Inspirited In Sight

Inspirited In Sight

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Cheryl's avatar
Cheryl
2d

It’s possible to start saying YES - especially if you are stuck in the “no’s”? Where focus goes energy flows.. I have very similar journals.. I’m a lefty yes ink 🫟 smears, water 💦 drops smudge etc. not sure where my own rant is going - but I inner- stand the struggle- push through ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

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