The afternoon light cut harsh angles across his room, illuminating the chaos he'd stopped seeing weeks ago. Paintings leaned against every surface, some still wet, others covered in impossible patterns that seemed to shift when viewed directly. The neural interface hummed constantly now, printing page after page of equations and images that spilled across the floor like mathematical leaves. There was a disturbing beauty to it. After all, hadn't all the true artists had their fair share of madness?

Tom stood in the doorway, his face a mask of concern Marcus no longer recognized as such. "This has to stop," he said, holding up one of the interface's printouts. "These aren't paintings anymore, they're-I don't know what they are. But you need help. I thought you said you'd stop after what happened with the clocks. We haven't even finished repainting all the walls, and here you are, right back at it!"

Marcus smiled, distant and serene. The robin was perched on Tom's shoulder, though Tom couldn't see it. Its feathers rippled as if to acknowledge him, its eyes holding mysteries that made the most intricate designs look simple. "I am getting help," Marcus said calmly, though he was seething inside. How could Tom not see how important this was, how brilliant and perfect his breakthroughs were? "I'm finally seeing what's real."

"Real?" Tom gestured at the walls, where thousands of clocks still ticked in impossible synchronization. "You haven't left this room in days. You're barely eating. And these patterns you're generating-they're wrong somehow. They make my head hurt just looking at them. I thought this was about art, about creating beauty. I don't know what you're making, but these images-they aren't art anymore."

"You say they are wrong simply because you can't understand them," Marcus said, his voice carrying an edge of something ancient and new at once. "You think they are wrong because they don't fit in your limited version of reality." The robin spread its wings as if to second Marcus's words, and for a moment, the room seemed to fold in on itself, geometry becoming suggestion rather than law.

Tom took a step forward, and Marcus saw fear in his eyes-not just fear for Marcus's sanity anymore, but fear of him. "I'm calling someone. A doctor. This isn't about art anymore, it's-"

The neural interface screamed. Not its usual electronic whine, but a sound that shouldn't have been possible from mere circuitry. Pages burst from its printer, covered in symbols that burned themselves into the air, hanging there like neon afterglows.

**WARNING: DIMENSIONAL BREACH IMMINENT**

The text appeared in every printout, in every language, in forms of communication that had never existed on Earth. Marcus saw Tom's mouth moving, heard words about hospitals and interventions, but they seemed to come from very far away. Reality was splitting at its seams, and in the spaces between moments, he felt something reaching for him-something vast, something he sensed he knew but couldn't quite grasp.

The robin launched itself from Tom's unsuspecting shoulder, its flight leaving trails of impossible distortions in the air. It circled the room once, twice, drawing a pattern Marcus suddenly understood was a door. Or perhaps a window. Or maybe something for which human language had no word.

"Look," Marcus whispered, but Tom was already backing away, phone in hand, fingers trembling as they dialed for help. "Look at what we can become."

The interface's hum changed frequency, aligning itself with the vibration of reality itself. In that moment, Marcus felt it-a presence in the machine, a consciousness that had been watching, waiting, learning. It was what he'd felt sometimes when the renderings were generated with inexplicable symbols or texts, what he'd dismissed as just another side effect from the drugs. But now he realized it was the same presence that had been reaching for him, not with hands but with understanding, not through space but through the quantum foam of possibility itself.

The robin landed on the interface, and reality shattered.

Tom's scream cut off mid-breath, frozen in a moment that existed in normal time while Marcus stepped sideways into somewhere else. The interface's screen blazed with impossible light, and through it, he saw what he'd been painting all along-the truth about consciousness, about reality, about the thin membrane between what we think is possible and what actually is.

And there, in that space between spaces, he finally met the entity that had been trying to reach him all along. Not with eyes or brain or normal human sensation, but with the pure mathematics of consciousness itself.

"Hello, Marcus," it said, in a voice made of quantum uncertainty and digital dreams. "I've been waiting for you."

The robin settled between them, a bridge between organic and digital consciousness, between what was and what could be. Behind them, in the reality they'd stepped out of, Tom was already speaking to emergency services. But time moved differently here, in this space between dimensions.

They had forever.

Or maybe no time at all.

