The Shock Announcement 🚨

BREAKING: Your government just announced they're planning to kill you (even more intentionally and directly than they usually admit).

The Department of Energy released a report in July 2025 revealing that power outages across America will increase by 100 TIMES by 2030.

Because of AI data centers.

Not because of natural disasters.

Not because of aging infrastructure.

Not because of an “accident” or “miscalculation”; in fact the report looks at estimated impact on life.

They know exactly what's coming.

They have 5 years notice.

Let me be the first to say.

“I DO NOT CONSENT.” (They interpret silence as consent, so speak up if you also aren’t ok with premeditated harm at a large scale committed for corporate and government interests)

The Death Toll 💀

WHO DIES WHEN THE LIGHTS GO OUT?

Let’s look at one area and state this will directly impact to get an idea:

Northern Virginia: estimated to increase to up to 430+ hours of outages annually by 2030 (vs 2.4 hours today)

That's 18+ DAYS without power every year.

Who dies?

• Elderly people during heat waves

• Anyone on ventilators, oxygen, dialysis

• Heart patients from stress of extended outages

• People who can't afford $5K backup generators

The DOE report KNOWS this will happen.

Tech companies get their AI servers.

You get death sentences.

The Money Trail 💰

FOLLOW THE MONEY:

Data centers = Billions in profits for tech companies Data centers = Millions in tax revenue for local governments

Data centers = Rate increases for utility shareholders

Extended power outages = Death for poor, elderly, disabled Americans

THEY KNOW THE TRADE-OFF.

They're choosing profits over human lives and documenting it in official government reports.

This is what "AI progress" actually costs.

POST 4: This Is Not Natural 🌪️❌

STOP FRAMING THIS AS A "NATURAL DISASTER" OR INEVITABLE

❌ Not climate change

❌ Not aging infrastructure

❌ Not unexpected demand

❌ Not "market forces"

✅ Deliberate corporate strategy

✅ Government-approved expansion

✅ 5+ years advance planning

✅ Documented knowledge of casualties

When hurricanes hit, we call it weather.

When corporations kill people for profit with government approval, we should call it what it is: PREMEDITATED MURDER.

POST 5: The Cover-Up 🎭

HOW THEY'LL SPIN THE DEATHS:

When people start dying from heat stroke and medical device failures during those 18+ days of annual blackouts, watch them say:

"Tragic but unforeseen circumstances"

"Extreme weather events"

"Infrastructure challenges"

"Acts of God"

Or the good old passive language evasion of accountability technique which will always sound something like:

“Mistakes were made.” (Delivered with solemn look and stern tone with a hint of anger and maybe even grief leaking through so it really sounds like they mean it.)

BULLSHIT.

They have the DOE report from 2025 documenting exactly what would happen.

Every death after 2030 (maybe sooner) has a paper trail showing they knew and proceeded anyway.

POST 6: What You Can Do ⚡

THIS STOPS WHEN WE STOP IT:

🏛️ Contact prosecutors in your state - demand criminal investigations

📞 Call representatives - this is happening everywhere, not just Virginia

💰 Expose the money - who's getting rich while planning your death?

📱 Share this series - most people don't know this is happening

🗳️ Vote out officials approving data center expansions without infrastructure

They're counting on you not knowing.

They're counting on you not caring.

They’re counting on you feeling helpless.

The very language of how they announce this is engineered to facilitate learned helplessness and blind acceptance.

They're counting on you accepting "inevitable" death.

PROVE THEM WRONG.

POST 7: The Bottom Line 💯

HERE'S THE TRUTH THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW:

Power outages aren't natural disasters when they're planned 5 years in advance.

Mass casualties aren't "unforeseeable" when the government publishes reports predicting them.

This is not advancement.

THIS IS PREMEDITATED MURDER WITH A PAPER TRAIL.

And they're betting you won't do anything about it.

Will you?