‼️ Emergency ‼️ I Am Extremely Concerned After Reviewing the DOE Report from July- Please Review
Here's what I see in this document. Based on everything I can find on these things, I don't see an adequate plan or any plan to address this. Has anyone seen or heard about it?
What the July 2025 DOE Report Shows
I've been going through the Department of Energy's "Report on Evaluating U.S. Grid Reliability and Security" from July 7, 2025, and the numbers are alarming. The report states there will be a "hundredfold increase in annual LOLH from 8.1 hours per year in the current case to 817 hours per year in the 2030 Plant Closures scenario."
That means instead of losing power for about 8 hours per year, Americans could lose power for 817 hours annually by 2030 - that's over 33 days per year. In worst-case weather years, the projection goes up to 1,316 hours of outages.
The report identifies several regions that will experience severe problems:
PJM region: "Annual LOLH surging to over 430 hours per year... During the worst weather year, 1,052 hours of load were shed"
SPP region: "379.6 average annual LOLH"
ERCOT: "45.0 average hours per year"
The DOE states this is happening because "Grid Growth Must Match Pace of AI Innovation" to avoid having "adversary nations shaping digital norms and controlling digital infrastructure."
Snapshot: The Numbers and Their Lethal Implications
Core Government Projections
Power Outage Increase (DOE July 2025)
Current: 8.1 hours without power per year
2030 Projection: 817 hours without power per year
Increase Factor: 100x more outages
Translation: From 8 hours annually to 33+ days annually without power
Vulnerable Population (HHS emPOWER Program)
Total electricity-dependent Americans: 4.6 million
With medical equipment claims: 3+ million
Equipment types: Oxygen concentrators, ventilators, dialysis machines, medication refrigeration
Regional Breakdown (DOE Data)
PJM: 430 hours/year average, up to 1,052 hours in worst weather
SPP: 380 hours/year average
ERCOT: 45 hours/year average, up to 149 hours worst case
Affected population: DOE states "millions of households and businesses vulnerable"
Mortality Estimates Using Government's Own Data
Historical Baseline
2003 Northeast Blackout: 90+ deaths in NYC during 31-hour outage Per-hour death rate: ~2.9 deaths per hour in major metropolitan area
Research-Based Mortality Multipliers
Environmental Science & Technology (2023): Heat + outages "more than double" mortality rates Population requiring medical attention: 3% to 50% of urban population during concurrent heat/outage events
Conservative Lethality Calculations
Scenario 1: Medical Equipment Deaths Only
At-risk population: 4.6 million electricity-dependent Americans
Annual outage duration: 817 hours (assuming some can afford backup power)
Estimated without adequate backup: 30% = 1.38 million people
Mortality rate during extended outages: 10-15% (conservative)
Annual deaths: 138,000 - 207,000
Scenario 2: Heat-Related Deaths During Outages
Current annual U.S. heat deaths: ~1,220
Mortality multiplier during outages: 2x (per research)
Outage hour increase: 100x
Additional annual heat deaths: 122,000 - 244,000
Total Using Government Data: 260,000 - 451,000 deaths annually
Revised Estimates Using Government's Other Climate Reports
Climate Acceleration Factor
WMO 2025 Projections: 70% chance 2025-2029 averages >1.5°C warming Current reality: 2024 was warmest on record at 1.55°C DOE methodology flaw: Used 2007-2024 weather for 2030 projections
Energy Emissions Acceleration
IEA Data: AI data centers will increase emissions 180% by 2035 Fuel choice: Government prioritizing coal (2x more emissions than gas) Climate feedback: Additional warming beyond current projections
Revised Mortality Calculations
Heat Wave Intensification
DOE's "worst case": 1,316 hours based on historical weather
Climate-adjusted projection: Multiple events annually exceeding DOE's historical dataset
Heat mortality multiplier: 3-4x instead of 2x during more severe concurrent events
Expanded Vulnerable Population
Job displacement: 75 million Americans (Goldman Sachs projection)
Estimated unable to afford backup power: 50% = 37.5 million
Additional at-risk during extended outages: High percentage of newly impoverished
