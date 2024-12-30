The first pill felt like nothing at all. I'd half hoped it might at least silence the familiar thought loops of anxiety. There I was, sitting before my easel, waiting for some answer, some spark of hope, some revelation to emerge. The more time I spent staring at another blank canvas, the deeper my despair grew. I wondered if I'd finally lost whatever was left of my artistic integrity, and for what? But then it happened-the canvas started breathing.

It wasn't dramatic. Just a gentle rise and fall, like watching the chest of someone in deep sleep. Seeing this, it occurred to me that perhaps I'd killed more than a beautiful painting-perhaps I'd murdered a living thing when I shredded the canvas the week before. I had so desperately wanted to set the robin free; I'd destroyed it to save it. As if on cue, I heard rustling coming from what I now lamented was a murder scene. I was stunned as I watched the robin emerge from the tattered remnants, vibrant, whole, alive-it spread its wings and flew out the open window. What relief! Now I understood-the canvas wasn't alive, it contained life, and the artist was the means by which it was freed.

I picked up my brush, and for the first time in months, my hand didn't hesitate. Colors flowed that I hadn't recalled ever mixing on my palette. I was in the madness; I was in the chaos. My ideas ran faster than the wet paint dripping down the canvas. Kinetic, kaleidoscopic, capturing constantly changing energy. Rippling auras, restless dreams, and rhythms painting what felt like, what could only be called, my insanity. But now I knew-I was destined to build something more than another failed attempt to create something beautiful. I was certain I would change the world, that I would save the artist.

The neural interface sat unused on my workbench; I had borrowed it, ready to use it if this had failed. And it was becoming clear-I didn't need it. Not yet. What emerged on the canvas was unlike anything I'd ever created-a forest, but not the meticulously rendered scenes I was known for. This forest breathed. The trees had veins. The shadows contained eyes. This forest-this painting-was alive. I'd set it free.

The gallery sold it before the paint was fully dry.

Tom was more than happy to supply the pills that had seemed to work miracles for his friend. After all, he said it was his own precise combinations of substances with legit ingredients, not some mystery drug from the street. Still, he always reminded me, "Just be careful, you have to save some for me after all," he'd say, but his eyes gleamed with something that might have been envy-or was it concern?-when he saw my new work. The neural interface became an afterthought, except for the periods between doses-when my hands were shaking too badly to hold a brush, but my imagination continued generating bizarre and otherworldly scenes. The images it pulled from my mind were still good, though I didn't share them with anyone else; it felt too disingenuous. That, and the images were becoming stranger, harder for its processors to render. Sometimes it would spark and whine, struggling to translate what I was seeing into something that could exist in merely three dimensions. Sometimes, I'd even scare myself by what it rendered during those times.

That should have been my first warning.

The second warning came three weeks in, when I found myself talking to the robin. Not a new painting-the one that had come from the torn work I'd never cleaned up. Apparently, the shredded canvas made for a perfect nest, and it would leave and return seemingly whenever I took the substances, though sometimes I thought I'd see it out of the corner of my eye when I was no longer under the influence. Either way, the robin sure wasn't trapped anymore.

One night I learned it could speak, not out loud, but telepathically. I'd hear its voice in my head. "You're next," it seemed to say, though it had no mouth. I nodded, understanding perfectly.

Time became fluid after that. I'd start a painting at sunset and finish at sunrise, though only minutes had passed on the clock. Or I'd dip my brush in paint and look up to find three days had vanished, new works I didn't remember creating leaning against every wall. The neural interface began printing without being prompted-strange, fractalized versions of my thoughts, images that made my eyes water and my teeth ache. Half the time I had no recollection of putting the damn thing on.

I began to realize that human consciousness is methodically built in such a manner that its deconstruction can be categorized into different stages and plateaus, quantified in terms of archetypes and pseudo-specific visions. These are quite difficult to reconcile ahead of the dissolution into various parts, and quite difficult to understand without personally experiencing disruption of normal consciousness and its finale of decimation with no cessation of awareness. These stages and plateaus were how I began to measure time's progress.

That's when the entities came-vast geometric intelligences that lurked just at the edge of vision. Then the languages-symbols that wrote themselves in light across my retinas. I painted them too, or allowed them to be rendered by the neural interface.

My new show opened to unprecedented acclaim. "Revolutionary," they called it. "A new frontier in human-AI collaboration." They thought I was using the neural interface in innovative ways, pushing the boundaries of the technology. How could I explain that the technology was struggling to keep up with what I was becoming? The visions and images produced were so radically different from what other AI collaborators were producing, and they were seemingly beginning to bleed into my own perception, overlaying everyday reality, even when I was sober.

The headaches started next. Brutal, geometric pain that felt like higher mathematics trying to solve itself inside my skull. I'd catch glimpses of myself in mirrors and see something else looking back-something with too many angles, too many possibilities. Time stopped moving in a straight line. I'd experience the same moment over and over, each iteration slightly different, like reality was trying to solve a puzzle it couldn't quite figure out.

I was stranded somewhere in between. A pilgrim traveling the inner world far more extensively than the streets, cities, forests, and plains I had once immersed myself in; home was no longer a concept I understood. I'd roamed the planet's skin and seen her dreams, but the land within my own felt far more real, far more urgent. It culminated in one final piece.

The clocks came first as whispers, then as screams. I spray painted and tagged every wall in sight with timepieces running out of time. Thousands of them, of all shapes and sizes, their hands spinning in impossible directions, their numerals shifting between human digits, alien symbols, and marks that burned themselves into my retinas. Some clocks ran backwards, some stayed still while everything around them moved, some showed times that couldn't exist in our dimension.

It had been three days since Tom had left for the weekend, three days since I'd slept. I heard keys and the door handle begin to turn-the sound crystallized in the air like fractals of pure noise. As if this was the exact signal my mind needed to finally let go, awareness flickered and faded. I could rest now, knowing the masterpiece was complete. The last thing I saw before consciousness fled was the robin, perched atop the largest clock, its eyes full of understanding. We were both free now.

Or maybe we were both trapped in something far bigger than either of us had imagined.

Subscribe