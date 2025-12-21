You need shelter. Your body requires protection from the elements—from cold, from heat, from rain. This is biology. Every human being who has ever lived has needed a place to sleep safely.

So why does thinking about housing make your chest tight?

Why does "homeownership"—supposedly the American Dream—feel less like arrival and more like a trap you can never escape?

The answer is in the etymology.

Mortgage: from Old French, literally "death pledge." Mort (death) + gage (pledge).

A pledge that lasts until death—or until the debt is paid, whichever comes first.

They named it honestly. We just stopped listening.

A Brief Guide to the Symbols

Throughout this piece, I use three symbols to mark patterns:

🔥 The Flame — Life force. Authentic presence. What's actually alive in you. The need that exists before anyone turned it into a product.

⭕ The False Circle — The trap pattern. Cycles designed never to complete. Systems that promise arrival but deliver perpetual seeking.

🌀 The Spiral — The liberation pattern. Growth through return. Natural cycles that actually complete and restore you.

When you see these, you're being shown what's happening underneath the surface.

🔥 The Ground Level

At the ground level, shelter is immediate and physical. You feel the rain, you find cover. You feel the cold, you build a fire. The need arises, the need is met, the cycle completes. Your nervous system registers safety. You rest. 🔥

For most of human history, this is how shelter worked. Materials came from the immediate environment. Labor came from yourself, your family, your community. When the dwelling was finished, it was finished. You lived in it. The cycle closed.

That completion—the exhale of done, the body settling into safe—is what your nervous system still expects.

It's not what you're getting.

The Abstraction Ladder

Watch what happens to this simple need as it passes through the abstraction machine.

Level 1: Shelter — Physical reality. Rain, walls, warmth. Your body can verify this directly.

Level 2: Home — Shelter plus meaning. Where your family lives, where memories accumulate. Still grounded. You can point to it, feel it.

Level 3: Property — A legal abstraction. A claim enforced by external authority, existing in documents and registries. You can't touch "property." You can only touch the house the concept points to. Notice: a third party has now entered the relationship between you and your shelter. They validate your claim—which means they can invalidate it.

Level 4: Real Estate — Your home becomes an "asset class." Grouped with all other properties for comparison, investment, speculation. The house hasn't changed. Your need hasn't changed. But now your home is a number in a system that treats it as interchangeable with every other numbered home.

Level 5: Mortgage — Here suspension is engineered directly into the structure. ⭕

The legal scholar Sir Edward Coke explained in 1664:

"the land which is put in pledge upon condition for the payment of the money, is taken from him for ever, and so dead to him upon condition."

You "own" your home in the sense that you live there and your name is on the deed. But the bank holds a lien. Stop paying, and the bank takes the house. For fifteen or thirty years, you make monthly payments. The cycle cannot complete until the final payment clears.

And notice: early in the mortgage, most of your payment goes to interest, not principal. On a typical 30-year mortgage, your first year's payments may reduce the principal by only 12-15% of what you pay—the rest goes to the lender. At 6%, it takes 21 years to pay down the balance to half the original amount. The structure is designed so the bank extracts maximum value before you make significant progress toward ownership.

If you sell or refinance in the first ten years—as most Americans do—you've paid mostly interest. You start over. The completion recedes. ⭕

Level 6: Mortgage-Backed Security — Now we leave the physical world entirely. Your mortgage gets bundled with thousands of others and sold to investors as a financial product. The investor doesn't know your name, has never seen your house, has no relationship to your community. They own a share of income streams attached to properties they will never visit.

Level 7: Collateralized Debt Obligation — The abstractions get bundled again. CDOs take slices of multiple mortgage-backed securities and repackage them into new tranches rated by risk. The mathematics become impenetrable. The families making payments are nowhere in the analysis.

Level 8: Synthetic CDO — This is where it becomes truly unmoored. A synthetic CDO contains no actual mortgages. It contains bets on the performance of mortgages. You can create unlimited synthetic exposure to the same underlying pool of homes. By 2006, synthetic CDOs were valued at an estimated $5 trillion—instruments containing no actual mortgages but multiplying exposure far beyond underlying reality. The Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission found that a single mortgage-backed security with $12 million in principal was referenced by over $50 million in synthetic CDO contracts.

