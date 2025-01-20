Anthony’s Substack

LaMonica Curator
Jan 20

Interesting conversation to break down.

Essentially AI needs human senses and interpretations to expand from because it doesn’t have them, itself, with the same emotional and memory triggers humans make leaps from. Am I getting this right?

The necessary codependency/collaboration/partnership if you will, expands the capacity of each to produce / create at a different level.

Expansion of human consciousness through AI is not new in concept, as depicted in 2001 Space Odyssey. Without going into the tangents of 2010’s story, we are at the launch point of where that ‘merger’ left off in our current reality.

Yes/no/maybe?

