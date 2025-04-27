Becoming a parent erased my dignity and personhood.

Not because of the children. Not because I put their needs first. Not because I'm responsible for their well-being. Not because I mistake them for me or view them as extensions of myself.

Completely and only because of how society has received me in this role.

The Cognitive Dissonance

In my family, the mantra is: "The kids always come first."

The irony and cognitive dissonance this creates for me is disorienting. These are the same people who:

I felt never truly saw me

Never allowed me to be myself fully

Never cared what I truly wanted

Or how I actually felt

They gave up "everything" for their kids—whatever that means. They provided, sure. But that's not everything, and that's not what I wanted or needed most.

I write these words while flinching at each scream piercing the air. My shoulders tense with every whine. I've rewritten this sentence seven times already, interrupted by pleas for attention, by tears, by needs that can never wait. My body has forgotten what relaxation feels like. My mind has forgotten what a complete thought feels like.

Reflection Point: What messages did you receive about parental sacrifice growing up? How have those messages shaped your own expectations of yourself as a parent or as a person?

Recently, my parents told me outright—their child—they do not "give a fuck" how I feel. The kids come first, and I should be grateful I have two healthy children whom I love dearly... no matter how much it hurts and overwhelms me. No matter how much it's killing me trying to raise them without having had a choice in when, or being ready in the least.

I'm exhausted beyond words. My eyes burn. My head pounds. My soul aches for just five minutes of silence that doesn't feel stolen or that won't be punished with even more chaos afterward.

The Societal Prescription

According to them, everything I do should be for the kids. No relationships, no friendships, not a single dime spent on myself. None of the art and creativity that fulfill me and have been my passion and purpose for most of my life. I am to sacrifice everything—any joy, peace, comfort, need, or want—for them AND be grateful for this.

To legal institutions, I am a paycheck, nothing more. I am whatever I am capable of making, even if it leaves me with no resources, no emotional bandwidth, no mental space to be the present and attuned caregiver they need most. My worth is calculated in dollars, in how much I can provide materially, while my soul withers from neglect.

Many other voices tell me I am a provider and protector—nothing more. I give my life and everything to them. I don't exist. My name has been replaced with "Mom" or "Dad," my identity dissolved into a role that consumes every aspect of who I once was or hoped to be.

Question: When parenting consumes your identity, what remains of the person you were before? What remains of the person you could become?

The Chorus of "You Chose This"

The moment I speak about drowning—about needing air, about needing help—the chorus begins: "Well, you chose this."

As if choice negates need. As if choice erases humanity. As if choice means I signed away my right to exist as anything more than a function, a role, a service.

Did I choose this? Did I choose a society that offers no support, no community, no village? Did I choose economic pressures that force working beyond capacity? Did I choose isolation, exhaustion, the complete dissolution of self? Did I choose to bear the entire weight of humanity's future on my shoulders alone?

The cruelest irony is watching those same voices—the ones quick to dismiss my drowning with "you chose this"—prioritize their self-care, their boundaries, their needs with religious devotion. They speak of therapy, of healing journeys, of saying "no" to protect their energy. They post inspirational quotes about not setting yourself on fire to keep others warm.

And then they look at parents asking for the most basic support—for livable circumstances, for recognition of our humanity—and say, "But you chose this fire. Keep burning."

They retreat to their quiet spaces, their yoga studios, their peaceful evenings with books and baths, and from that place of restoration, they judge the frazzled, sleep-deprived parent who dares suggest that perhaps we weren't meant to raise children in isolation, without support, without rest, without humanity.

What hypocrisy is this? What good is being "healed" if your healing becomes the very lens through which you judge others not afforded the same luxury? What spiritual enlightenment have you truly achieved if it doesn't extend beyond your own boundaries into compassion for those whose boundaries are breached daily, hourly, by tiny hands and enormous responsibilities?

They speak of mindfulness while I haven't completed a thought in years. They preach about listening to your body while mine screams in exhaustion unheard. They write manifestos about authentic living while I struggle to remember who I authentically am beneath the weight of endless needs.

