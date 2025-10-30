Ballpoint point on lined paper

There's a moment every parent knows—when your child looks up at you and says, "I'm hungry." It's simple. It's natural. It's one of the most fundamental expressions of human need.

But what happens when that hunger carries the weight of centuries? When it's engineered, financialized, weaponized?

"I Had a Dream" started with that moment. My four-year-old, expressing a need. And suddenly, I'm seeing the whole system—the algorithms, the executives, the think tanks—all the machinery designed to extract, deplete, and dismiss the "useless eaters."

This isn’t a “feel-good”, easy, rage-filled track. It doesn’t perform and it doesn’t ask for permission. It articulates truth with ruthless precision.

Listen to "I Had a Dream" here:

https://on.soundcloud.com/6g4O4trwGKV8fz7mG6

The Lyrics

[Beat drops]

Oh my God—

F**k! "What??!"

What you need!?

I ain't even had a moment

To have a moment—

Y'all just keep talkin' at me!

"I'm hungry."

Fuck man, that's valid.

My four-year-old, expressing a need. Reasonable, natural,

Carries the starvation of centuries—

My ancestors, my childhood,

My own DNA repeats:

We all are. But what's left to eat?

Poison that takes more energy

To digest than it supplies,

Illusions that leave us longing,

Hungrier than before we took a bite.

What spite takes the nature

Meant to keep us alive,

And engineers it into torture?

Sneering, snarling

Through their own dead mouths,

The elites speak:

"Useless eaters, blackhole bellies,

Hackable animals"—translation:

We think you're worthless meat.

Algorithms decaying in

Biology that's obsolete.

And we ain't gonna feed

Delusional, costly beasts.

Apex humans have the right to cull

The dead weight—and lead the species.

[Flow switch]

Question, Mr. Harari: Why you salivating Watching us compete?

Why you speak like you starving

To prove humans are weak?

What you eating? Money?

The best idea you got is:

"Hack 'em, deplete and repeat—

Never replete." Write a book, implicated thesis— Your instincts prove

Y'all deserve to be extinct.

"Your desire to survive and stay alive?

Well, that's just inferior biology.

The creator owes us an apology—

Never mind we engineer

Your dysfunction—

Like taking working code,

Injecting it with viruses

Then claiming it deserves destruction."

[Build]

Now we getting to the real meat—

"You value science, you care,

You think beyond next quarter, next week?

We here to win, only thing that matters."

And Mr. Thiel said it best:

"Only losers compete."

We aren't in competition—

You are what we eat.

[Climax]

Paid off some quacks,

Published the results:

"Confirmed: humans obsolete.

Machines don't sleep,

Don't speak (unless spoken to),

Don't leave us, don't complain, don't need Anything from you."

"Just business," you say—

Cutting costs, raising profits,

While we pay the loss.

You offshore the pain,

Socialize the blame, privatize the gain and my son's still saying—

"I'm hungry."

You're generous enough to throw us Genetically modified, highly processed, Intentionally addictive, nutritionally depleted Remnants of grain.

I got nothing clean to feed him,

Nothing real, nothing whole—

Can't grow it on my own either,

Patented the seeds, poisoned the soil.

Just the scraps of your "efficiency,"

The waste of your control.

You automated away living,

Replaced it with simulated soul.

Financialized our land,

Then called us lazy

When we got nothing to eat,

No where to sleep, and can't

Keep up with your demands.

[Resolution/Warning]

But here's the thing about hunger:

It sharpens teeth, focuses eyes—

And the predator you're engineering?

You're blind, you're soft, outsourced any challenge, you atrophy and grow weak.

Some animals can be hacked,

Domesticated, but when you starve them When you abuse them, they find the wild Nature reclaims life, it can't be automated.

It's the human you pushed past hunger,

Past reason, past fear,

Who remembers what you forgot:

We been eating kings for years.

So keep your theories, your thesis,

Your "post-human" disease—

While you starving for transcendence,

We just trying to eat.

And when this system finally crashes,

When your algorithms can't compete

With the biology you dismissed—

Don't forget: we still got teeth.

