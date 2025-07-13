I Know the Problem: It's those F***ing (insert any political affiliation, race, country, gender, or other apparent "other" here). We Are Being Played
I am not your enemy, and you are not mine.
Talk to me like a person worthy of dignity and life and you might see that this is so, and that the feeling is mutual. If we talked like equals, like members of the same species sharing the same small planet, we might discover that we have far more in common than we do differences.
Emotions are universal. The abi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.