What is it about old money that demands demonstrations of domination to those already indentured to their service?

These wealthy men enter spaces with exaggerated smiles and destabilizing contradictions. They lead with an insult disguised as humor, slap you on the back like old friends simply teasing each other, and loudly inquire: "How have you been? How's business? How are the kids?"

I recognize that my response merely serves their self-perception as sociable and good-natured—a performance of social formalities. To not answer would paradoxically grant them even greater power over me—inviting perhaps a joke about my stiffness or need to relax, a casual remark to the manager about "that quiet employee," or simply a lost sale for not playing along with their game. Or maybe I'll lose that upcoming promotion under some sort of feigned pity for having the skill but not the "personality" for the role.

Perhaps it resembles a child's relationship with a pet dog—not consciously malicious or neglectful, they simply cannot grasp that others possess realities entirely their own, detached and potentially vastly different from theirs. They enjoy playing with the puppy, playing social with employees and service members, playing strong with sons and grandsons, never once questioning how these extras in their personal film experience these performances or how they sustain their existence beyond these fleeting interactions. The script has been written with only one fully developed character.

I recoil when such men stride in. The sensation is distinct if difficult to articulate. It's not simple entitlement—that word feels too obvious, too reductive. Rather, it's a subtle atmosphere suggesting this is their world, and I'm merely passing through it as servant, admiring spectator, or occasional entertainment. They enter unfamiliar spaces as if they already own them, as if they already know precisely who I am without learning a single thing about me. At its core, there lies a fundamental disconnect between our experiences of daily life, one they remain oblivious to because recognition would require stepping outside their perspective—a luxury they can't afford. After all, their money and power have made their time and opinions too costly; it would represent a net loss to try on the worldview of those who have not earned so much. Such empathy offers no return on investment.

I am always left wondering, does anyone actually enjoy these men? Are they pleasant to be around? Their laughter echoes too loudly in rooms gone suddenly quiet. Their jokes land with the uncomfortable thud of presumed intimacy. Even those who benefit from proximity to their wealth—business partners, social climbers, service staff—seem to wear masks of polite endurance rather than genuine pleasure. The performance becomes recursive; everyone acts as if everyone else is having a wonderful time, creating a simulacrum of joviality that no one truly feels.

Markers on Bristol paper by Anthony N

They remind me of my father. And my successful grandfather (my father's stepfather). They both remind me of tobacco. My grandfather smoked Marlboros until they killed him. I remember his gruff full-bellied laugh, you could hear the smoke and burns in his esophagus and lungs. My father smokes a cigar a day, though you can only tell by the smell that sticks to him.

Surrounded in smoke. Maybe that's the way to describe their very character. They move through the world enveloped in their own atmosphere—a haze that both announces and obscures them. Like smoke, their presence is impossible to ignore, a paradox of power over others and powerlessness over themselves, their vices. It irritates the eyes, forces others to squint through the cloud they generate around themselves. And like smoke, there's something both ephemeral and permanently marking about them—they leave their scent on everything they touch, everyone they encounter, long after they've left the room.

The scent they leave, when I smell it now, do I feel nostalgia or nausea, pity or fear, privileged or poisoned? Oh how they never get close enough to be changed themselves even as they change the very air others must breathe without acknowledgment or apology. Just as my grandfather's laugh carried the rasp of decades of Marlboros, these men's social performances carry the coarseness of unchallenged entitlement. The cigar my father enjoys daily becomes an extension of himself, a prop in his performance of success, the aroma a calling card that precedes and follows him. The smoke signals to others: here is a man who takes up space, who consumes resources, who alters environments for his pleasure with little concern for those who must inhabit the aftermath.

How well I've been trained to stay silent, to swallow my words and the secondhand smoke and pretend I am unaffected. Yet how strong I've become to speak clearly even as social instincts threaten to strangle my windpipe and tainted air fills my lungs. I feel shame as I write this piece. I feel responsible for any fallout of speaking so "disrespectfully" or "negatively" about these men who behaved more like gods than fathers—or maybe just like God, the father, as their religion describes it? Regardless, their teachings echo in my skull, accusations of betrayal, being overly sensitive, not understanding my own place in the cosmos created by generations of men just like them.

Why did the world grant them such success, or was it success that shaped them into these traveling circuses where everything feels a little unreal? Where everything feels like it walks on a tightrope without a safety net, unclear if this is sadism or just for show. The inheritance of wealth frequently precedes the development of character. Born into environments where consequences rarely apply and desires are immediately fulfilled, they never needed to develop the empathetic muscles that most of us build through negotiating ordinary hardships. Conversely, those who achieve wealth through their own machinations might develop precisely the kind of forceful, boundary-crossing personality that steamrolls social norms. Either path seems to create this peculiar species of man who exists slightly adjacent to reality as most experience it.

I find it almost more deeply disturbing that our economic and social systems reward and amplify these behaviors. We mistake confidence for competence, volume for substance. These men fail upward through networks designed to perpetuate their kind, each promotion or deal reinforcing their belief that their success stems from innate superiority rather than structural advantage. Their peculiar social performances aren't bugs in the system—they're features, signals that mark membership in an exclusive club with its own incomprehensible rules.

Like tobacco companies that rebranded cigarettes as symbols of sophistication and freedom while knowing the health consequences, these men rebrand aggression as charisma, insensitivity as directness, inherited advantage as meritocratic success. And like the lingering effects of smoke on a room, on lungs, on health, the consequences of their presence extend far beyond momentary discomfort—they shape institutions, cultures, even family dynamics for generations.

Ink on sketch paper by Anthony N

I quit smoking Camels 7 years ago. I could not concede to the miserable comfort of conforming to a character, false confidence sustained by conflicts and confusion, smoke screens and charades never knowing what I haven't known. It hurt—it was hell—my body fought for the feeling it knew so well. My mind mercilessly manufactured mazes leading back to where I'd been, tempting me to abandon hope. And I turned to prayer, and asked that my craving be removed. I submitted my will. I did not stride in loud and boastful, commanding the room. Is this strength? Or is this something too scary, not like the stone certainty my father and grandfather had known, but more like mist? More like smoke? Yet does my voice, even with its softness, not penetrate more deeply than the strained airway of citing scripts stale and stolen, spoken for oneself alone?