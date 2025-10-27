Most of you are cowards.

Coward (noun): a person who lacks courage in facing danger, difficulty, opposition, pain, etc.

Hear me out. What I said is only partially true.

More accurately: You're acting like a coward because you use your strength to resist discomfort instead of facing it.

Strength (noun): the power of resisting attack; degree of potency of effect or concentration.

Am I attacking you? Or inviting your fiercest parts to turn on the real oppressors—not their scapegoats?

I'm calling on your battle-ready self to confront the forces, inside and out, that prey on others to avoid of owning failure and complicity. To silence the voice screaming, "Run! Blame! Avoid!"

What are you running from in yourself?

Have you inventoried your own flaws as rigorously as you dissect your enemies?

What are you channeling your power into?

Do you resist self-examination? Uncomfortable truths? Being wrong? Feeling your pain?

That's human

AND

it's the root of misdirected strength: power aimed at the wrong target, enabling harm to others and, eventually, yourself.

Real strength? Resisting the urge to dodge. Focusing your power on what you control, especially the ugly parts.

Here's what I'm doing:

Being truly vulnerable. Not the performative type:

"I struggle, but I'm gentle with myself."

That's theater for sympathy.

Real vulnerability costs you.

Like this: Most of you mistake cowardice for strength because it feels safe and powerful. But you're dodging the truths that demand change and accountability.

We all suffer from your avoidance, even, and often, especially you.

I know the price of being vulnerable here.

Does that make me stronger? Braver?

Or just more desperate for someone to see how much harm is being done to me and others.

I’d say, all three.

Watch your reaction.

Sit with the discomfort and probe if it's true? Or attack me for stirring it?

If you lash out, what’s that say about you?

To me, it looks like strength weaponized against the messenger, not the message inside you.

Guns drawn on an unarmed truth.

Pushing further underwater the already drowning.

The pattern:

Discomfort hits—shame, fear, guilt, inadequacy. We refuse to face it. Too threatening to our ego. We redirect: Blame, attack, pathologize the truth-teller.

Am I doing that here? Possibly. But I inventory myself, seek feedback, own mistakes. I value truth over comfort. Yes, I'm guilty too—that's how I spot it. But not here: I'm not blaming you for my issues. I’m asking you to stop blaming me for your issues and failure to take responsibility.

I'm exposing what blocks our collective growth.

What we deny to enable this cowardice:

Someone else pays. Your kids. The vulnerable. Truth-tellers. The future. You stay "good," fighting the "right" fights, doing your best.

That's how evil thrives—ordinary people refusing self-scrutiny, forcing others to bear the cost.

Evil is ignoring the harm you cause while labeling victims defective for calling it out. You become what you fight when you won't look inward.

WHAT YOU'RE REALLY AVOIDING

You know what you're actually afraid to face?

The truth you already know:

You're not separate.

From the people you harm.

From the ecosystem you extract from.

From the consequences of your choices.

From Life.

You use all your strength to maintain the fiction of separation:

"It's just business" (pretending you're separate from impact)

"Providing for my family" (pretending your family is separate from everyone else's)

But you already know the truth.

You've felt it:

When the boundary dissolved with someone you love

When you were immersed in nature

When you'd die for your child without hesitation

In those moments, you remembered: You're not separate.

The cowardice is pretending you don't know this. Using all your strength to maintain a lie instead of living the truth.

HERE'S WHAT THAT LOOKS LIKE

I'm a father of two young kids—six and four—with shared custody. I grind over 45 hours a week just to barely cover the basics, and most of my off time, mornings, and nights go straight into parenting.

Every Sunday before dinner, their mom comes to pick them up. My son clings to me, crying his heart out. My daughter starts acting out—torn literally and emotionally between two homes. I hold her steady and reassure her until she calms. The therapist calls it "dysregulated." Then they're gone. I stand there waving until the car's out of sight, and only then do I let myself feel the weight of it all.

I'm hanging on by a thread most days. And what do people say? "That's just how it is." As if that's supposed to make it okay.

What I fight every single day: My son's meltdowns over candy—multiple times, begging like it's life or death. But these aren't innocent treats; they're engineered to hit addiction centers in the brain, comparable to cocaine. That's not exaggeration—studies back it up.

Then there's YouTube Kids, with its videos crafted to flood developing brains with dopamine: bright flashes, rapid cuts, looping sounds, all optimized by algorithms for maximum hook. I figured that out after the third epic meltdown when I finally pried the tablet away.

