I mean, what can I do? The world's gone insane, or the story they tell me of it… Hold on, the world I speak of is not my own. It's the one spoken of, the one advertised, the one programmed through the media I ingest. In this moment I sit at my desk in a building where people come to buy things. At the moment there are no customers to entertain or assist in making a purchase of the fine jewelry we sell in this particular store. I am writing. I am imagining the world, as if it were a concept that could fit into my head.

I am thinking of fairy tales of the big bad corporations and the sick game of manipulation that seems to plague the world. Yet here, we are mostly silent. People walk by peacefully, some more hurriedly, but there is no violence, there is no war raging on this polished marble.

And yet, in my mind entire populations are being suppressed, humanity's very spirit is being harvested, the rich and powerful make fortunes in mere hours that the rest of us slave lifetimes or longer for. My life could be easier, could be better, could be different—but is it so bad? What is the real issue that plagues me? What happens when I recall my projections and return them to myself?

The truth settles heavy in my bones: I don't make enough to cover my expenses. Each month is a careful dance of juggling bills, of stretching dollars until they snap. The weight of debt sits on my shoulders while I smile at customers admiring luxuries I cannot afford. I watch them purchase in moments what might ease months of my struggle.

My children's faces flash in my mind – their needs, their wants, the life I dream of giving them versus the one I can actually provide. The exhaustion of constant caregiving seeps into every corner of my being. There is no real rest, only momentary reprieve before the cycle begins again: work, care, collapse, repeat.

Behind me stands a family who's offered more judgment than support, who's turned what should be unconditional love into a transaction of expectations and criticisms. They see my choices as failures rather than the best decisions I could make with what I had at the time. Their voices echo in my head, mixing with my own regrets about the life I once imagined versus the one I'm living.

Can I solve this right now, in this moment? No. The bills won't vanish. The exhaustion won't lift. The gap between my reality and my desires won't suddenly close. Still, there’spower in naming these truths and acknowledging that my struggles aren't just projections of a broken world – they're real, tangible, and valid.

Original Art Marker on Bristol Paper by Anthony Ness

The polished marble still gleams beneath my feet, reflecting both the surface beauty of this place and the depth of my personal truth. My battle isn't with abstract systems or distant powers – it's with the immediate pressures of survival, with the daily choice to keep moving forward despite the weight. Maybe reclaiming my projections means accepting both the global and the personal struggles, understanding that they're intertwined but not identical.

There's no neat resolution, no moment of transcendence that erases these realities. But there’s strength in this clear-eyed view of my situation; I refuse to minimize my struggles or let them define the entirety of who I am.

What power lies in speaking these truths, in laying bare both the weight of reality and the whispers of my dreams? There’s something revolutionary in simply stopping the pretense – in acknowledging that yes, I struggle; yes, I fantasize about escape; yes, I carry wounds from those who should have nurtured me; and yes, I am exhausted by the constant threat of survival.

This acknowledgment feels like drawing a line in sand. Here I stand, with my debt and my duties, my unfulfilled desires and my everyday victories. Here I am with my children who need me, my art that sustains me, and my words that help me make sense of it all. This is not surrender – it's clarity. It's the difference between drowning in silence and naming the waters I'm trying to navigate.

From this place of clear seeing, I can begin to separate what I can change from what I cannot. I cannot conjure a loving family from those who don't know how to give it. I cannot instantly transform my financial reality. But I can stop spending energy pretending these things don't hurt. I can stop wearing myself thin trying to earn love that was supposed to be given freely.

What if I took the energy I spend on shame – shame for struggling, shame for dreaming, shame for not being enough – and redirected it? What if instead of trying to solve everything at once, I allowed myself to focus on one small piece at a time? Not to fix the world, or even to fix my life, but to create just a little more space to breathe?

Maybe power lies more in tiny rebellions: in writing these words instead of swallowing them, in teaching my children that their worth isn't tied to their productivity, in claiming moments of joy even amid struggle. It’s in learning to want what I want without apology, even if those wants seem impossible right now.

Where can we go from here? Maybe it starts with this: I am here, in this body, in this life, with these challenges and these dreams. I am both the person who serves others in this jewelry store and the artist who longs to create. I am both the parent stretched thin by responsibility and the dreamer who imagines different possibilities. These aren't contradictions – they're the complex truth of who I am.

The path forward might not look like what I imagined. It might not lead to lottery wins or viral success. Maybe it leads to something equally valuable: a life where I can hold both reality and hope, struggle and joy, acceptance and ambition. I can acknowledge my limits without being limited by them. I can dream without shame. I can take small steps toward change without needing to transform everything at once.

This too is power – the power to live truthfully, to dream openly, and to move forward even when the path isn't clear.