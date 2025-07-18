Why the powerful will never expose a system they've spent centuries perfecting
⚠️ CONTENT WARNING ⚠️ This article contains documented evidence of systematic child exploitation, including historical child trafficking, sexual abuse, physical labor exploitation, and psychological manipulation. All information is factual and sourced from government documents…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.