Mortality increase during outages without resources: 0.5-1% annually
Cascading System Failures
Hospital backup generator failures: During 33+ day annual outages
Water treatment disruption: Extended outages affect municipal systems
Emergency services overwhelmed: During concurrent heat/outage events
Supply chain disruptions: Food, medication, medical supplies
Revised Annual Death Projections
Direct Medical Equipment Deaths
Conservative: 207,000 - 345,000 annually
With climate acceleration: 310,000 - 520,000 annually
Heat-Related Deaths
Using government multipliers: 122,000 - 244,000 annually
With climate acceleration: 250,000 - 500,000 annually
Economic Displacement Deaths
Newly vulnerable population: 37.5 million unable to afford backup power
Mortality rate during extended outages: 0.5-1%
Additional deaths: 187,500 - 375,000 annually
Cascading System Failures
Hospital system strain: 50,000 - 100,000 additional deaths
Infrastructure collapse: 25,000 - 75,000 additional deaths
Total Revised Projections
Annual Deaths by 2030
Conservative estimate: 750,000 - 1,200,000 Probable range: 900,000 - 1,400,000 High-impact scenario: 1,100,000 - 1,600,000
10-Year Cumulative (2030-2040)
Conservative: 7.5 - 12 million American deaths Probable: 9 - 14 million American deaths High-impact: 11 - 16 million American deaths
Key Factors Making Government Numbers Low
Weather modeling: Used historical data when climate change is accelerating exponentially
Single-factor analysis: Didn't account for cascading infrastructure failures
No climate feedback: Ignored that their policies accelerate climate change
Limited vulnerable population: Focused on medical equipment users, ignored economic displacement
Historical mortality rates: Used past outage death rates when future outages will be longer and more frequent
Bottom Line Numbers
Government's implicit projections: 250,000 - 450,000 deaths annually Accounting for their other climate/energy data: 900,000 - 1,400,000 deaths annually 10-year total: 9 - 14 million American deaths
For context: This would make the government's infrastructure policy one of the leading causes of death in America, comparable to cancer or heart disease, but entirely preventable with adequate planning and protection.
The government has the data to make these calculations themselves.
The Support Gap I'm Finding
Medicare Coverage: According to Medicare's own guidelines, "a generator may be used to power DME [durable medical equipment], but it is not, nor can it be considered to be, medical equipment. By law, Medicare does not have the authority to pay for generators."
FEMA Assistance: FEMA's website indicates they "may reimburse the purchase if you lost power and the generator was needed to power a medically required piece of equipment," but this requires medical documentation and only applies after disasters have already occurred.
Workforce Transition: The DOE report acknowledges that Goldman Sachs projects 300 million jobs globally will be affected by AI, with roughly 75 million of those in the U.S. The current federal workforce retraining budget is $3.5 billion annually for all displaced workers.
The Health Research That Concerns Me
I found a 2023 study in Environmental Science & Technology that examined what happens when heat waves occur during power outages. The research shows that "the concurrence of a multiday blackout event with heat wave conditions" can "more than double the estimated rate of heat-related mortality" and "require medical attention for between 3% (Atlanta) and more than 50% (Phoenix) of the total urban population."
For context, the 2003 Northeast blackout lasted 31 hours and resulted in 90+ excess deaths in NYC alone. The DOE is projecting outages up to 1,316 hours in bad weather years - over 40 times longer.
The Climate Data That Amplifies My Concerns
The DOE report used historical weather data from 2007-2024 to model future grid stress. However, climate projections suggest 2030 weather will be significantly more severe:
World Meteorological Organization (May 2025): "70% chance that the five-year average warming for 2025-2029 will be more than 1.5°C" above pre-industrial levels, with an "86% chance that at least one year will be more than 1.5°C above the pre-industrial level."
