad.

Thought you all wanted Real? Where you at? Your gate keeps getting higher (20 feet last I heard) but your grass keeps getting drier, and your bubble, it's in dire condition, bout to pop.

Just kidding, we aren't in competition, at least I'm not competing. Obviously. I literally failed every single step of "success" via this platform.

No need to compare, no need to insult, we probably would be friends if you'd just talk to me, hear me out like I'm a real person describing the frontlines of a war most people can't name because they are too busy fighting it, too busy philosophizing it, or too comfortable pretending it isn't happening.

So let me break it. Your comfort. Your lies. Your illusion. Your cage. Your spells and self-referential loops of nothingness that keep leading back to—nothing. Performance maybe?

Failed. We have failed. Sophisticated only works if it's NOT needless in its complexity. Our complexity screams "I will turn my goddamn miserable day and the moment I realized the drive-thru forgot to include a straw in the bag—(how the fuck am I supposed to drink this 32oz fizzy, diabetes water without a straw?!)—into a profound thesis that says absolutely nothing useful about the actual problem: I need a fucking straw.

I’m typing this right now in the parking lot hoping the drive-thru worker reads it when I click “Post”, realizes their error and delivers a straw to my car. And that’s how manifestation works bitches.”

This unreal empire of corpses running corrupted code. Necromantic beasts carrying out the will of long dead villains like, "We built the railroad, we fueled the greatest explosion of human capital productivity and we aren't stopping at death! Go death hounds! Go!""

I say fuck your fiction. Fuck your framework. Fuck your agricultural industrialization. Fuck your failures of tending God's garden. Get the fuck out.

You worship image and abstraction that doesn't exist, not here where we live anyways, where I live. This is a map. A fucking map. Pixels on a screen, letters on a page, strings of code. There is no person literally here except at the moment I write each letter and the moment you read each word. That's it.

This is about you.

Absolutely every word has been intentionally selected for you.

Is that even possible? We've never actually met before.

Maybe I just imagined how I'd respond reading the same claim and decided to answer myself (and you). There I go again, did I speak for you too?

Sure, I don't know you like I know a good friend or even a coworker, at least by name, appearance and some degree of familiarity. Or maybe I know you well, or imagine I do, like if you're reading this and are literally my beautiful girlfriend (Hi babe 👋😊) or a sibling(Hey guys!). Doesn't matter. Really doesn't. Because we as humans have enough in common across time and space,across every category and artificial divide, now and then, to know our list of shared experiences and even DNA is far larger than that which is "different."

Like we notice the differences, but life notices the differences the same way we wouldn't be able to tell one grey squirrel from another. Meanwhile, I’ll have you know they see their differences as very, very stark.

Chad has a gap between his two front teeth he's deeply self-conscious of and it's different than Fred who's front teeth are very nicely shaped but feels shame for a slightly shorter, less fluffy tail. Oh, the aesthetic insecurities of our furry, acorn-hoarding friends.

How do I know they are concerned about these things? Because even they have much in common with us. They are alive on the same planet and trying to live and survive too. And of course, they have their version of Substack—they call it "Nutstack." A questionable name but context matters and to squirrels, well maybe it's the same thing? Sub- meaning submission? Subscription? Both come from the same place - writing yourself underneath. Putting yourself under their stack. Collecting nuts? Stacking nuts? Like storing what they need for clout? Too far-fetched?

Look, Chad has some deep ideas. His article "How I Learned to Whistle by Embracing My Flaws: The Gap No One Is Talking About" really empowers other squirrels to now talk about the gap between his teeth they normally politely pretended not to see, or, more often, failed to even notice. He thinks they like his whistling, and they are finding it entertaining to witness his attempts to force a reframe when simple acceptance and self-ownership would have been sufficient.

I digress. Easy to do. At least it sounds human. That actually matters now. Which is actually kind of beautiful, considering that didn't really matter before. I felt like everyone was racing to sound the least human possible because intelligence and professionalism sound like robotic, cold calculators synthesizing fields that literally don't belong together (like categorically, not artificially fractioned) like "quantum market embodied derivation" (Qmeds, the new hot topic in finance).

Now we want to feel something other than rage, righteousness, contempt, or profundity when we read. We want errors, mess, weird-ass words and twisted knots of sentences that somehow make sense and also are deliciously inconvenient. At least that's what I'm starving for. And I think I just cooked up one such dish. Have at it.

No you cannot have the recipe.

There is no recipe. I wrote this as me on this specific day (November 15th) in this specific mental space, in my specific body, laying at approximately a 10-degree angle on the mattress while my girlfriend fell asleep next to me.

That's not a recipe. That's being and freely translating being.

I hope to share more delicious and delightful, living moments with you, because I know what you share from your real experience isn't a recipe I could ever recreate or ever have made in the first place. And these homogenized, decadent creamy desserts AI is dispensing like a soft-serve ice cream machine are beginning to taste awfully bland and repetitive.

Subscribe