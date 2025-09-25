I made a mistake.

Should I feel shame? Stupid? Less than for it? I don't think so. I mostly feel sad, and baffled. Because we all lose when things like what I'm about to share become mistakes.

The Mistake

A few weeks ago I had a role play review for my job. I sell luxury jewelry. It's not my passion but it's tolerable and more importantly, allows me to have more energy for my kids than other jobs I’ve worked. Creativity, art, writing, painting, music—these are my passions. But, despite a life time of trying, I have not found a way to make this into a lucrative, stable, and realistic career.

I recently began writing lyrics and generating songs to express myself. I decided to showcase this skill by writing a fun song for my work. Which they absolutely loved! They also loved how excited I was and enthusiastic to show them what I created. So far so good 👍

The Review

Fast forward to the performance review.

Excellent product knowledge

Perfect product choices based on clients' stated wants

Low pressure, relaxed

Overall excellent.

BUT

Primary Area for Improvement: “I needed to up the energy.” From a “4 or 5to a 6 or 7.” The same excitement I showed when I shared the song I’d created, they wanted to see in my sales presentation.

Ok, not unreasonable at first glance. Obviously such enthusiasm and excitement can increase sales and they pay me to sell their product.

BUT

What They're Missing (And Why This Breaks Everything)

My enthusiasm was organic and genuine. It came from inspiration, passion, my values. It wasn't an act.

I don't feel the same way about the jewelry and I don't know how to fake a natural, organic feeling…it’s naturally unnatural. It feels inauthentic and like betrayal to myself and the customer.

What if they tried to understand what made me so excited about the song before trying to monetize it?

Better yet, what if they were grateful for the initiative and enthusiasm shown in making it in the first place.

What if they offered to connect me with ways to use that talent and energy, perhaps exploring additional positions?

Instead, I showcased something I loved, as a gift. And it became a benchmark, an expectation for what they want me to extract from me. It would be like your friend making you a nice photo album scrapbook and then you asking them to bring a new page to add to the album every time they see you… it just wouldn’t make sense or feel like an actual friendship.

And ok, this is business— but then where was the value exchange?

The Fundamental Error

This interaction reveals everything wrong with current business models:

They saw authentic passion and immediately thought: "How do we replicate this for our purposes?"

Not: "How do we nurture this talent?" Not: "How do we create conditions where this energy naturally flows toward our goals?" Not: "What does this person need to bring this same enthusiasm to their work?"

They wanted to extract the energy without understanding its source.

Why This Always Fails

You can't manufacture authentic enthusiasm. You can only create conditions where it naturally emerges. But extractive systems don't want to invest in those conditions—they want immediate access to the end product.

This is why:

Employee engagement scores keep dropping

Turnover costs keep rising

Innovation stagnates in established companies

The most creative people become contractors or start their own businesses

They're trying to harvest fruit without tending the soil.

The Real Business Case

Here's what a non-extractive approach might have looked like:

"We noticed your excitement about the song you created. That kind of authentic enthusiasm is exactly what connects with customers. How can we help you find that same energy in your role here? What would make you feel that passionate about what we're selling? Or is there a way to incorporate your creative skills into your position?"

Result: Employee feels seen, valued, and motivated to bring genuine energy to work.

Instead, the extractive approach: "Perform that enthusiasm on command for products you don't care about."

Result: Employee feels used, disconnected, and maybe even starts looking for the exit.

The Larger Pattern

This microcosm reveals how extractive empires collapse:

They identify value (authentic passion, creativity, loyalty, clean water, clean air, land, food, etc.) They demand access or claim ownership without investment They wonder why the value decreases when extracted from its source They blame the individual for not providing sustainable access to unsustainable demands They lose the very thing they were trying to capture

Why Passion Can't Be Commodified

Authentic enthusiasm emerges from:

Alignment with personal values

Sense of purpose and meaning

Feeling heard and valued

Creative expression and growth

Fair exchange of energy and resources

You cannot fake these conditions. You cannot extract the results without providing the foundation.

This is why extractive business models are fundamentally unsustainable. They're trying to run engines without fuel, harvest crops without planting seeds, and wonder why performance degrades over time.

The Alternative

Regenerative business models ask different questions:

What conditions create authentic engagement?

How do we align company goals with employee values?

What does fair exchange look like?

How do we nurture the soil that produces the fruit we want?

The irony: Companies that invest in these conditions often get more genuine enthusiasm than those that try to extract it on demand.

The Deeper Design Flaw

I'm not judging them morally. This is the business model they were taught. This is how they were mentored. This is what their higher-ups expect of them.

But it is a broken logic system. For all their claims of brilliance and strategy, they miss that what they're asking for is master chess players the first time they play chess—or even the tenth time. Everything in life is alive. That means it grows, that means it develops and learns, that means, as simple as possible: time takes time.

It's not an inefficiency, it's a fundamental design. One we are calibrated to, along with all nature through billions of years of evolution.

