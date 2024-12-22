It was already impossible enough to make a living as an artist-now they were putting the last nail in the coffin of his dreams. Marcus stood in front of his latest canvas, a photorealistic study of a group of trees at the edge of a forest, technically flawless down to the smallest details. It was a beautiful snapshot of a forgotten world, a meticulously crafted tribute to the treasures of nature-and utterly worthless in today's market. The wonder and inspiration of the natural world seemed an ancient memory; once his source of inspiration, you'd be hard-pressed to find such a scene any longer. He stared out his window at the gleam of metal and rough texture of brick and concrete, imagining the treeless hills that lay far beyond the city labyrinth. He thought of how the once-vibrant mounds would now be covered in a fine layer of dust, just like that accumulating on his unused canvases and dried paint tubes throughout his room.

Ever since artificial intelligence had become mainstream, the very notion of "human-made art" had become quaint, almost archaic. But it wasn't just the AI's ability to generate images that had changed the very concept of what art is-it was the neural interface technology. Before, AI art still required translation, still needed humans to wrestle their visions into words and prompts. The eternal striving of every artist throughout history had been to close the gap between imagination and creation, and even the most sophisticated programs had the decency, perhaps the humanity, to leave this unrealized-until now. Now, with the introduction of the neural interface technology, that gap had vanished entirely. If you could think it, you could see it, manifested instantly in perfect resolution on screens or premium paper. When the only barrier between concept and reality is removed, what does the artist in man strive for? What is left?

Marcus ran his fingers along the leather spine of his well-worn portfolio, filled with works that had once commanded respectable prices. His photorealistic style had been his signature-landscapes that captured every blade of grass, portraits where you could count each eyelash, a showcase of nearly perfect orchestration between perception and its recreation through fine motor movements. "Technical perfection is the foundation of true artistic expression," his mentor had always said. Though the foundation remained, what was it supporting? It once held the pinnacle of man's aesthetic sensibilities in a reverence that honored the sacred craft of materializing the mind in image; now the great mystery of creation was irrelevant-it was accessible, effortless, everywhere. The failure to recognize the fantastic in the ordinary had left the market craving the impossible, fevered dreams rendered in impossible colors that hurt the eyes and stimulated parts of the brain that shouldn't exist. Some of the work now being produced... they say it could make you mad if you stared at it long enough...and yet people couldn't get enough.

"You should really try it," Tom called from the doorway of the studio, his neural interface headset dangling from one hand like a futuristic crown. His housemate had embraced the new technology immediately, of course. Tom had always been one to have the latest gizmos and gadgets, and his family had the resources to ensure anything that caught his interest would be his in short order, so long as it furthered his work. And could you blame him? Tom's work-if you could call it that-was selling steadily. "It's not giving up, Marcus. It's just another tool, like brushes or canvas."

Marcus didn't respond, just kept staring at his latest painting. The bark on the trees looked so real you could almost feel its roughness, the delicate veins on each leaf were so precise you could almost feel their waxy texture, hear their rustle in an invisible breeze-and who cared? Did any of it matter anymore? He hadn't sold anything in fourteen months. His savings were nearly depleted, and the gallery that had exclusively shown his work for five years now displayed only AI-generated pieces. He remembered the gallery owner's final conversation with him: an awkward, almost apologetic appeal with the message that art for art's sake is nice in practice, but art was still a business, and he had to show what would sell-not what would rekindle people's connection to their souls or this world. "People don't want realistic anymore; they want to escape, they want to be transported somewhere else entirely,” said the owner. The pieces that replaced his, they called them "collaborative artworks," a term that made his heart break a little more each time he heard it. The worst part was that some of them were beautiful in ways he couldn't even comprehend, let alone reproduce. It wasn't right, it wasn't natural-such things should only come through human hands and hearts, he thought.

And now he was in a truly desperate position-his rent was due in two weeks. The part-time jobs he'd worked before his art career had taken off, the ones that crushed his soul a little more every shift-barista, rideshare driver, retail clerk-felt like specters haunting his future, though he doubted if those jobs even still existed. Maybe they too had also been replaced by technology. He reminded himself of his promise-he'd promised himself he'd never surrender to the machines, but promises didn't pay bills. His gaze drifted to the neural interface headset Tom had left on his workbench, its sleek, unassuming design an eyesore and insult to every paintbrush he owned.

"Just try it," Tom said again, softer this time. "What's the worst that could happen?"

Marcus looked at his feet, shoulders slumping in defeat. He slowly closed his door and sank to the floor before another canvas leaning against the wall. It was a painting of a robin, so regal and magnificent that its lifelike appearance made it seem as if any moment it would leap from the canvas and take flight-but Marcus knew it never would. He had painted it prisoner, trapped it in perfect detail on a two-dimensional plane. The bird's eye seemed to watch him accusingly.

He had to free this creature, this beautiful specimen, somehow, some way; after all, wasn't the artist supposed to be a symbol of freedom, a champion of the spirit—animal, plant, or human? The thought came with a strange certainty, as if someone had whispered "Free it" directly into his ear. He was too distraught to even register the strangeness of this occurrence, instead following the command with mechanical precision. The palette knife was in his hand before he realized he'd reached for it. He slashed at the canvas, again and again, shredding it until all that remained was the pine bones of the frame with tattered pieces of canvas dangling like shed feathers. He didn't remember much following this incident; it just sort of blurred together, and at some point in the next week, he found himself borrowing Tom's neural interface.

The next few weeks became a roller coaster of frustration. The neural interface was simultaneously easier and harder than he'd imagined. Every image came out technically perfect, but they all felt... safe. Commercial. Nothing like the wild, reality-bending pieces that dominated the market. He generated hundreds of images, each one more forgettable than the last. The interface read his thoughts perfectly, but his thoughts themselves seemed too rigid, too tied to the physical world he'd spent years learning to reproduce.

It was at his lowest point, after another rejection from a gallery that had once begged to show his work, that Marcus found himself in Tom's room, contemplating taking one of the colorful capsules in a small plastic bag on the desk. He'd already crossed one line he'd said he'd never cross, what did it matter if he crossed another?

"They help you think differently," Tom said, carefully removing a single pill from the bag and letting it roll back and forth between his fingers. "All the top artists use them now. How else do you think they come up with those impossible geometries and colors that don't exist? Sometimes you need to bend your mind a little to see beyond your ordinary limits, to jump-start your creative engine."

Marcus thought of his dwindling bank account, of the years he'd spent mastering techniques that no one valued anymore, of the future collapsing around him like a tunnel with no light at the end. He thought of all the promises he'd made to himself, and how each one had crumbled in the face of necessity.

"How long does it last?" he heard himself asking, as if listening to himself at a distance. Tom smiled.

The capsules gleamed in the afternoon light like tiny universes waiting to be explored, and Marcus felt something shift inside him-the last wall between who he had been and who he needed to become finally beginning to crack. He realized then that most people don't break in the face of failure and disappointment-no, they break in the moment they decide they are broken. As he swallowed the colorful pill, he knew he had crossed a line, created a fracture along a fault line within himself that he'd always sensed but never truly acknowledged. Returning to his room, Marcus stood before the mirror above his dresser. A tired, thinning face stared back; one he'd never really taken the time to see. He looked harder into his own eyes, searching for something beyond his reflection. Into his own destiny. He was ready to know the truth.

