Brooke
5h

Wishing you strength on your journey. Your writing helps me to feel less lonely in what feels like a world full of unconscious beings - unconscious because people would rather detach from themselves and deny the reality of their own complicity in these extractive, destructive systems than attempt to change them at personal cost.

You’re right that courage is required to confront the moral reality we live in, because it is scary. And that’s just the first step - confrontation. Then you have to make a choice of who you want to be within that reality… I see that people usually get to the confrontation part then shrink back into denial because it’s more comfortable than changing their given, approved role within the system.

The Sacred Holding Space
2h

Thank you Anthony, for always writing from a place of authenticity and saying the things other people won't say. The fear exhibited by the masses was systemically choreographed to keep people disempowered. That doesn't mean it's not our job to break these false narratives and stand against them. It is our responsibility to heal ourselves to heal the collective. Each one of us has to look ourselves in the mirror and deep within our souls to the darkest places and face what hides there, rather than running away. It's not easy, and it's not without fear. However, we don't need to lose the fear. We need to face it and do the scary thing anyway. That's courage. Taking action despite the fear.

On a side note, I admire you for all you do and I want you to know you're not alone.

