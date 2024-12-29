Photograph by Anthony Ness

I wonder: how many humans have ever seen this - the way teal blends into bluish-green and becomes nearly colorless at the crest, like a wave in rich, tropical lagoon waters? How many have actually held and beheld this almost unbelievable treasure of the earth? Already in a state of sheer wonder, swept into the beautiful sea of the gem in hand, I feel something indescribably wonderful - an overwhelming opening of my heart to the moment and the beauty being offered to me. A beauty so few eyes have ever witnessed, an exceptionally transparent, unbelievably rare Grandidierite.

What makes certain things transcend their innate beauty and properties is their rarity - their sheer unlikelihood, their intimacy. Seeing such a gem creates a profound connection with the earth and the forces that shaped it, the forces that shaped life. Here I hold one of her treasures, naked and exposed, it takes my breath away. It is not something meant for casual observation, not something many would ever see. The experience stands apart from the world of mass-produced jewelry and gems. Though they too can be moving, beautiful, and meaningful - a gem like this exists beyond comparison.

Every time I view it, my wonder and joy remain undiminished - it's as if it reveals new colors and intricacies with each encounter. I am struck with awe at just how improbable its existence is. I cherish it, not in a possessive way, but in a profoundly grateful and heart-centering way. It amazes me that such an object can have such a powerful influence. As I hold it and stare into its mysterious color-shifting depths, I feel my mind open and relax. What magic is this?

Photography of assorted Grandidierite by Anthony Ness

And the longer I stare, the more I ponder this question, I can't help but begin to see the magic surrounding me everywhere. I think: what law of nature decreed that it must produce such beauty? Is God an artist? For I see order, meaning, emotion, intentional compositions, invitations to connect both within and without all around me. Perhaps this is the grain of sand William Blake referenced when he wrote that all the world was contained within it.

I long to share the wonder and transcendence I find in these extraordinary objects, to embody light and illuminate the world as they do. This isn't about frothy emotional appeal or pseudoscientific claims of magical properties. This isn't merely about science and statistics. This is about that liminal space where mind meets matter, where meaning touches being, where the visible and invisible dance - the holy grail of the artistically minded. I invite you to join me in exploring the wonder these minerals hold, as we discover what they can teach us about the very nature of life and growth itself.