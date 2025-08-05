Rather than trying to grab your attention with shocking headlines, I'm asking you to hear me out, because this affects all of us and everyone who comes after us.

I don't know how to say this without sounding like every conspiracy theorist you've learned to ignore. I used to dismiss these ideas too. I was taught that people who talked like this were loony, jealous, or sore losers. I was taught that the system "isn't perfect," but it basically works and that inequality is just how things naturally shake out. But what I've learned repeatedly in life is that there is what you are taught and told, and then there is what actually is—and there is no requirement that these things align.

You can feel it, can't you? The way everything keeps getting harder even though you're working more. The way a dollar doesn't go as far as it used to. The way your parents could afford things on one income that you can't afford on two. The rising anxiety, the mental health crisis, the way everyone seems angry and desperate and tired all the time.

Just as mathematics assumes the Law of Non-Contradiction (A cannot be both A and not-A) and science assumes causality operates consistently—premises we cannot "prove" but must accept for rational thought to function—this analysis rests on one axiomatic truth:

Value cannot be created before value is actually created.

If money represents value, then creating money without creating corresponding real value is mathematically impossible. It's like claiming you can have a shadow without an object to cast it, or expecting a scale to balance when you've only put weight on one side.

My appeal is to self-evident logic, which is antecedent to both politics and economics. And once you accept this simple premise, everything else becomes clear.

This level of inequality, this extreme concentration of wealth while working people struggle, has no true basis or justification except for an authoritative "Because we say so." The closest parallel in the natural world to this imbalance between taking and contributing is parasitism—though even nature has systems to balance that.

So what we are seeing is not only unnatural, it is the predictable outcome of a system that was designed to work exactly this way.

Let me show you how this system works without the intentional obfuscation of jargon and legalese.

How You’re Being Robbed Every Single Day

I'd like to explain what was never taught to me about how money works—or rather, how it doesn't work the way we think it does.

When I put $100 in the bank, I believed that money was sitting there, safe, waiting for me. The bank even shows it in my account balance—right there on my phone screen. But here's what actually happens:

The bank takes my $100, keeps maybe $10 of it, and loans out the other $90 to someone else. But here's the crazy part—my account still shows I have $100. And the person who borrowed $90? Their account shows they have $90.

So now there's $190 in accounts, but only $100 actually exists.

That borrowed money gets deposited in another bank, which keeps $9 and loans out $81. Now there's $271 in accounts from my original $100.

This keeps going until my $100 has become $1,000 in "money" that exists only on paper and computer screens.

But remember—there's still only $100 worth of actual value in the real world.

This means my $100, once this chain of IOUs plays out, can now only buy what $10 used to buy. My money didn't disappear—it was diluted, like adding water to milk until it's barely milk anymore.

I thought banks assumed the risk when they loaned money, which would naturally limit their tendency to create value that didn't exist, knowing they'd bear the loss if borrowers failed to pay. But instead, banks get the best of both worlds: they get to operate as if they have value they don't actually have, yet they don't assume liability for creating this fake value.

When the system inevitably breaks down, that liability falls on you—the taxpayer who bails them out and the consumer who loses everything paying inflated prices for value that never existed in the first place.

Perspective

Think about this with me. They will use all types of complicated and verbose, jargon loaded documents to make it seem impossibly complicated and best reserved for the financiers, but words do not change the reality of what happens.

If you or I operated the same way banks do, here's what we could do: Say you wanted more capital to expand your business. You could loan your friend $20, then log into your computer, type in some numbers, and operate as if you had $200. Your friend's IOU becomes your "asset," and you get to spend money that doesn't exist based on that promise.

But here's the difference: when your friend can't pay you back—maybe they lost their job, maybe they forgot—you take the loss. You're out the $20, and you certainly can't keep spending that imaginary $200.

Banks? They get bailed out. When their borrowers can't pay, when their imaginary money system breaks down, they don't lose anything. We do. Our tax dollars rescue them, and our inflated cost of living pays for their mistakes.

They get to create money from nothing, and when it goes wrong, we pay the bill.

Wait—how can they do that?

Because what I've just described is organized crime with a legal stamp.

It's theft mixed with money laundering, but it's been legally sanctioned because the criminals wrote the laws and control the system that's supposed to stop them.

Here's what makes it textbook organized crime:

The Theft: Taking your purchasing power through currency dilution, promising you money that doesn't exist, creating "assets" from nothing and charging you interest on them.

The Laundering: Making stolen wealth appear legitimate through complex financial instruments, using economic jargon to hide simple theft ("quantitative easing" instead of "money printing"), layering transactions through multiple banks to obscure the original fraud.

The Organization: The Federal Reserve coordinates the scheme, member banks participate in the racket, government provides legal protection and enforcement, regulators rotate between government and banking jobs.

The Protection Racket: "Too big to fail" means pay us or the economy gets hurt. Bailouts are extortion payments from taxpayers. They lobby for laws that criminalize competition—try creating your own currency and see what happens.

The only difference between this and traditional organized crime is that traditional criminals operate outside the law and get prosecuted when caught. These criminals wrote the lawsand control the prosecutors.

They've made their theft mandatory participation (try living without using dollars) and their protection racket automatic (bailouts happen whether you consent or not).

It's the most successful criminal enterprise in history because they convinced their victims it's legitimate by calling it "banking" and "monetary policy" instead of "theft" and "extortion."

This Isn't How It Used to Be

As surprising as this magical money making is, many are even more surprised to learn that this system of creating money out of nothing only started in 1971. Before that, our money was backed by gold, which meant there was a limit to how much could be created.