Playing God Without Wisdom

It seems to me that we have many executives and leaders in general that have chosen the path of control and domination over true leadership, or more bluntly, they seem to want to play God without actually proving themselves worthy of the role (not that anyone really could or should), and without nurturing the conditions for their world to thrive. Every creation story involves a process of growth, time, development, learning, and ongoing intercession and care.

Corporations poison the soil, water, and seeds literally and figuratively, which grow their workers, innovators, strategists, and executives. They prey on the minds of developing plants (and humans) and stunt their growth. Yet they demand perfect, sturdy trees—like those grown over hundreds of years—in a quarter of the time and within a poisonous environment stripped of nurture and care.

This is a fundamental misunderstanding of how life works.

The Acceleration Delusion

The modern business world operates under the delusion that natural processes can be accelerated infinitely without consequence. They want:

Instant expertise without apprenticeship

Mature judgment without experience

Deep loyalty without investment

Authentic passion without authentic conditions

Sustainable performance from unsustainable demands

This is like demanding a tree bear fruit before it's developed roots, wondering why the harvest fails, then blaming the tree.

The Biological Reality They Ignore

Human development follows natural law:

Trust builds through consistent positive interactions over time

Expertise develops through practice, failure, and reflection

Passion emerges when values align with actions

Innovation requires psychological safety to take risks

Resilience grows from overcoming appropriate challenges with support

You cannot skip these stages. You cannot automate them. You cannot extract the end result without investing in the process.

The Environmental Poisoning

But extractive systems don't just fail to nurture—they actively contaminate the conditions necessary for what they claim to want:

They poison trust through constant surveillance, metrics manipulation, and breaking promises to employees.

They poison expertise by prioritizing short-term results over long-term learning, punishing mistakes instead of learning from them.

They poison passion by demanding enthusiasm for hollow purposes while blocking opportunities for meaningful contribution.

They poison innovation through risk-averse cultures that punish failure and reward conformity.

They poison resilience by creating chronic stress, unrealistic expectations, and no recovery time.

Then they wonder why engagement scores drop, why turnover increases, why innovation stagnates.

My Mistake

My mistake was expecting a system designed for extraction to recognize value it can't quantify or control.

But maybe documenting this "mistake" helps others recognize the pattern. Maybe it helps us understand why we feel so exhausted trying to grow in contaminated soil.

Maybe it helps us build something different—systems that honor the natural pace of growth, that nurture the conditions they claim to want, that understand you cannot harvest what you refuse to plant.

Because we all lose when authentic enthusiasm becomes a performance metric rather than a gift to be nurtured.

The Human Cost: When "Success" Becomes Self-Destruction

The consequences of denying natural growth principles aren't theoretical. Look at what happened to many who "won" in these extractive systems:

Steve Jobs - Delayed life-saving cancer surgery for nine months, trying alternative treatments he later regretted. In his final days, he expressed "extreme regret" saying "I wanted my kids to know me. I wasn't always here for them." Diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive personality disorder, he "had a hard time connecting with others" and was described as having "private lives that bordered on monstrous."

Elon Musk - Admits to "great highs, terrible lows and unrelenting stress," describing his life as buying "a ticket to hell." Biographer Walter Isaacson claims he has PTSD from childhood trauma, noting "mental torture" from an abusive father. Exhibits signs of depression and anxiety, with experts noting he has "had some mental health issues since childhood" and struggles with the isolation that comes with extreme power positions.

Mark Zuckerberg - MIT studies found Facebook use "led to an increase in severe depression by 7% and anxiety disorder by 20%" among college students. Ironically, he now promotes AI "friends" as a solution to the loneliness epidemic his platforms helped create - what one expert called "like the arsonist coming back and being the fireman."

Howard Hughes - Perhaps the most extreme example. Once the world's wealthiest man, Hughes ended his life "so thin that observers likened him to a captive from a Japanese prisoner of war camp." He spent his final decade in darkened rooms, addicted to codeine, with nails grown to "grotesque length," having "rarely bathing or brushing his teeth." Psychological autopsy revealed "a young child who pretty much was isolated and had no friends, and a man who increasingly became concerned about his own health."

The Systemic Toll

These aren't isolated cases. The extractive model creates:

Rising suicide rates among teens and young adults, particularly after 2007 when social media became dominant

Epidemic loneliness - CDC reports "about 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. report feeling lonely" and "about 1 in 4 U.S. adults report not having social and emotional support"

Mental health crisis - Depression rates among 12+ year-olds "nearly doubled in a decade, jumping from 8.2% between 2013 and 2014" to much higher rates

Environmental collapse - species extinction, climate chaos, ecosystem destruction

Social dissolution - breakdown of communities, families, democratic institutions

The Cruel Irony

Those who "succeed" in extractive systems often achieve wealth while losing everything that makes life worth living: health, relationships, peace, meaning, connection to the natural world.

The extractive model systematically destroys the conditions that allow human beings to thrive, including those who appear to "win" within it.

This is why extractive empires fail: they violate the fundamental laws of growth while demanding the fruits of growth. They poison the soil while expecting perfect harvests. And you cannot sustain a system that destroys its own foundation while playing God without wisdom - including the lives of those who appear to master it.