Here's what I see in this document. Based on everything I can find on these things, I don't see an adequate plan or any plan to address this. Has anyone seen or heard about it?

What the July 2025 DOE Report Shows

I've been going through the Department of Energy's "Report on Evaluating U.S. Grid Reliability and Security" from July 7, 2025, and the numbers are alarming. The report states there will be a "hundredfold increase in annual LOLH from 8.1 hours per year in the current case to 817 hours per year in the 2030 Plant Closures scenario."

That means instead of losing power for about 8 hours per year, Americans could lose power for 817 hours annually by 2030 - that's over 33 days per year. In worst-case weather years, the projection goes up to 1,316 hours of outages.

The report identifies several regions that will experience severe problems:

PJM region: "Annual LOLH surging to over 430 hours per year... During the worst weather year, 1,052 hours of load were shed"

SPP region: "379.6 average annual LOLH"

ERCOT: "45.0 average hours per year"

The DOE states this is happening because "Grid Growth Must Match Pace of AI Innovation" to avoid having "adversary nations shaping digital norms and controlling digital infrastructure."

Snapshot: The Numbers and Their Lethal Implications

Core Government Projections

Power Outage Increase (DOE July 2025)

Current : 8.1 hours without power per year

2030 Projection : 817 hours without power per year

Increase Factor : 100x more outages

Translation: From 8 hours annually to 33+ days annually without power

Vulnerable Population (HHS emPOWER Program)

Total electricity-dependent Americans : 4.6 million

With medical equipment claims : 3+ million

Equipment types: Oxygen concentrators, ventilators, dialysis machines, medication refrigeration

Regional Breakdown (DOE Data)

PJM : 430 hours/year average, up to 1,052 hours in worst weather

SPP : 380 hours/year average

ERCOT : 45 hours/year average, up to 149 hours worst case

Affected population: DOE states "millions of households and businesses vulnerable"

Mortality Estimates Using Government's Own Data

Historical Baseline

2003 Northeast Blackout: 90+ deaths in NYC during 31-hour outage Per-hour death rate: ~2.9 deaths per hour in major metropolitan area

Research-Based Mortality Multipliers

Environmental Science & Technology (2023): Heat + outages "more than double" mortality rates Population requiring medical attention: 3% to 50% of urban population during concurrent heat/outage events

Conservative Lethality Calculations

Scenario 1: Medical Equipment Deaths Only

At-risk population : 4.6 million electricity-dependent Americans

Annual outage duration : 817 hours (assuming some can afford backup power)

Estimated without adequate backup : 30% = 1.38 million people

Mortality rate during extended outages : 10-15% (conservative)

Annual deaths: 138,000 - 207,000

Scenario 2: Heat-Related Deaths During Outages

Current annual U.S. heat deaths : ~1,220

Mortality multiplier during outages : 2x (per research)

Outage hour increase : 100x

Additional annual heat deaths: 122,000 - 244,000

Total Using Government Data: 260,000 - 451,000 deaths annually

Revised Estimates Using Government's Other Climate Reports

Climate Acceleration Factor

WMO 2025 Projections: 70% chance 2025-2029 averages >1.5°C warming Current reality: 2024 was warmest on record at 1.55°C DOE methodology flaw: Used 2007-2024 weather for 2030 projections

Energy Emissions Acceleration

IEA Data: AI data centers will increase emissions 180% by 2035 Fuel choice: Government prioritizing coal (2x more emissions than gas) Climate feedback: Additional warming beyond current projections

Revised Mortality Calculations

Heat Wave Intensification

DOE's "worst case" : 1,316 hours based on historical weather

Climate-adjusted projection : Multiple events annually exceeding DOE's historical dataset

Heat mortality multiplier: 3-4x instead of 2x during more severe concurrent events

Expanded Vulnerable Population

Job displacement : 75 million Americans (Goldman Sachs projection)

Estimated unable to afford backup power : 50% = 37.5 million

Additional at-risk during extended outages : High percentage of newly impoverished

Mortality increase during outages without resources: 0.5-1% annually

Cascading System Failures

Hospital backup generator failures : During 33+ day annual outages

Water treatment disruption : Extended outages affect municipal systems

Emergency services overwhelmed : During concurrent heat/outage events

Supply chain disruptions: Food, medication, medical supplies

Revised Annual Death Projections

Direct Medical Equipment Deaths

Conservative : 207,000 - 345,000 annually

With climate acceleration: 310,000 - 520,000 annually

Heat-Related Deaths

Using government multipliers : 122,000 - 244,000 annually

With climate acceleration: 250,000 - 500,000 annually

Economic Displacement Deaths

Newly vulnerable population : 37.5 million unable to afford backup power

Mortality rate during extended outages : 0.5-1%

Additional deaths: 187,500 - 375,000 annually

Cascading System Failures

Hospital system strain : 50,000 - 100,000 additional deaths

Infrastructure collapse: 25,000 - 75,000 additional deaths

Total Revised Projections

Annual Deaths by 2030

Conservative estimate: 750,000 - 1,200,000 Probable range: 900,000 - 1,400,000 High-impact scenario: 1,100,000 - 1,600,000