NOAA confirmed: 2024 was the warmest year on record at 1.55°C above the 1850-1900 average. Already in 2025, "282 locations in the U.S. broke daily heat records" in just one week.
This suggests the DOE's modeling may be using weather data that understates the severity of future conditions.
The Energy Mix Reality
The International Energy Agency reports that to meet AI data center demand, "between 2024 and 2030 nearly 50% of the additional electricity generated for data centres comes from fossil fuels." They project that "natural gas-fired power generation grows about 1.5 times faster" and "coal-fired generation grows twice as fast."
The IEA warns that "emissions from the electricity use of data centres could rise by as much as 180% by 2035, becoming one of the fastest-growing sources of emissions."
Meanwhile, recent policy directives are specifically promoting coal for AI infrastructure, despite coal producing more than twice as much CO2 per kilowatt hour as natural gas.
What I Can't Find
Despite extensive searching, I cannot locate:
Comprehensive backup power programs for the 4.6 million electricity-dependent Americans
Adequate workforce transition funding for 75 million potentially displaced workers ($47 per person annually at current funding levels)
Emergency response plans for handling 33+ days of annual outages
Infrastructure hardening initiatives proportional to the projected 100x increase in outages
Public discussion of whether this trade-off - reliable power for AI companies versus reliable power for American homes - has been democratically approved
The Scale of What We're Facing
Using the government's own numbers:
4.6 million Americans depend on electricity for medical equipment
They face 817+ hours without power annually (33+ days)
Research shows mortality "more than doubles" during heat waves + outages
Climate change is making heat waves more severe
The current safety net appears inadequate
The DOE report acknowledges this will leave "millions of households and businesses vulnerable" and result in "Systemwide Failures: All regions except ISO-NE and NYISO failed reliability thresholds."
My Questions
Has there been adequate public discussion about prioritizing AI data centers over residential grid reliability?
What specific protections exist for the 4.6 million Americans who need electricity to live?
Are the 2007-2024 weather patterns used in the DOE modeling adequate for projecting 2030 risks given accelerating climate change?
How will 75 million displaced workers transition with current funding levels?
Who has oversight responsibility for ensuring vulnerable populations are protected during this infrastructure transition?
What I'm Looking For
Has anyone else reviewed these documents? Am I missing something about mitigation plans or safety nets? Are there federal or state programs I haven't found that address these concerns?
I'm particularly interested in hearing from:
People who work with electricity-dependent medical patients
Grid reliability experts
Emergency management professionals
Anyone who has seen comprehensive planning documents I might have missed
The numbers in these government reports are significant enough that I feel there should be robust public discussion and planning around protecting vulnerable Americans. If those plans exist, I'd very much like to know about them.
All data and quotes referenced above come from official government documents and peer-reviewed research, with sources available for independent verification.
I'm sharing this because I believe these projections deserve serious public attention and discussion about how to protect the most vulnerable Americans during what appears to be a major infrastructure transition.
