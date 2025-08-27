A look at what I see when I try to understand why basic caregiving has become so damn hard

Something Isn't Adding Up

I started digging into this because something felt fundamentally wrong. We live in what's supposedly the most advanced, wealthiest society in human history, yet taking care of a sick kid or an aging parent can destroy your finances overnight. I'm not seeing the "progress" we've made—so what if we have miraculous technology, unprecedented hygiene, or more things and wealth on paper than ever before? If it's a crisis to meet fundamental human caregiving and relational needs, then what's the point? If this "advancement" isn't serving actual humans—yes, people, the masses, the common folk, your children, your parents, your friends, your neighbors (I know it can be overwhelming—we are everywhere!)—then what does it matter, really? You can call me soft or sensitive, but last time I checked, happy humans were healthy, connected humans. Something's been designed backwards.

You don't have to be an expert researcher, or even look up statistics at all—you can just look at your own life. Do you feel connected to community, family, friends? Do you feel supported in your role as a caregiver of children, a spouse, or an aging adult? How do those around you feel when asked the same question (assuming there are others around you to ask...)? I looked up some of the resources just to see what they revealed because our subjective experience carries little weight anymore, not without metrics and "data." So here's what I found:

21% of American adults report serious feelings of loneliness, with 30% experiencing loneliness at least once weekly and 20% feeling lonely daily — that's about 52 million people (Harvard Graduate School of Education, 2024; American Psychiatric Association, 2024; Gallup, 2024). Only 59% of Americans say they have a best friend, and 12% say they feel they have no close friends at all (Roots of Loneliness, 2025).

Only 58% of high school students felt they received the social and emotional support they needed (CDC, 2025), while 73% of people surveyed said technology contributes to loneliness in America, and 66% said families don't spend enough time together (Harvard Graduate School of Education, 2024).

As for relationships and family stability: The probability of a first marriage ending in divorce within 10 years is approximately 36%, with the average marriage that ends in divorce lasting about 8 years (CDC, 2025; Modern Family Law, 2025). 69% of divorces are initiated by women (Divorce.com, 2024), and about 38% of couples point to money issues as a key factor in their decision to part ways (Annaklaw, 2025).

So, and this is just my opinion based on these statistics and my lived experience, even when we try to connect and build families, the system seems designed to make it financially and emotionally unsustainable.

I'm not claiming I have all the answers or that everything was intentionally orchestrated by some shadow cabal, that’s a rabbit hole for another day, one in which we have time to really explore beyond basic survival. But what I am expressing, when I look at the patterns, the history, and what families actually experience every day, I see what looks like a system that consistently punishes the most basic human activities while rewarding their opposites.

Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe there are explanations I haven't considered. But here's what I'm seeing, and I'm curious if it matches what you're experiencing too.

What It Actually Feels Like to Care for People

Let me paint a picture that might feel familiar:

Your four-year-old wakes up with a fever. Every instinct says: stay home, care for your child. But you're also calculating: lost wages, potential job consequences, scrambling to find backup care that costs more than you make in a day. The United States is one of only a handful of countries worldwide that guarantees zero paid family leave (PolitiFact, 2024). When I learned this, I wondered: how did we end up being grouped with countries that have a fraction of our resources?

Your mom starts needing help with daily tasks. She raised kids, worked, contributed to society for decades. Now she needs someone to help her remember medications or drive to doctor appointments. The "solution" our system offers: $4,000-8,000 per month for care facilities, or sacrifice your own career to provide care (Genworth, 2023). About a quarter of American adults are now caring for both kids and aging parents simultaneously, spending an average of $10,000 annually out of pocket on caregiving (Pew Research, 2021).

You're burned out and need mental health support. The same system that created the stress charges you $100-200 per session to address what it broke (American Psychological Association, 2022). Taking time off for therapy means lost wages. Getting help costs money you don't have because you can't work enough hours because you're too exhausted to be productive.

The concept of "work-life balance" is a cruel joke when the equation you're supposed to balance was rigged from the start. It's like being handed a math problem where they've secretly changed the values but insist you should still get the same answer.

Let me walk you through the impossible math they expect us to solve:

The constants that never change:

· 24 hours in a day

· 7 hours of sleep required for basic human function

· 8+ hours for full-time work

· Time needed to commute, eat, and handle basic life maintenance

The variables that keep getting worse:

· Wages that haven't kept up with productivity gains in 40 years

· Housing costs that consume 30-50% of income (up from 20-25% in the 1970s)

· Healthcare costs that can bankrupt you even with insurance

· Childcare that costs more than college tuition

The equation they gave us: Work harder + be more productive + optimize your time better = balanced, fulfilling life

The actual equation: Fixed human biology + rising costs + stagnant wages + increasing demands = impossible

And when this rigged equation predictably fails, they blame us for not being "resilient" enough or not having better "time management skills."

You can't balance a broken equation. Maybe they aren't math wizards either—I mean, that would explain why the market crashes so frequently and why so many people can barely afford basic necessities despite record corporate profits. We don't have to assume they're intentionally screwing most people over, but here's what I find puzzling: why haven't we replaced them for their obvious incompetence?

It seems odd to continue employing people who have designed a system where the numbers literally cannot work for human beings, then convinced us it's our fault when we can't make it add up. Whether it's malice or incompetence, the result is the same: an equation that isn't just broken—it's actively hostile to basic human needs.