I come home from work wiped out, and there are the kids, who've been waiting hours for Dad. But Dad had to hustle just to keep food on the table and a roof over our heads.

Even my own father? He straight-up told me he doesn't give a fuck about me—just the grandkids.

Here's what I know deep down: Choosing to feel the pain when numbing out would be simpler? That's real strength. Grinding through full-time work and parenting while barely holding it together? That's heroic. Taking on systems designed by psych PhDs to addict my kids? That's evolution in motion. All while writing prolifically about systemic injustice, manipulation, and alternatives.

The simple truth: Life is about growth, sharing, connection, cycles—including death and renewal.

Their systems? All about extraction, hoarding, control—dodging consequences, pretending death isn't coming for us all.

Every time I stay present with my kids instead of checking out, I'm choosing life. Every limit I set on screens despite the tantrums, that's choosing life. Every Sunday goodbye where I let the hurt hit instead of going cold inside, life again.

WHO PAYS FOR YOUR DENIAL?

I'm not some exception. Millions of parents are in these trenches—juggling multiple jobs, warring against engineered addictions, scraping to stay human in a world built to dehumanize.

Here's what we don't talk about: Modern economies run on invisible care work. The unpaid labor of raising children, supporting aging parents, holding communities together. Mostly done by women, by the marginalized, by people like me barely keeping it together.

We've built an entire civilization on the assumption that this work is free. That it just happens. That someone will always do it out of love while we optimize everything else for profit.

You benefit from this. Every product you buy, every service you use, every moment of your "independence"—it's subsidized by someone's invisible grind. By parents burning out in silence. By caregivers torching their health and security to keep it all afloat.

And when we break? When kids act "dysregulated" or parents seem "incompetent"? We get pathologized. Told we're failing. Not evolved enough. Too emotional.

No. We're having the right reactions to the wrong setup.

The systems that addict my son for quarterly profits, that weave exhaustion into parents’ lives, that shatter human bonds while preaching “connection”—those are what’s truly broken.

And the people who read this, then criticize, lecture, or dismiss me—pretending I’m just incompetent or somehow deserve these crushing conditions? They might be even more fractured. They hear the truth and still choose avoidance over humanity.

Not us.

We’re the immune response. We’re fighting back by clinging to our humanity against every incentive to quit.

THE COST ISN'T ABSTRACT

Your kids inherit your unexamined patterns, your displaced pain, the systems you wouldn't challenge. They eat the poisoned food, carry the debt, live in the collapse.

The vulnerable in your supply chain pay for consumption you won't examine.

Future generations get the bill for costs you externalized.

Truth-tellers get pathologized for naming what you refuse to see.

Your pain doesn't disappear when you avoid it. It just goes somewhere else. To someone with less power to refuse it.

"Just protecting my own" doesn't wash. Profiting from exploited labor so you can thrive? That's violence dressed as necessity. The illusion of separation crumbles when it hits home.

YOUR CHOICE

Now you know. Your next move is deliberate.

Option 1: Attack, dismiss, exempt yourself. Return to comfort. Own that others pay.

Option 2: Sit with this. Spot your resistance. Bear your own weight. Change, even if it hurts.

That's courage. The rest is just strong people dodging growth.

The irony? This avoidance weakens you. Life grows through struggle: Muscles tear to rebuild, seeds crack to sprout, nerves adapt to stress. Dodge discomfort, and you atrophy—your truth-tolerance shrinks, your resilience withers, you turn brittle and defensive.

Everything in life grows through challenge. Growth IS discomfort. When you systematically avoid discomfort, you're systematically avoiding the very mechanism that makes you stronger.

You become weaker. More fragile. Less capable of handling truth.

And worse: Those lecturing about "soft" generations, about participation trophies and coddling? They're often sitting behind walls of inherited advantage, refusing to face how those walls were built or who paid for them. Defending territory and calling it strength.

That's not strength.

You're strong. I see it. You have the capacity to face what's real.

Use it to face instead of resist.

Face yourself. Face the discomfort. Face the cost you're externalizing. Face the truth that threatens your self-image.

That's the only thing that changes anything.

My son's raw tears, my daughter's chaos, my bone-deep exhaustion, and my decision to keep showing up anyway—that's not drama. It's just Wednesday. It's the daily grind for millions.

Life keeps choosing me—I wake up despite it all.

I choose it back—stay human against every incentive to quit.

How about you?

Next piece: How cowardice enables the economic systems that extract from caregivers and why your "political action" might be avoiding the real fight.