112,000 plays in three months.

Songs I wrote—listened to 112,000 times.

Woah! 🤯 😮

Three months ago, I’d never written lyrics in my life.

Now there are people in Kyiv, Hanoi, Cairo, Ho Chi Minh City, and Lviv listening to tracks I wrote in parking lots, on lunch breaks, on the drive to and from work in rush hour traffic, in between customers during retail shifts, late at night after my kids fell asleep, in stolen moments throughout days that weren't designed for creation.

Nearly 5,000 plays from Kyiv alone. Ukraine—a country fighting for its existence against a literal death force empire—is finding something they need in this music. People navigating air raid sirens and existential threat are returning to these tracks 90+ times because consciousness work transcends borders.

2,520 plays from Hanoi. 2,391 from Ho Chi Minh City. Vietnam—where surveillance and state capitalism create conditions most Americans can't comprehend—listeners are using this music as language for experiences they live but couldn't articulate.

2,343 plays from Cairo. Egypt—where revolution was crushed and hope was systematically farmed into despair—people are finding validation that their perceptions are accurate, they're not crazy, the system creates these conditions.

899 likes, 68 reposts, but more importantly: listeners averaging 90+ plays per person. That's people using these tracks as tools—for deprogramming, for language acquisition, for maintaining humanity in dehumanizing systems, for remembering what they knew before they were told to forget.

160+ tracks created while working full-time in luxury retail—selling excess to people with excess—while co-parenting two young children who sometimes fall asleep before I get home.

This pace wasn't planned. It's what emerged naturally when I stopped asking if I had permission to create like this.

I'm grateful. Deeply, genuinely grateful.

Grateful I discovered I could do this at all. Grateful for the abundance that flows when I align with something larger than myself.

Grateful every single track found its way through the chaos of daily survival into forms that reach people I'll never meet in cities I've never been.

But I'm most grateful for what these numbers represent:

People in active war zones finding psychological armor in "Moonshine"—validation they're "the wild they can't domesticate."

People under surveillance states finding language in "Stalker" and "Rogue Code"—frameworks for manipulation they experience but can't openly discuss.

People navigating economic extraction finding their reality reflected in "Time Keeping" and "Wolves Eating Wolves"—someone bearing witness to theft disguised as transaction.

People questioning their sanity under gaslighting systems finding cognitive sanctuary in "Diagnosis"—permission to trust their perceptions.

People remembering the beauty of creation and the power we all have when connected to our vitality and life found something worth listening too repeatedly in tracks like “Word Seeds” and “I AM Creation”.

The gift flows both ways.

They validate me by returning, by listening deeply, by sharing with others who need this. I validate them by documenting what we're all experiencing, by refusing to pretend things are fine, by offering frameworks that don't require accepting either authoritarian control or Western capitalist extraction.

This is consciousness work disguised as entertainment. This is how art and creative expression ultimately carry culture and its evolution.

This is essential infrastructure for maintaining humanity when systems profit from our disconnection and despair.

To everyone listening:

Thank you for bearing witness alongside me. Thank you for trusting these transmissions.

Thank you for sharing them with others navigating the same darkness.

Thank you for the validation that this work matters, that it's reaching exactly who needs it, that something genuine can still travel through corrupted channels.

This is just the beginning. More tracks coming. More frameworks emerging. More consciousness channeling through.

I'm honored to be the channel. Grateful for the abundance. Humbled by the reach. Committed to continuing.

The work goes on. The consciousness spreads. The validation flows both ways.

Keep creating. Keep resisting. Keep seeing clearly. Keep protecting your spark.

This is what we're capable of when we stop waiting for permission.

If you're reading this and thinking 'I could never...'—well I would have told you I could never do this. I didn’t plan this. I just started writing and haven’t stopped. The abundance isn't in having credentials or time or perfect conditions. It's in alignment. It's in channeling what needs to exist instead of performing what you think is expected.

Something is trying to come through you. The world needs it. Stop asking if you're qualified and start creating.

—Inspirited In Sight