I've stopped breathing.

Shoulders tensed. Vision narrowing. My body readying for threat.

I breathe deep. Exhale slowly. Feel my feet on the floor, back against the chair.

Here I am.

I'm tired.

Tired of being preached at. Tired of statistics and finances, imposing impersonal numbers. Tired of history lessons, catalogued dates. Tired of profound.

If that word once meant something, I feel revulsion now—overused, like a song looping on the radio you liked at first and now cannot stand.

I'm tired of making the map, describing the map. Translating what I lived into something the algorithm might show someone. Flattening a moment that changed me into a headline that might get clicked. Cutting the breath out of a sentence so it scans better.

I'm tired of the archaeology that isn't archaeology—no bones I can hold, no urns I can turn in my hands. Just files. Curated. Translated. The human presence stripped out before I ever arrived.

Tired of being pulled away from right here, right now, in my body, being.

I'm tired of eating crumbs. Metrics that tell me nothing about what it's like to be in the same room as you, to feel your presence, to connect.

I posted something I'd worked on for weeks. The space kept moving. Someone dropped a link. Someone else shared a thread. My thing floated up and off the screen like it was never there.

That's not connection.

That's parallel loneliness with a notification sound.

The number of followers, subscribers, friends on a digital screen has never made me feel more connected. Whether 10 or 3000.

So what am I chasing?

Why do I write and share it here? Why do I feel good when I gain a subscriber and sad when I lose one? Why do I feel sick even using these words and talking about actual living people like this? Did I ever meet these people? Would I recognize them if we crossed paths at the mall on my lunch break?

I don't know how to resolve this. Maybe I don't want to—that would involve work and sacrifice, and I already feel stretched too thin.

What am I seeking?

Freedom.

Freedom TO connect. Freedom TO belong. Freedom TO need and be needed.

Freedom that grows as it's shared rather than shrinking. My freedom increasing yours rather than limiting it.

Freedom to be alive.

I'm writing this in the back office of my workplace right now. Hiding from coworkers and potential customers. I say I want connection to people in the same room as me and here I am, isolating myself from other humans.

I know why. It's more painful knowing what I want, almost having it, and being prevented from pursuing it.

I am at work. I am not free to connect. If I really connected with a customer I might not sell them a product I know is overpriced and will not bring them the happiness, the satisfaction they think it will. I do not belong here—my belonging is contingent on my performance. It's functional. I am not free to be needed or need except in a thin slice of human experience suitable for a professional environment.

And here, here feels like escape. Like reaching my hand out of the cage bars even if no one reaches back.

That's honest.