Looking for Patterns in the Chaos

When millions of people are experiencing the same "individual" struggles simultaneously, I start wondering if there's something systematic happening. Here's what I found:

The Historical Pattern

When I dug into corporate documents, I kept finding the same disturbing pattern: they knew, and they chose profit anyway.

ExxonMobil's own scientists warned in 1977 that fossil fuels would cause "catastrophic" climate consequences. Instead of addressing this, the company funded climate denial for decades (Supran et al., 2017). The tobacco industry knew cigarettes caused cancer by the 1950s but spent millions manufacturing doubt about their own research (Brandt, 2012). Social media companies buried their own studies showing their platforms harm teen mental health while optimizing for engagement anyway (Haugen Congressional Testimony, 2021).

I started wondering: if corporations will knowingly harm public health for profits in these documented cases, what else might they be willing to do?

The Economic Structure

When I looked at the numbers, they tell a story that explains why caregiving feels impossible:

Real wages have been essentially flat for 40 years while productivity increased 70% (Economic Policy Institute, 2021). The wealth we're creating isn't reaching the people creating it.

Healthcare consumes 17.8% of our GDP—double what other developed countries spend—while delivering worse outcomes (Commonwealth Fund, 2021).

Housing costs have gone from consuming 20-25% of income in the 1970s to 30-50% in major cities today (Joint Center for Housing Studies, 2022).

These aren't random market forces. These are the results of specific policy choices made over decades.

The Accounting That Nobody Talks About

Here's something that really gets to me: we're constantly told we need to be "fiscally responsible," but when I actually run the numbers on who's paying for what, the math is infuriating:

We raise their workforce. Parents invest over $233,000 per child through age 17, not including college (USDA, 2022). This creates their labor force and consumer base. But somehow we're on our own for this massive public investment.

We clean up their messes. Taxpayers fund $40+ billion annually in environmental cleanups (EPA, 2023) while the companies that created the pollution keep the profits they made from dumping.

We absorb their psychological damage. We spend $240+ billion annually treating mental health conditions (National Institute of Mental Health, 2022) while social media platforms profit from the engagement their algorithms generate through anxiety and depression.

We bail out their failures. The 2008 crisis cost us $498+ billion in direct bailouts (Congressional Budget Office, 2019), not counting the millions who lost homes. Meanwhile, the executives who crashed the economy got bonuses.

I keep asking myself: if we're funding the infrastructure, raising the workers, cleaning up the damage, and bailing out the failures, why does taking care of a sick kid threaten our economic survival?

I started seeing these patterns everywhere once I knew what to look for:

Can't afford childcare? Duh, our system has ensured this—it's the predictable result of wage suppression combined with zero public support for caregiving.

No time for relationships or self-care? Gotta balance the impossible equation somehow, and corporations aren't about to start sacrificing profit for human well-being! It's the designed result of extracting maximum productivity from workers while providing minimum support for human needs.

Kids addicted to screens? Yeah—it's their business model: maximize "engagement," the sooner they start watching, the more engagement you can squeeze out of them. Platforms engineered to hijack developing brains for profit.

Chronic stress and financial anxiety? Let's see: chronic stress, demands exceeding physical capacity, outrageously expensive healthcare... sounds like the predictable outcome of systems designed to keep people desperate enough to accept bad conditions.

The programmed response is always to blame ourselves: "I need better time management," "I should have saved more," "I need to be more resilient." But when millions of people are struggling with identical problems, maybe it's not a personal failing.

The Questions That Keep Me Up

If we truly value families, why does caring for family members create financial crisis?

If we're so advanced, why is basic survival harder for working families than it was 50 years ago?

If we're so wealthy, why do medical bills bankrupt half a million families annually, even those with insurance?

If this is the greatest country on earth, why are we the only developed nation that doesn't guarantee paid sick leave?

What I Think Is Actually Happening

I don't think it matters if this is some grand conspiracy where evil masterminds plotted all this. The result is the same, we’ve built systems that consistently reward extraction over creation, short-term profits over long-term sustainability, and individual wealth accumulation over community wellbeing.

When those incentives play out over decades, you get exactly what we're seeing: a society where taking care of people becomes financially impossible while destroying communities becomes incredibly profitable.

Maybe I'm seeing patterns where there's just chaos. Maybe there are market forces and historical complexities I don't understand. But from where I'm sitting—trying to figure out how to afford both rent and childcare, watching friends choose between caring for aging parents and keeping their jobs, seeing people ration insulin they need to survive—something is deeply wrong with how we've organized this society.

Where Do We Go From Here?

I don't have perfect solutions. But I know that recognizing the patterns is the first step toward changing them.

Maybe we start by admitting that the current system isn't working for the majority of people trying to live decent lives and care for their families. Maybe we start asking different questions: instead of "How do I manage better within this system?" we ask "What kind of system would actually support human flourishing?"

Maybe we stop accepting that basic caregiving should threaten economic survival in the wealthiest society in history.

I'm still figuring this out. But I wanted to share what I'm seeing in case it matches what you're experiencing too. Because if enough of us recognize the patterns, maybe we can start building something different.

What do you think? Does this match your experience, or am I missing something important?

