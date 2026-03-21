For the past several weeks I’ve been deepening my exploration of the relationship between what we can speak, what we can see, and what is possible. This post is a first look.

It starts with an unrelenting desire to understand how words shape our relationship to ourselves, the material world, and each other. The further back I trace these sound-based symbols, I find the symbols were first shaped by the sounds, and the sounds were first shaped by our bodies. Made in bodies with breath, received by bodies through vibrations in air translated through the cochlea into electrical signal.

The origin of every word, and the meaning it carries, begins and ends in flesh. Otherwise, it’s just sound. Otherwise it’s just interesting scribbles on a page.

And we are drowning in it — so many sounds spoken, written, now even generated, that land nowhere, that connect no one, that strike the water of our mind and skip across it, never breaking the surface friction, never entering.

Why?

There are many reasons, but the common denominator is compression — specifically, compression that fails to recognize itself as compressed, as incomplete. We can recognize this happening when we communicate with words as if they themselves were the thing, when we mistake a whole person for a condensed label, when we think a word means only one thing, or that our vocabulary sufficiently carries the spectrum of meaning and experience.

I’m here to show you what I mean and present a way of considering that language is more than sound, more than symbol, more than communication. It is coordination between two or more bodies, and all that they entail, across the otherwise uncrossable divide of our own, unique, actual experience of being alive.

I’d like to start with two Hebrew words.

נשמה (neshamah) — soul, breath, the animating principle.

פרנסה (parnasah) — livelihood, sustenance, material support.

Both equal 395. In Hebrew, every letter carries a numerical value, and gematria is the practice of summing those values to find a word’s total weight. When two words share the same number, the tradition treats that equivalence as the insight — same number, therefore a hidden connection. Centuries of commentary have been built on this kind of link, and some of that commentary is beautiful, generative, worth preserving. The tradition noticed something real: these two concepts share a weight.

But weight is one measurement. And I’ve been asking What happens when you take a second one?

The 231 Gates

The Sefer Yetzirah — one of the oldest texts in the Jewish mystical tradition — describes 22 Hebrew letters placed in a circle, with 231 gates connecting them pairwise. Every biliteral root in Hebrew is a gate.

Every gate is a meeting between two letters that carry specific functions, and those letters are classified into three tiers:

🔴 Mother Letters (3) — Aleph, Mem, Shin. Air, Water, Fire, respectively. These are the pre-conditions for differentiation — the substrate from which polarity emerges. They do not function as elements in the modern chemical sense. Before hot and cold, there’s Shin. Before full and empty, there’s Mem. Before either, there’s Aleph — the silent breath that makes the medium in which fire and water can meet.

🔵 Double Letters (7) — Bet, Gimel, Dalet, Kaf, Pe, Resh, Tav. Each carries a polarity: a hard and soft pronunciation, a pair of opposites (wisdom/foolishness, wealth/poverty, life/death). These are the axes of structured experience — the world after it has differentiated into directions you can move along.

🟢 Simple Letters (12) — The remaining twelve. Each governs a specific faculty or sense — sight, hearing, speech, movement. These are the operational interfaces, the ways a living being contacts the differentiated world.

Three tiers. Three different kinds of thing. Substrate, structure, contact.

When a word moves through the gate network, it activates specific connections between specific letters. The path it traces — which classes it touches, which elemental territories it enters or avoids — is the word’s geometry. Its shape in the relational field.

Gematria gives you the mass. The gate path gives you the relational shape.

Walking the Gates: נשמה — Neshamah (Soul)

נש — Gate 13→20 · 🌱 Seed meets 🔥 Fire

שמ — Gate 12→20 · 🔥 Fire meets 💧 Water

מה — Gate 4→12 · 💧 Water meets 🪟 Window

Every transition crosses between letter classes. Two of the three Mothers appear. The path passes through the elemental substrate of the system itself.

Interpretation: Something dormant ignites — but this fire is before heat and cold exist. Pure radiance, undifferentiated. The radiance meets depth — the receptive field before anything has been received, the water before the shore gives it shape. And from that meeting, something becomes transparent. A window opens. What was elemental becomes visible, beholdable, available to a world that now has eyes.

Neshamah’s path moves through the substrate— the conditions that make polarity possible — and arrives at revelation. It travels through what the world is made of, not the world itself.

Walking the Gates: פרנסה — Parnasah (Livelihood)

פר — Gate 16→19 · 👄 Mouth meets 👤 Person

רנ — Gate 13→19 · 👤 Person meets 🌱 Seed

נס — Gate 13→14 · 🌱 Seed meets 🌍 Earth

סה — Gate 4→14 · 🌍 Earth meets 🪟 Window

Four gates instead of three. No Mothers activated. The path stays in the territory of Doubles and Simples — the structural and temporal layers, never touching the elemental.

Interpretation: You speak, and someone hears. That person carries something small — a possibility, a beginning. The beginning is planted in the ground. And what the ground produces becomes visible, tangible, something you can point to. Livelihood’s path is declaration, planting, tending, and harvest.

Same Weight, Different Shape

395 = 395. Zero shared gates. Completely different curvature through the network.

This is what a relational analysis makes visible. Gematria measures mass — the sum of letter values, a fixed property that doesn’t change regardless of who measures it. The gate path measures geometry — how a word actually moves through the relational field, which classes it activates, which elemental territories it enters or avoids.

Soul and livelihood carry the same numerical weight. They travel completely different roads to get there. One passes through 🔥 fire and 💧 water. The other stays on 🌍 solid ground.

Both arrive at the 🪟 window. What is revealed. What becomes beholdable. But what you see when you look through that window depends entirely on which path brought you there.

Why This Matters to Me

This is a small piece of a much larger body of work I’ve been building. The numerical architecture of the Sefer Yetzirah — 3, 7, 12, 22, 32, 65, 231 — maps structurally onto the hierarchy used in crystallography to classify every possible arrangement of matter in three-dimensional space. The convergence holds at every level thus far, with preserved functional roles, and breaks precisely where you’d expect it to — at the boundary between spatial structure and temporal rhythm.

I’m not ready to lay out the full argument here. I’m still testing, challenging, researching and building — this includes things like the 231 Gates visualization you see in the images above.

What I can say is this: the deeper I go, the more I find that the ancient systems and the modern sciences are describing the same constraint architecture from different positions. The measurement framework I’m developing — Linguistic Crystallography — treats language the way gemology treats minerals: fixed properties that don’t change regardless of observation, and interaction properties that only become visible when a living body encounters them.

The gate path analysis above is a small example of what becomes possible when we stop flattening words to a single number and start tracing their geometry.

And maybe more importantly, I want to say:

We didn’t need this complexity to know that soul and livelihood feel different. We can feel the difference when we live and walk these paths.

Understanding comes in the living, not the memorization of symbols.

The primary gates that bar our understanding is the refusal to be curious and our deference to the compressed symbol of life that does not live itself.

What else are we flattening when we stop at the number?