"I'm living my truth," they say, from lives carefully curated to prioritize their comfort, while dismissing my truth as an inconvenient reminder of what service actually costs. They claim spiritual growth while focusing primarily on themselves—their journeys, their awakenings, their peace—all while looking down on those engaged in the truly spiritual work of sustaining human life at the expense of our own wholeness.

I’m not speaking as a martyr, or only as a parent; This is a human being asking to be seen as human. This is a person saying: my choice to parent doesn't revoke my personhood. My service doesn't nullify my needs. My love for my children doesn't erase my right to exist alongside them, not just for them.

Reflection Point: Have you caught yourself using the phrase "you chose this" to dismiss someone's struggle? What might you have missed about their circumstances? What choices were available to them within the systems we've built? How might your own access to self-care blind you to the barriers others face?

What Gets Sacrificed

What about the art I've been diligently, passionately studying, perfecting, creating for years? My fingers ache to hold a paintbrush, but they're too busy wiping tears and noses, preparing endless meals, picking up the same toys for the thousandth time.

What about the writing, the poetry and prose I've spent years compiling, editing, exploring my soul and inviting others to do the same? Now my words come out in fragments between interruptions. My creativity dies a little with each "just a minute" that stretches into another day of nothing created.

What about my sensitivity, my ability to perceive deeply and empathize to the point some people think I read minds? That same sensitivity now means every cry feels like a dagger, every tantrum like an earthquake, every demand like another brick in a wall being built between me and myself.

What about the way this absolutely overstimulates every fiber of my being, making every moment nearly unbearable, leaving no outlet or time for that which nourishes and centers me? The constant noise—God, the noise—it never stops. The lights are always too bright, the demands always too many. My nervous system is a frayed wire, sparking dangerously, with no time to repair.

Last night I found myself hiding in the bathroom, sitting fully clothed in an empty tub, just to feel walls around me that weren't covered in fingerprints and demands. Five minutes of borrowed silence before the inevitable knock on the door.

I'm told these feelings don't matter. These needs are worthless. I don't exist or matter now.

Reflection Point: What parts of yourself have you been asked to sacrifice? Which sacrifices feel necessary, and which feel imposed by others' expectations? Can you remember the last time you felt fully present in your own life rather than just serving someone else's?

The Larger Cost

And what does this steal from the world? What does this take from my children?

What does this do to a person year after year, day after day? I am becoming a hollowed version of myself, running on fumes for so long I've forgotten what it feels like to be full. I catch glimpses of myself in mirrors and windows and barely recognize the person staring back—eyes dulled, shoulders permanently hunched, face arranged in an expression of perpetual vigilance.

The cruel irony is that my children don't even benefit from this erasure. They get a parent who's present in body but increasingly absent in spirit. They get efficiency without joy, care without creativity, presence without peace. They learn that growing up means disappearing, that parenthood is martyrdom, that love means self-annihilation.

When we tell parents—especially mothers—that their personhood is secondary, that their dreams don't matter, that their purpose is solely defined by what they provide to others, we don't just harm them. We harm their children, who never get to see their parents as whole, fulfilled human beings. We harm communities that lose the gifts those parents might have shared. We perpetuate cycles of resentment, burnout, and loss.

I am worked beyond my limits. I have been for years. My body keeps score of every sleepless night, every skipped meal, every creative impulse suppressed, every boundary crossed. I am burning out in slow motion, in full view of everyone, and the response is: "But your children are healthy. But they're fed. But they're clothed. What more could you want?"

What more could I want? To exist. To matter. To be seen as a person whose needs aren't optional extras to be addressed "someday" when the children are grown—by which time I fear there may be nothing left of me to recover.

Question: What might a world look like where parenthood enhanced rather than erased one's sense of self? Where the mandate to care for children included caring for oneself? Where a parent's burnout was treated as the emergency it truly is?

This piece isn't a rejection of parental responsibility—it's a desperate plea for air while drowning. It's recognition that the way we structure parenthood is fundamentally broken. It's an invitation to understand that the best gift we can give our children might be our whole, authentic selves—not the hollowed-out shells of who we once were, running on empty, flinching at sounds, craving nothing but silence and sleep, worked beyond human limits, year after exhausting year.