10-Year Cumulative (2030-2040)

Conservative: 7.5 - 12 million American deaths Probable: 9 - 14 million American deaths High-impact: 11 - 16 million American deaths

Key Factors Making Government Numbers Low

Weather modeling: Used historical data when climate change is accelerating exponentially Single-factor analysis: Didn't account for cascading infrastructure failures No climate feedback: Ignored that their policies accelerate climate change Limited vulnerable population: Focused on medical equipment users, ignored economic displacement Historical mortality rates: Used past outage death rates when future outages will be longer and more frequent

Bottom Line Numbers

Government's implicit projections: 250,000 - 450,000 deaths annually Accounting for their other climate/energy data: 900,000 - 1,400,000 deaths annually 10-year total: 9 - 14 million American deaths

For context: This would make the government's infrastructure policy one of the leading causes of death in America, comparable to cancer or heart disease, but entirely preventable with adequate planning and protection.

The government has the data to make these calculations themselves.

The Support Gap I'm Finding

Medicare Coverage: According to Medicare's own guidelines, "a generator may be used to power DME [durable medical equipment], but it is not, nor can it be considered to be, medical equipment. By law, Medicare does not have the authority to pay for generators."

FEMA Assistance: FEMA's website indicates they "may reimburse the purchase if you lost power and the generator was needed to power a medically required piece of equipment," but this requires medical documentation and only applies after disasters have already occurred.

Workforce Transition: The DOE report acknowledges that Goldman Sachs projects 300 million jobs globally will be affected by AI, with roughly 75 million of those in the U.S. The current federal workforce retraining budget is $3.5 billion annually for all displaced workers.

The Health Research That Concerns Me

I found a 2023 study in Environmental Science & Technology that examined what happens when heat waves occur during power outages. The research shows that "the concurrence of a multiday blackout event with heat wave conditions" can "more than double the estimated rate of heat-related mortality" and "require medical attention for between 3% (Atlanta) and more than 50% (Phoenix) of the total urban population."

For context, the 2003 Northeast blackout lasted 31 hours and resulted in 90+ excess deaths in NYC alone. The DOE is projecting outages up to 1,316 hours in bad weather years - over 40 times longer.

The Climate Data That Amplifies My Concerns

The DOE report used historical weather data from 2007-2024 to model future grid stress. However, climate projections suggest 2030 weather will be significantly more severe:

World Meteorological Organization (May 2025): "70% chance that the five-year average warming for 2025-2029 will be more than 1.5°C" above pre-industrial levels, with an "86% chance that at least one year will be more than 1.5°C above the pre-industrial level."

NOAA confirmed: 2024 was the warmest year on record at 1.55°C above the 1850-1900 average. Already in 2025, "282 locations in the U.S. broke daily heat records" in just one week.

This suggests the DOE's modeling may be using weather data that understates the severity of future conditions.

The Energy Mix Reality

The International Energy Agency reports that to meet AI data center demand, "between 2024 and 2030 nearly 50% of the additional electricity generated for data centres comes from fossil fuels." They project that "natural gas-fired power generation grows about 1.5 times faster" and "coal-fired generation grows twice as fast."

The IEA warns that "emissions from the electricity use of data centres could rise by as much as 180% by 2035, becoming one of the fastest-growing sources of emissions."

Meanwhile, recent policy directives are specifically promoting coal for AI infrastructure, despite coal producing more than twice as much CO2 per kilowatt hour as natural gas.

What I Can't Find

Despite extensive searching, I cannot locate:

Comprehensive backup power programs for the 4.6 million electricity-dependent Americans Adequate workforce transition funding for 75 million potentially displaced workers ($47 per person annually at current funding levels) Emergency response plans for handling 33+ days of annual outages Infrastructure hardening initiatives proportional to the projected 100x increase in outages Public discussion of whether this trade-off - reliable power for AI companies versus reliable power for American homes - has been democratically approved

The Scale of What We're Facing

Using the government's own numbers:

4.6 million Americans depend on electricity for medical equipment

They face 817+ hours without power annually (33+ days)

Research shows mortality "more than doubles" during heat waves + outages

Climate change is making heat waves more severe

The current safety net appears inadequate

The DOE report acknowledges this will leave "millions of households and businesses vulnerable" and result in "Systemwide Failures: All regions except ISO-NE and NYISO failed reliability thresholds."

