Not long ago I wrote a short article here about the mind’s one-directional reach ( One Direction Only)— the way it strains toward something just past its own grasp. It landed harder than I expected. This is the first of three pieces that follow that thread down.

You don’t need the note to follow this; each of the three stands alone. They share one move, and I’d rather show it than hide it: grant the thing all the way, hand it every inch of reality it asks for — then turn it around to face the way it came.

Grant the premise, and grant it all the way.

These are real external others — actual beings, perceived in non-ordinary states, finding shapes we’re able to receive them in. The conditions vary. Trauma, psychedelics, the near-death drop: each one loosens the normal limits on what reaches awareness. The filters that usually hold give way. You see behind the image the way white light splits in a prism. The colors it always held, coming apart where you can finally see them.

What comes through has a will of its own. It arrives on its own and does what it does, which is why it feels like someone other than you. It changes the people it visits. The body senses the presence, your eyes witness their form and movements, their voice is clear and distinct from your own, and what gets said carries more weight than anything spoken to you in ordinary daylight. I believe the felt sense. It was real in your body, and I’m not here to argue it down.

Now follow where that path runs.

It keeps the mind pointed one direction only. Outward. Away from your center. Waiting for the next download, the next trip, the next reveal. The split holds. Knowing stays out there, in the visitor’s hands. You get meaning, mystery, a kind of belonging — handed to you. And notice how few of these reports have the being asking you anything: whether you’re real, what your life is like, what it’s like to be the one receiving. The curiosity runs one way. They teach, you learn. They know, you don’t. You ask, they answer. The channel that felt so full only ever ran in a single direction.

Now the other path. It takes nothing from the felt sense.

When the usual friction dropped — when the conflicting signals went quiet and the usual constraints loosened — your mind’s own predictive model ran unchecked. The same machine you and I run every waking minute. You know it well. You feel it the second someone reads your tone and fills the space where you’re standing with a whole character: you’re trying to start a fight, you’re always negative, you’re regime-brained. No pause. No question. The model paints over the real person right there, breathing, trying to be seen. The signal is right in front of you and the model never checks it. The speed makes the doppelgänger real. We build a whole person and start arguing with them instead of the one in the room.

That’s the proof. If we can build a stranger out of someone whose hand we could reach and touch, a disowned part of ourself, can stage a whole visitor — voice, presence, goosebumps, the floor-dropping certainty that this is realer than real.

The body votes first.

Survival feeling predates thought by hundreds of millions of years. It’s the operating system; thinking is the app that loads later. The vote is immediate and old: this matters, this is real, this is me or not-me. Facts bounce off because they’re slow and abstract and the body already stamped the verdict.

And the vote can fire with the channel empty.

In full presence the vote tracks something real — the liar’s tremor, the stress in the sweat, the micro-expression you read before you know you read it. Signal is coming in. The visitor is the other case. The vote fires at full strength with nothing in the channel. Phantom limb does the same thing: the hand is gone and the body still aches in fingers that aren’t there. The body stamped “out there, not me” onto something that was you the whole time. The one cut it got wrong is the exact cut the experience turns on — me or not-me. The detector missed at the only line that mattered.

I want to reiterate: we are already experts at this. We build autonomous, vivid, charged others all day — even with the real human in front of us, talking, a real face. And the culture hands us the costumes.

The Temptation of St. Anthony by Martin Schöngauer c. 1480-90. Engraving. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

When one costume stops landing — when religion loosens its grip and the old others stop carrying the charge — the machine swaps in the next one. Distant enough. Strange enough. Unverifiable enough to keep the split intact and the agency outside. Demons. Angels. Fairies. Then Grays and Nordics. Now the AI overlord, the singularity, the disclosure that’s always a year out. Each one works — because it hijacks the same everyday projection circuitry, run at cosmic scale.

And the costume has to be cosmic. That’s the tell.

Your spouse talks back. They keep handing you real signal that cuts against the story you painted, so the projection can’t hold for long — the channel keeps filling. The Gray never talks back. The AI overlord never addresses you. The empty channel is the feature. The costume is built to sit exactly where the body’s vote runs unchecked, where nothing comes in to break the verdict. Distant, strange, unfalsifiable — so the vote stays sovereign and unaudited for good.

This is why the parts lens makes someone clamp shut.

It feels like the worst violation there is: someone crossing from “your words landed as harm, and I’m hurt” into “I know what you really felt, why you really did it, who you really are.” I can own impact. I can apologize. I can repair. Reach into my interior and narrate it back to me, and something in me goes rigid and says no. That no is right. The interior is sovereign. It’s the same no the experiencer throws when you call the visitor a part in alien drag.

So, I bring a question.

“I believe the felt sense was real and strong in your body. I’m not here to argue it down. Did that vote come from outside you — or from the same machine that builds a whole other person in this room when none of us stop to look?”

Same realness. Same bodily vote. One open question about the source.

The turn is the same as last time. It points back the way you came.

Stop feeding the one-direction mind another other it can never reach — alien, overlord, regime, the neighbor you’ve already decided about. Turn around. Meet the part. The moment you do, you stop handling objects in your own simulation and start meeting people again. The one across the table. The one whose hand is too full to make a fist. The one screaming up an empty stairwell. The one in the mask with the missing face.

You are the thing you scream at when you respond to the projection and not the being before you. Same program. Smaller podium.

End the war in your head. Give the person in front of you the seeing you waited your whole life to get.

Say it. Out loud. To them. Now.

“I see you. The one in the room.”

That’s the only disclosure that has ever mattered.

COLOPHON

Spine The body’s vote fires “real” with the channel empty. The visitor was you — a disowned part dressed in whatever costume sits far enough away to keep the split intact.

Evidence Phantom limb; everyday projection (reading a tone, building a whole character); the predictive model running unchecked once the priors loosen.

One thing before you close this.

Pick the person you’ve been turning away from to watch the screen. Reach them this week — a text, a call, a knock on the door. You already know who.

This is the first of three. The next two run the same turn outward: on the screen you rage at, and on the ground you actually stand on. Subscribe if you want them when they land. Just make the call first.