Let me show you what happened to regular working people before and after 1971:

Before 1971 (when money was real):

If you worked hard and your company made more money, you got paid more

One parent working could afford a house, car, and support a family

From the 1930s to 1970, the bottom 90% of Americans saw their incomes grow by over 200%

The richest 1% only saw tiny increases - the system worked for everyone

After 1971 (when money became fake):

Your productivity has gone up 80%, but your pay has only gone up 29%

Both parents work and still can't afford what one parent used to

For 50 years, the bottom 90% have seen almost no real income growth

The top 1% have seen 250% income growth

You're working harder and producing more than your parents did, but you're getting paid less for it. That's not your fault, it’s also not necessarily your parent’s fault, or even your employer’s fault (depending on the employer); it is the natural result of this system; however. If we can stop blaming generations and political parties, and instead see the system for what it is and how it has captured and maintained its operation, we can build something different and leave this system in the dirt where it belongs.

Where Your Money Really Goes

Remember how banks create money out of nothing? Well, they don't give that new money to you first. They give it to big banks, wealthy people, and corporations first.

By the time that new money reaches your paycheck, prices have already gone up (to account for the deflated value from turning $100 of real value into $1000 of possible, maybe eventually, value) You get the new money last, after it's already lost value.

It's like being last in line at a buffet, except the people in front of you aren't just taking food - they're taking food and watering down what's left for everyone behind them.

Since 1995, Wall Street bonuses have gone up 491%. If minimum wage had gone up the same amount, it would be over $20 an hour instead of $7.25.

The average Wall Street bonus in 2024 was $244,700. The total bonus pool was $47.5 billion - enough to pay for over a million jobs at $15 an hour.

While this happens, working families are choosing between medicine and food.

The Human Cost

I know these numbers can feel abstract, so let me make it real:

Right now, while you're reading this, there are families where parents work multiple jobs but still live in their cars. There are people rationing insulin because they can't afford the full dose. There are children going to bed hungry in the “richest’ country in the world.

There is absolutely enough to go around, this has been verified repeatedly; natural scarcity is not the real. This is happening because a system designed to transfer wealth from working people to wealthy people is working exactly as intended.

Every day this system continues:

500,000 families file for bankruptcy due to medical bills

40 million Americans struggle with hunger

580,000 people experience homelessness

Suicide rates climb as financial stress destroys mental health

Meanwhile, during just the COVID pandemic, billionaires added $1.3 trillion to their wealth while regular people lost jobs and homes.

Why This Can't Wait for Gradual Change

I know what you might be thinking: "Can't we just reform the system slowly?"

The problem is that the people who benefit from this system are the same people with the power to change it. Congress members who should regulate banks receive millions in campaign contributions from banks. Federal Reserve officials rotate between government jobs and high-paying Wall Street positions. Federal judges who should hold the system accountable have personal investments that benefit from the current system.

They're not going to voluntarily give up a system that makes them rich.

More importantly, people are dying right now. Every day we wait for "gradual reform," more families lose their homes, more people die from rationing medicine, more children go hungry.

When someone is drowning, you don't gradually throw them a rope over the next five years. You throw it now.

What Needs to Happen

Here's what I believe needs to happen immediately:

Stop the Money Printing

End the Federal Reserve's ability to create money from nothing

Return to a system where money represents actual value

Make banks keep the money they promise to depositors

Recover the Stolen Wealth

Calculate how much wealth was transferred through money printing since 1971

Seize assets that were gained through this fraud

Redistribute that wealth to the working families it was stolen from

Change How Business Works

Convert large corporations into worker cooperatives

Instead of profits going to wealthy shareholders, they go to the people who actually do the work

This prevents wealth from concentrating at the top again

Prosecute the Criminals

Banking executives who knowingly participated in this fraud

Politicians who enabled it through negligence or corruption

Anyone who used their position to benefit from stealing from working families

What You Can Do Right Now

Protect Yourself:

Move your money from big banks to credit unions

Convert savings into real things (real estate, precious metals) that can't be diluted

Support local businesses and worker cooperatives instead of large corporations

Help Others Understand:

Share this information with family and friends

Help people understand they're not failing - the system is designed to make them fail

Support politicians who want to audit or end the Federal Reserve

Take Collective Action:

Join movements demanding monetary reform

Support debt strikes against predatory lenders

Push for state laws that recognize gold and silver as legal money

Demand criminal prosecution of banking executives

The Choice We Face

I want to be clear about something: This is about whether we're going to allow a small group of people to continue systematically stealing from EVERYONE else.This isn’t abstract, philosophical musings on the purpose of money and its nature; this isn’t a debate between political parties; this isn’t even necessarily limited to a single country. We either unite or we remain divided, each of our groups like cattle at the fringes of a herd-easily picked off and easily preyed upon.

This is mathematical fact. Banks create money from nothing, give it to wealthy people first, and by the time it reaches working people, prices have already gone up. This transfers wealth from people who work to people who own assets.

You can verify every number I've given you. You can look up the Federal Reserve's own publications where they admit they create money "out of thin air." You can see the wealth inequality statistics from government sources.

The only question is: what are we going to do about it?

Final Thoughts

I started by asking you to hear me out because I know how this sounds. I know because I used to dismiss these ideas too. I thought people talking about monetary fraud were conspiracy theorists.

But then I looked at the numbers. I saw what happened to wages after 1971. I understood how fractional reserve banking actually works. I realized that everything I was taught about money was designed to hide a simple truth:

You're being robbed, and the people robbing you have convinced you it's normal.

Not only that, but they've created a system where you think you can benefit too—if you just learn their methods and play by their rules. Get the right education, buy the right investments, climb the right ladder. But the game is rigged. The house always wins because the house prints the money.

It's not normal. It's not natural. It's not inevitable.

It's a choice that a small group of people made to benefit themselves at your expense. And it's a choice that can be unmade.

The question is whether enough people will understand what's happening in time to stop it.

Your children's future depends on your answer.