My Questions

Has there been adequate public discussion about prioritizing AI data centers over residential grid reliability? What specific protections exist for the 4.6 million Americans who need electricity to live? Are the 2007-2024 weather patterns used in the DOE modeling adequate for projecting 2030 risks given accelerating climate change? How will 75 million displaced workers transition with current funding levels? Who has oversight responsibility for ensuring vulnerable populations are protected during this infrastructure transition?

What I'm Looking For

Has anyone else reviewed these documents? Am I missing something about mitigation plans or safety nets? Are there federal or state programs I haven't found that address these concerns?

I'm particularly interested in hearing from:

People who work with electricity-dependent medical patients

Grid reliability experts

Emergency management professionals

Anyone who has seen comprehensive planning documents I might have missed

The numbers in these government reports are significant enough that I feel there should be robust public discussion and planning around protecting vulnerable Americans. If those plans exist, I'd very much like to know about them.

All data and quotes referenced above come from official government documents and peer-reviewed research, with sources available for independent verification.

I'm sharing this because I believe these projections deserve serious public attention and discussion about how to protect the most vulnerable Americans during what appears to be a major infrastructure transition.

Complete Source List for Government Documentation

U.S. Government Documents - Primary Sources

Department of Energy Reports

"Report on Evaluating U.S. Grid Reliability and Security" - July 7, 2025 URL: https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2025-07/DOE%20Final%20EO%20Report%20%28FINAL%20JULY%207%29.pdf

Key data: 100x outage increase, 817 hours annually, regional breakdowns DOE Press Release - July 7, 2025 URL: https://www.energy.gov/articles/department-energy-releases-report-evaluating-us-grid-reliability-and-security

Key quotes on AI justification and grid requirements

Health and Human Services

HHS emPOWER Program URL: https://empowerprogram.hhs.gov/

Data: 4.6 million electricity-dependent Americans HHS emPOWER Map URL: https://empowerprogram.hhs.gov/empowermap

Details on medical equipment dependence HHS emPOWER About Page URL: https://empowerprogram.hhs.gov/about.html

Program scope and vulnerable populations

Federal Register

Executive Order 14262 - April 14, 2025 Federal Register Vol. 90, No. 70, Page 15522

Legal immunity clause and emergency powers

Department of Homeland Security

DHS AI Inventory - December 16, 2024 URL: https://www.dhs.gov/news/2024/12/16/ai-dhs-deep-dive-our-use-case-inventory

Surveillance systems and monitoring costs

Medicare/CMS

Medicare Coverage Guidelines URL: https://www.medicare.gov/coverage/durable-medical-equipment-dme-coverage

Generator coverage exclusions

FEMA

Generator Reimbursement Policy URL: https://www.fema.gov/node/rumor-generator-purchase

Limited disaster-only coverage

Climate and Weather Data Sources

NOAA/National Weather Service

2024 Global Temperature Analysis - January 10, 2025 URL: https://www.noaa.gov/media-advisory/noaa-nasa-to-announce-2024-global-temperature-ranking-climate-events

Record-breaking 2024 temperatures U.S. Climate Assessment July 2025 URL: https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/news/national-climate-202507

Current extreme weather records U.S. Climate Assessment June 2025 URL: https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/news/national-climate-202506

Heat wave data and temperature records Heat Wave Records - June 26, 2025 URL: https://www.axios.com/2025/06/26/heat-wave-weather-eastern-us

282 locations breaking heat records

World Meteorological Organization

Global Climate Predictions 2025-2029 - May 26, 2025 URL: https://wmo.int/news/media-centre/global-climate-predictions-show-temperatures-expected-remain-or-near-record-levels-coming-5-years

70% chance of exceeding 1.5°C warming WMO State of Global Climate 2024 URL: https://wmo.int/publication-series/state-of-global-climate-2024

Warmest year confirmation WMO 2024 Temperature Confirmation - January 10, 2025 URL: https://wmo.int/news/media-centre/wmo-confirms-2024-warmest-year-record-about-155degc-above-pre-industrial-level

1.55°C above pre-industrial levels

AI Energy and Emissions Data

International Energy Agency

Energy and AI Report - April 10, 2025 URL: https://www.iea.org/news/ai-is-set-to-drive-surging-electricity-demand-from-data-centres-while-offering-the-potential-to-transform-how-the-energy-sector-works

Data center electricity doubling by 2030 Energy Supply for AI Analysis URL: https://www.iea.org/reports/energy-and-ai/energy-supply-for-ai

50% fossil fuel dependency, emissions projections

Goldman Sachs Research

AI and Global GDP Impact - March 2023 URL: https://www.goldmansachs.com/insights/articles/generative-ai-could-raise-global-gdp-by-7-percent

300 million jobs affected globally AI Workforce Impact - Recent update URL: https://www.goldmansachs.com/insights/articles/how-will-ai-affect-the-global-workforce

