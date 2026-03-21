Anthony’s Substack

Anthony’s Substack

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Thomas Callahan's avatar
Thomas Callahan
6h

Very nice! I think you explained that in a really illustrative way, which is a real achievement considering the subject matter.

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Lauren's avatar
Lauren
5h

I remember wanting to connect with my parents as an infant and understanding that the sounds they used were the path to achieving this. This was the moment my education began.

Thank you for validity.

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