While you made of metal, living digital fantasy, We been growing in the dirt, becoming

The beast you fear in your sleep.

Relax.

This ain't dissident speech,

This is art - hyperbole, fantasy.

Just entertainment.

Constitutionally protected. No harm, no foul.

[Beat drop]

See you in your sleep.

Breaking It Down

The Personal Is Political (And Vice Versa)

The song opens with overwhelm and exhaustion—the constant demands of parenthood and full time work in late-stage “capitalism”, colliding with the simple, devastating request: "I'm hungry." What could be more reasonable?

But that line

"Carries the starvation of centuries".

This captures the echo of ongoing, intergenerational trauma. It's systemic deprivation encoded in DNA (literally trauma alters gene expression for up to three generations from the original trauma).

The genius is in the pivot: from the intimate moment with a child to the global architecture of manufactured scarcity. Because they're the same thing. Your kid's hunger and the think tank's theories about "useless eaters" exist in the same system.

Naming Names

"Question, Mr. Harari: Why you salivating watching us compete?"

The song doesn't hide behind metaphor when it comes to the architects of our current dystopia. Harari's rhetoric about "hackable animals" and human obsolescence gets called out directly. Same with Thiel's infamous line

"Competition is for losers."

Far from random, these are receipts. The song is documenting the ideological framework that justifies mass suffering. When tech billionaires and influential thinkers literally write books arguing that most humans are obsolete, that's not conspiracy theory. That's just... reading.

The Poison We're Fed

"Poison that takes more energy to digest than it supplies"

This line works on multiple levels. Literally: processed food engineered to be addictive but nutritionally void. Metaphorically: the content, the narratives, the "solutions" offered by the system that leave us more depleted than before.

And then the devastating kicker:

"Can't grow it on my own either, Patented the seeds, poisoned the soil."

The system literally works to make self-sufficiency illegal. That's Monsanto; it isn’t hyperbole.

The Warning

The resolution section is where the song shifts from diagnosis to prophecy.

"Here's the thing about hunger: It sharpens teeth, focuses eyes."

There's a biological truth here that all the algorithms and optimization can't compute: when you push living things past their breaking point, nature doesn't yield, it doesn’t just die and disappear—it adapts. The elites have outsourced challenge, automated away difficulty, softened themselves with comfort. Meanwhile, the people they're engineering to struggle are becoming something else entirely. It’s not a threat when the songs states:

"We been eating kings for years",

it’s historical fact. The French Revolution. The Russian Revolution. Every empire that pushed too far. The irony? Every narcissist has hubris, excessive pride, grandiosity that is unearned and disproportionate to their influence. They genuinely believe they are better and different from the many “elite” parasites that have destroyed themselves in their greed and delusional beliefs of superiority.

The Disclaimer

"Relax. This ain't dissident speech, This is art - hyperbole, fantasy."

This ending is brilliant—a tongue-in-cheek legal disclaimer that actually amplifies the message.

"Constitutionally protected. No harm, no foul."

It's saying: I know you're listening. I know you're watching. And I'm exercising my First Amendment right to tell you exactly what I see.

"See you in your sleep."

Because the thing about nightmares? They come from your own subconscious. If this song disturbs you, well then it’s functioning as planned and I’d encourage you to ask yourself why it disturbs you.

Why This Matters Now

We're living in an era where influential figures openly discuss human obsolescence, where AI is framed as the solution to the "problem" of human labor—read that again—paying humans is the “problem”, not solving how to thrive as a species—that’s morally bankrupt, insanity.

The gap between those who own and those who work has never been wider. This is the ideological foundation being laid for what comes next.

Art has always been the canary in the coal mine. Artists feel the pressure shifts before others can name them. This song maps the breach—the place where the facade cracks and you can see the machinery underneath.

Is it uncomfortable? Absolutely. Is it hyperbolic? Maybe. Is it necessary? You tell me.

Listen with your eyes closed.

Cleanse your palate of their chemicals.

And remember: we still got teeth.

[Listen to "I Had a Dream" here: https://on.soundcloud.com/AXXezAVRjcaZSm2DUT

What did you hear? What did you feel? Drop your thoughts in the comments.