We have reached a level of abstraction where instruments that have nothing to do with physical houses, that contain no actual claims on any actual property, that exist purely as mathematical relationships between counterparties, can crash the global economy.

Which is exactly what happened.

When Fiction Met Ground

In 2008, the abstraction tower encountered reality.

The CDOs and synthetic instruments didn't "lose value." They never had value. A promise of a thing is not a thing. A bet on a mortgage is not a mortgage. A derivative of a derivative of a claim on a house is not a house.

The system operated as if these abstractions were real. Trillions of dollars assigned to instruments containing nothing but mathematical relationships—bets about bets about bets. The models said they had value. The ratings agencies stamped them AAA. The traders bought and sold them as if they were real assets.

But shelter is real. 🔥 Rain is real. A family needing a roof is real. A synthetic CDO is a collective agreement to pretend.

What happened in 2008 wasn't value disappearing. It was reality reasserting itself against fiction. The families at Level 1—actual humans needing actual shelter—began defaulting on their mortgages. Many of these loans should never have been made. The lending standards had been corrupted by a system where loan originators sold their mortgages immediately, bearing no risk from defaults. As Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testified: "originators who sell loans may have less incentive to undertake careful underwriting than if they kept the loans."

The worse the loan, the higher the interest rate, the more valuable the slice of the security. The system selected for predatory lending because the system had lost contact with ground.

When defaults rose, the fiction became unsustainable. The instruments were revealed as what they always were: elaborate promises with nothing underneath. The "crash" was simply truth arriving.

But notice what happened next.

The banks that built and traded these fictions were rescued. TARP disbursed $443.5 billion, but that was just the visible portion. Bloomberg analysis found the Federal Reserve had committed $7.77 trillion to rescuing the financial system by March 2009—more than half the value of everything produced in the nation that year.

The families at Level 1 were abandoned. Nearly ten million Americans lost their homes to foreclosure between 2006 and 2014. Entire neighborhoods hollowed out. Generational wealth disappeared. The crisis fell hardest on communities of color: the Black homeownership rate dropped to 42%—exactly where it stood when the Fair Housing Act passed sixty years earlier.

The homes—the real, physical structures that actually exist—were sold at auction, often to institutional investors who converted them to rentals. Extracting rent from the same families who had once been building equity.

The fiction was preserved. The humans were discarded.

The Language of Obscurity

Notice how the language changes as you climb the abstraction ladder.

At Level 1, the words are simple: shelter, roof, walls, warmth, safety. Anyone can understand them. Anyone can evaluate whether they're true. "Does this keep the rain out?" has a clear answer.

By Level 7, the words have become: tranche, subordination, credit enhancement, waterfall structure, implied correlation, delta hedging, mark-to-model. These terms require years of specialized training to understand. Most people who used them couldn't explain what they actually meant in physical reality—because they didn't mean anything in physical reality. They described relationships between abstractions.

Unnecessary complexity serves extraction.

When you can't understand the instrument, you can't evaluate whether it serves your interests. You must trust experts. You must defer to institutions. You must accept what you're told. The suspension of your own judgment is built into the complexity.

And when the system fails, the complexity provides cover. "No one could have predicted this." "The models were sophisticated." "The risk was distributed." The language that obscured the extraction also obscures accountability.

Simple language creates accountability. If I say "I will trade you this basket of apples for that basket of oranges," we can both inspect the baskets. We can both determine if the trade is fair. The transaction can complete cleanly. 🌀

Complex language suspends accountability. If I sell you a "senior tranche of a synthetic CDO referencing a portfolio of subprime RMBS with a weighted average life of 3.2 years and an implied attachment point of 15%," neither of us can fully inspect what's being traded. We rely on models, ratings, and trust. The transaction never fully completes because neither party fully understands what happened. ⭕

⭕ Completion Prevented by Design

The modern housing system is structurally designed to prevent completion.

Mortgages extend for decades. Thirty years of payments before you "own" your home. Most people will move or refinance before completion, restarting the cycle.

