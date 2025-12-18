Anthony’s Substack

Emanuel Pastreich
12h

much enjoyed. I was going to suggest we could have a discussion about how the modification of meaning is used as a form of radical politics. What exactly does it mean for a politician to suddenly redefine *weapons of mass destruction* to mean illegal drugs?

We come back to what Humpty Dumpty said, so famously, in Alice in Wonderland

-----------------------------------------------------------

‘And only one for birthday presents, you know. There’s glory for you!’

‘I don’t know what you mean by “glory,”’ Alice said.

Humpty Dumpty smiled contemptuously. ‘Of course you don’t—till I tell you. I meant “there’s a nice knock-down argument for you!”’

‘But “glory” doesn’t mean “a nice knock-down argument,”’ Alice objected.

‘When I use a word,’ Humpty Dumpty said in rather a scornful tone, ‘it means just what I choose it to mean—neither more nor less.’

‘The question is,’ said Alice, ‘whether you can make words mean so many different things.’

‘The question is,’ said Humpty Dumpty, ‘which is to be master—that’s all.’

1 reply by Anthony
