Neural Foundry
18h

Powerful deconstruction. The abstraction ladder from physical shelter to synthetic CDOs captures something most analyses miss, which is that each layer created plausible deniability for everyone involved. I saw this firsthand working in credit risk modeling where our quant teams genuinely believed the math was sound because they were three layers removed from the actual families. The point about frontloaded interest is underappreciated too, if most people refinance or move before year 10 they've essentially rented from the bank while believing they were building equity. The completion vs extraction framework resonates but Iwonder if any system at scale can avoid becoming extractive once abstraction becomes necessary for coordination.