Complete Source List for Government Documentation
U.S. Government Documents - Primary Sources
Department of Energy Reports
"Report on Evaluating U.S. Grid Reliability and Security" - July 7, 2025
URL: https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2025-07/DOE%20Final%20EO%20Report%20%28FINAL%20JULY%207%29.pdf
Key data: 100x outage increase, 817 hours annually, regional breakdowns
DOE Press Release - July 7, 2025
URL: https://www.energy.gov/articles/department-energy-releases-report-evaluating-us-grid-reliability-and-security
Key quotes on AI justification and grid requirements
Health and Human Services
HHS emPOWER Program
URL: https://empowerprogram.hhs.gov/
Data: 4.6 million electricity-dependent Americans
HHS emPOWER Map
URL: https://empowerprogram.hhs.gov/empowermap
Details on medical equipment dependence
HHS emPOWER About Page
URL: https://empowerprogram.hhs.gov/about.html
Program scope and vulnerable populations
Federal Register
Executive Order 14262 - April 14, 2025
Federal Register Vol. 90, No. 70, Page 15522
Legal immunity clause and emergency powers
Department of Homeland Security
DHS AI Inventory - December 16, 2024
URL: https://www.dhs.gov/news/2024/12/16/ai-dhs-deep-dive-our-use-case-inventory
Surveillance systems and monitoring costs
Medicare/CMS
Medicare Coverage Guidelines
URL: https://www.medicare.gov/coverage/durable-medical-equipment-dme-coverage
Generator coverage exclusions
FEMA
Generator Reimbursement Policy
URL: https://www.fema.gov/node/rumor-generator-purchase
Limited disaster-only coverage
Climate and Weather Data Sources
NOAA/National Weather Service
2024 Global Temperature Analysis - January 10, 2025
URL: https://www.noaa.gov/media-advisory/noaa-nasa-to-announce-2024-global-temperature-ranking-climate-events
Record-breaking 2024 temperatures
U.S. Climate Assessment July 2025
URL: https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/news/national-climate-202507
Current extreme weather records
U.S. Climate Assessment June 2025
URL: https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/news/national-climate-202506
Heat wave data and temperature records
Heat Wave Records - June 26, 2025
URL: https://www.axios.com/2025/06/26/heat-wave-weather-eastern-us
282 locations breaking heat records
World Meteorological Organization
Global Climate Predictions 2025-2029 - May 26, 2025
URL: https://wmo.int/news/media-centre/global-climate-predictions-show-temperatures-expected-remain-or-near-record-levels-coming-5-years
70% chance of exceeding 1.5°C warming
WMO State of Global Climate 2024
URL: https://wmo.int/publication-series/state-of-global-climate-2024
Warmest year confirmation
WMO 2024 Temperature Confirmation - January 10, 2025
URL: https://wmo.int/news/media-centre/wmo-confirms-2024-warmest-year-record-about-155degc-above-pre-industrial-level
1.55°C above pre-industrial levels
AI Energy and Emissions Data
International Energy Agency
Energy and AI Report - April 10, 2025
URL: https://www.iea.org/news/ai-is-set-to-drive-surging-electricity-demand-from-data-centres-while-offering-the-potential-to-transform-how-the-energy-sector-works
Data center electricity doubling by 2030
Energy Supply for AI Analysis
URL: https://www.iea.org/reports/energy-and-ai/energy-supply-for-ai
50% fossil fuel dependency, emissions projections
Goldman Sachs Research
AI and Global GDP Impact - March 2023
URL: https://www.goldmansachs.com/insights/articles/generative-ai-could-raise-global-gdp-by-7-percent
300 million jobs affected globally
AI Workforce Impact - Recent update
URL: https://www.goldmansachs.com/insights/articles/how-will-ai-affect-the-global-workforce
U.S. job displacement projections
Health Impact Research
Environmental Science & Technology
Heat Wave and Blackout Mortality Study - 2023
URL: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.est.2c09588
Death rate doubling during concurrent events
PMC Version of Heat/Blackout Study
URL: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10249403/
Methodology and detailed findings
EPA Climate Indicators
Climate Change Indicators: Heat-Related Deaths
URL: https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicators/climate-change-indicators-heat-related-deaths
Current U.S. heat death statistics
WHO Health Data
Heat and Health Factsheet - May 28, 2024
URL: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/climate-change-heat-and-health
