Inspirited In Sight

Inspirited In Sight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Tostenson's avatar
Amy Tostenson
3d

This is exactly why I have a hard time with writing a bio. Who am I? I'm a complex person who's lived and experienced the worst and the best of life. I mostly write about my recovery and healing with the goal of helping others. I feel strongly that it is part of my purpose.

Someone's voice definitely differs from a style of writing or speaking.

Great work here!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anthony Ness · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture