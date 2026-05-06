Inspirited In Sight

Inspirited In Sight

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Cheryl's avatar
Cheryl
12m

I journal and draw- doodle- create -it grounds me- but maybe for all I know when I’m no longer here on this earth 🌍 someone may or may not find them… only man made time will tell- thank you for sharing YOU ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

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Laura T 💉 RN BSN's avatar
Laura T 💉 RN BSN
1h

Beautiful

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