Every atom in our bodies was forged in a star. The calcium in our bones, the iron in our blood, the oxygen in our lungs — all of it cycled through soil, water, plants, animals, and atmosphere before it became us.

When we exhale, trees inhale.

When they exhale, we inhale.

This is verified science. We are an ecosystem, not just “in” one. The continuity between our body and everything alive is physical, measurable, and unbroken.

Every living system on earth — from mycelial networks to coral reefs to flocks in flight — operates through direct, real-time relationship between parts that remain distinct while functioning as a whole.

Here is my premise, and here’s where it differs from most systemic critiques:

Living beings are continuous with each other and with the systems that sustain them. Empirically, measurably, somatically, predictably, irrefutably. We have just spent several sentences establishing this with settled science. The central problem is that we have built an entire civilization on the denial of this fact — on the premise that living beings are separate units. And from that false premise, everything follows.

The separation is a lie that denies its foundational destruction and offloads it onto its symptoms.

The most educated, most analytically sophisticated humans on the planet are the ones running the extraction. They have more information and technology than anyone in our written history.

So why the destruction?

They have insulated themselves from felt consequence of their actions. They deny their interdependence and reliance. They separate themselves from the chain of causation and deny their impact on the very systems they’ve built their fortunes and legacy from. They appear to lack felt connection to the living whole their actions are destroying.

And no amount of additional information will install that connection — because information is the wrong channel for what’s missing.

Knowledge separated from felt relationship with what it describes becomes a tool of control. A person who feels the forest as continuous with their own body cannot clearcut it — it would register as self-mutilation. A person who knows about the forest from a spreadsheet can clearcut it before lunch. The knowledge didn’t prevent the destruction. The knowledge, stripped of felt connection, enabled it.

This applies across every domain. The pharmaceutical company that understands neuroscience better than anyone uses that understanding to engineer dependency. The platform that understands human attention better than anyone uses that understanding to harvest it. The financial system that models risk better than anyone uses those models to extract from the people least equipped to understand them. In every case, more knowledge made the damage more precise, not less likely.

The solution most people propose is better knowledge, better distribution, better systems, better tools. I’m proposing something different: less mediation between the knower and the known. The restoration of felt participation in a whole that was never actually broken — only denied, overridden, and medicated into silence.

The connection between living beings is already there. It’s been there for as long as life has existed.

It doesn’t need to be built, engineered, or networked.

It needs to stop being prevented.

Marker on Bristol Paper, 18” x 62”, (3) by Anthony Ness