U.S. job displacement projections

Health Impact Research

Environmental Science & Technology

Heat Wave and Blackout Mortality Study - 2023 URL: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.est.2c09588

Death rate doubling during concurrent events PMC Version of Heat/Blackout Study URL: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10249403/

Methodology and detailed findings

EPA Climate Indicators

Climate Change Indicators: Heat-Related Deaths URL: https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicators/climate-change-indicators-heat-related-deaths

Current U.S. heat death statistics

WHO Health Data

Heat and Health Factsheet - May 28, 2024 URL: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/climate-change-heat-and-health

Global heat mortality data

Energy Industry and Policy Sources

Trump Administration Energy Policy

Trump Coal for AI Executive Order - April 9, 2025 URL: https://www.nbcnews.com/science/climate-change/trump-signs-executive-order-boost-us-coal-industry-part-fuel-artificia-rcna200269

Coal prioritization for data centers Trump AI Emergency Powers - January 24, 2025 URL: https://www.utilitydive.com/news/trump-emergency-co-located-power-plants-ai-data-center-davos/738209/

Fast-tracking fossil fuel plants CNBC Coal Industry Analysis - May 17, 2025 URL: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/05/17/trump-wants-coal-to-power-ai-data-centers-the-tech-industry-is-wary-.html

Industry response to coal mandates

Utility Industry Sources

Utility Dive Grid Reliability Coverage URL: https://www.utilitydive.com/news/load-growth-plant-retirements-blackouts-doe/752408/

Industry analysis of DOE projections American Public Power Association Analysis URL: https://www.publicpower.org/periodical/article/doe-report-says-generation-retirements-threaten-grid-reliability

Utility sector response

Academic and Research Sources

MIT Research

MIT AI Energy Analysis - January 17, 2025 URL: https://news.mit.edu/2025/explained-generative-ai-environmental-impact-0117

AI environmental impact calculations MIT Lincoln Laboratory Energy Research URL: https://www.ll.mit.edu/news/ai-models-are-devouring-energy-tools-reduce-consumption-are-here-if-data-centers-will-adopt

Data center energy consumption studies MIT Sloan AI Energy Analysis - January 7, 2025 URL: https://mitsloan.mit.edu/ideas-made-to-matter/ai-has-high-data-center-energy-costs-there-are-solutions

Energy efficiency research

Independent Analysis

MIT Technology Review AI Energy Report - May 20, 2025 URL: https://www.technologyreview.com/2025/05/20/1116327/ai-energy-usage-climate-footprint-big-tech/

Comprehensive AI energy footprint analysis Niskanen Center Grid Analysis - July 16, 2025 URL: https://www.niskanencenter.org/resource-adequacy-americas-grid-reliability/

Independent policy analysis of DOE report

News and Media Coverage

Major News Sources

Washington Post Climate Coverage - September 13, 2024 URL: https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/interactive/2024/hurricanes-power-outages-heat-wave-risk/

Hurricane blackout mortality modeling CNN Heat Dome Coverage - July 24, 2025 URL: https://www.cnn.com/2025/07/21/weather/heat-dome-midwest-south-east-climate

Current extreme heat impacts PBS NewsHour AI Energy Coverage - May 30, 2025 URL: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/the-growing-environmental-impact-of-ai-data-centers-energy-demands

Public health implications

Industry Publications

Scientific American AI Energy Analysis - April 10, 2025 URL: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/ai-will-drive-doubling-of-data-center-energy-demand-by-2030/

Energy demand projections Environmental and Energy Brief - July 8, 2025 URL: https://environmentalenergybrief.sidley.com/2025/07/08/u-s-department-of-energy-u-s-grid-faces-urgent-reliability-challenges-amid-ai-driven-load-growth-and-plant-retirements/

Legal analysis of DOE report

Medical Equipment and Medicare Sources

AgingCare Medicare Generator Coverage Discussion URL: https://www.agingcare.com/questions/does-medicare-pay-for-generator-for-oxygen-and-nebulizer-452823.htm

Real-world Medicare coverage limitations Medical Generator Industry Sources Multiple industry websites documenting Medicare non-coverage

State Medicaid waiver limitations

Environmental and Climate Policy

Climate Change News Coverage - Multiple dates Various articles on AI emissions and fossil fuel dependency UN Climate Reports URL: https://www.un.org/en/climatechange/reports

Global climate impact assessments Environmental Science & Engineering Information (EESI) URL: https://www.eesi.org/articles/view/data-center-energy-needs-are-upending-power-grids-and-threatening-the-climate

Data center climate impact analysis

Total Sources: 44 Primary Documents and Reports

All sources are publicly available and independently verifiable. Every statistic, projection, and quote used in the analysis can be traced directly to these official government documents and peer-reviewed research.