Global heat mortality data
Energy Industry and Policy Sources
Trump Administration Energy Policy
Trump Coal for AI Executive Order - April 9, 2025
URL: https://www.nbcnews.com/science/climate-change/trump-signs-executive-order-boost-us-coal-industry-part-fuel-artificia-rcna200269
Coal prioritization for data centers
Trump AI Emergency Powers - January 24, 2025
URL: https://www.utilitydive.com/news/trump-emergency-co-located-power-plants-ai-data-center-davos/738209/
Fast-tracking fossil fuel plants
CNBC Coal Industry Analysis - May 17, 2025
URL: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/05/17/trump-wants-coal-to-power-ai-data-centers-the-tech-industry-is-wary-.html
Industry response to coal mandates
Utility Industry Sources
Utility Dive Grid Reliability Coverage
URL: https://www.utilitydive.com/news/load-growth-plant-retirements-blackouts-doe/752408/
Industry analysis of DOE projections
American Public Power Association Analysis
URL: https://www.publicpower.org/periodical/article/doe-report-says-generation-retirements-threaten-grid-reliability
Utility sector response
Academic and Research Sources
MIT Research
MIT AI Energy Analysis - January 17, 2025
URL: https://news.mit.edu/2025/explained-generative-ai-environmental-impact-0117
AI environmental impact calculations
MIT Lincoln Laboratory Energy Research
URL: https://www.ll.mit.edu/news/ai-models-are-devouring-energy-tools-reduce-consumption-are-here-if-data-centers-will-adopt
Data center energy consumption studies
MIT Sloan AI Energy Analysis - January 7, 2025
URL: https://mitsloan.mit.edu/ideas-made-to-matter/ai-has-high-data-center-energy-costs-there-are-solutions
Energy efficiency research
Independent Analysis
MIT Technology Review AI Energy Report - May 20, 2025
URL: https://www.technologyreview.com/2025/05/20/1116327/ai-energy-usage-climate-footprint-big-tech/
Comprehensive AI energy footprint analysis
Niskanen Center Grid Analysis - July 16, 2025
URL: https://www.niskanencenter.org/resource-adequacy-americas-grid-reliability/
Independent policy analysis of DOE report
News and Media Coverage
Major News Sources
Washington Post Climate Coverage - September 13, 2024
URL: https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/interactive/2024/hurricanes-power-outages-heat-wave-risk/
Hurricane blackout mortality modeling
CNN Heat Dome Coverage - July 24, 2025
URL: https://www.cnn.com/2025/07/21/weather/heat-dome-midwest-south-east-climate
Current extreme heat impacts
PBS NewsHour AI Energy Coverage - May 30, 2025
URL: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/the-growing-environmental-impact-of-ai-data-centers-energy-demands
Public health implications
Industry Publications
Scientific American AI Energy Analysis - April 10, 2025
URL: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/ai-will-drive-doubling-of-data-center-energy-demand-by-2030/
Energy demand projections
Environmental and Energy Brief - July 8, 2025
URL: https://environmentalenergybrief.sidley.com/2025/07/08/u-s-department-of-energy-u-s-grid-faces-urgent-reliability-challenges-amid-ai-driven-load-growth-and-plant-retirements/
Legal analysis of DOE report
Medical Equipment and Medicare Sources
AgingCare Medicare Generator Coverage Discussion
URL: https://www.agingcare.com/questions/does-medicare-pay-for-generator-for-oxygen-and-nebulizer-452823.htm
Real-world Medicare coverage limitations
Medical Generator Industry Sources
Multiple industry websites documenting Medicare non-coverage
State Medicaid waiver limitations
Environmental and Climate Policy
Climate Change News Coverage - Multiple dates
Various articles on AI emissions and fossil fuel dependency
UN Climate Reports
URL: https://www.un.org/en/climatechange/reports
Global climate impact assessments
Environmental Science & Engineering Information (EESI)
URL: https://www.eesi.org/articles/view/data-center-energy-needs-are-upending-power-grids-and-threatening-the-climate
Data center climate impact analysis
Total Sources: 44 Primary Documents and Reports
All sources are publicly available and independently verifiable. Every statistic, projection, and quote used in the analysis can be traced directly to these official government documents and peer-reviewed research.
Do think I can interview you?
Bro- we need to talk. This doesn’t even come close to the full scale damage this will create.