Property taxes never end. Even after the mortgage is paid, you pay rent to the government forever. Stop paying and lose the home. There is no final ownership—only conditional permission requiring continuous payment.

Insurance never ends. Required by your lender, then required by prudence. Another permanent payment with no completion.

Maintenance never ends. Roofs deteriorate, pipes corrode, systems fail. This is physical reality—but the financial system is layered on top, ensuring you're never truly done paying.

Values fluctuate forever. Your "investment" rises and falls with markets you don't control. You can't simply enjoy your shelter—you must monitor your asset, worry about your equity, compare yourself to neighbors, check Zillow to see if you're winning or losing the game.

Every one of these features keeps you suspended. Every one prevents the exhale that should follow completing a major life goal. You bought a house—but the buying never ends. The obligation persists. The system extracts continuously. ⭕

Compare this to a model that existed throughout human history: you build or buy a dwelling, and then it is yours. You maintain it—but there is no external party extracting payment in perpetuity. The cycle of acquiring shelter completes. You can rest in your home. 🌀

That model doesn't serve extraction. So it was replaced.

Who Benefits from the Complexity?

Follow the money at each level of abstraction.

At Level 1, the person who benefits from shelter is the person who lives in it.

By Level 8, the people who benefit are: mortgage originators (who charge fees), loan servicers (who charge fees), banks that package securities (who charge fees), rating agencies (who charge fees), traders who buy and sell (who earn spreads), hedge funds that speculate (who earn returns), and executives at all these institutions (who earn bonuses based on volume—not on whether families keep their homes).

The further you climb the abstraction ladder, the more intermediaries appear, and the more value flows away from the person who just needed shelter.

This is the extraction pattern. The need is real. 🔥 The physical reality is simple. But layers of abstraction wrap around it, each layer creating new opportunities for extraction, each layer adding complexity that obscures what's actually happening.

The family making the monthly payment can't see where the money goes. They can't evaluate whether they're being treated fairly. They can't complete the cycle and escape the system. They are suspended—permanently, by design. ⭕

🔥 The Body Test

Ask yourself: when you think about your housing situation, does your body release or brace?

If you own your home outright—no mortgage, affordable taxes, stable neighborhood—you might feel a release when you pull into your driveway. Home. Safe. Done. Your nervous system can rest. 🌀

If you're carrying a large mortgage, underwater on your loan, worried about the next payment, priced out of your neighborhood, watching your rent rise faster than your income—your body braces. Every month is a renewal of the threat. Every payment is temporary reprieve, not completion. The exhale never comes. ⭕

This bracing is accurate. Your nervous system is correctly reading the suspension you're trapped in. The system is designed so that most people will never fully relax about housing—because relaxation would mean completion, and completion ends extraction.

You're not anxious because something is wrong with you.

You're anxious because you're accurately perceiving what's being done to you.

🌀 What Completion Would Look Like

Imagine a housing system designed around completion rather than extraction.

Shelter would be treated as a human need to be met, not primarily as an asset class to be speculated on. The goal would be getting people housed, not maximizing transaction volume and financial complexity.

Financing, if needed, would be simple: you borrow money, you pay it back, you own the home. The terms would be comprehensible to anyone. No thirty-year traps, no frontloaded interest, no hidden structures.

When the debt was paid, it would be paid. The cycle would complete. You would own your home in fact, not just in temporary, conditional, contingent legal fiction. 🌀

The housing market would serve housing. The financial system would serve humans. The abstraction would remain connected to and accountable to physical reality.

This existed for most of human history, and it still exists in some places. The extraction model is the anomaly—an anomaly we've been trained to see as natural and inevitable.

They're still building the same towers. The abstractions are still trading. The promises of promises are still being treated as things.

The next time reality asserts itself, we'll call it another "crash." As if the fiction falling is the tragedy—rather than the fiction being built in the first place.

Your need for shelter is real. 🔥 The anxiety you feel is accurate. The system that converted your basic need into an instrument of extraction is the thing that's broken—not you.

This is adapted from a chapter of a book I'm writing about how extraction operates through artificial suspension of natural completion cycles. If this landed somewhere in your body, you're the reader I'm writing for.