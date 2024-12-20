Content Warning: This piece explores themes of addiction, recovery, and grief. It contains descriptions of substance use and its consequences that may be triggering for some readers. It is based on real events and actual names have been changed to protect anonymity.

These vibrations hit me like they never shook anyone at all, and everything collapses around me. Catching the final ripples of last year's great breaker, but they are nothing more than my own splashing memory. Like all of us, victims of transience, my regrets and losses fade into an eternal baseline of something old and something new. Leeching into the minutes and moments, I lose more of myself to passion, to fire and friction. But the cold, chilling stillness freezes my lack of momentum, making it feel like that's all I have—all I ever was. Their electric eulogy of the lost and eminent energizes those who survived to do just a little more. We shake until we are serene. We burn the excess until there is essence. We break the mold, just one more time, sometimes for the last time.

Ai generated image

Dawn breaks like shattered glass across the horizon, but I no longer mistake its sharp edges for beauty. Each sunrise carries the ghost of a hundred artificial ones, chemical constellations that once felt like salvation but soon threatened to keep me from witnessing natural wonder ever again. The weaving paths remember me differently than I remember myself - they knew me when I thought freedom meant dissolution, when every bass-soaked night felt like cosmic vacations instead of what it really was: a long, slow plunge underground, buried so slowly I didn’t notice the dirt until it began to choke me. My fingers trace the walls of places I once haunted, but they're just walls now, stripped of magic by the brutal sobriety of survival. I recognize faces in the windows - younger, brighter versions of the same desperate dance - and want to tell them about the cost of temporary heaven, but my voice catches on the memory of who I was, when I too thought I was immortal. The skyline has changed, or maybe I'm the one who changed, learning too late that some lights burn brightest right before they extinguish their glow.

How do gods become mortals again and again despite their divinity? How is the oldest myth ever told the one each lives repeatedly in their own way? Is there a different path? A different ending? Or must innocence always suffer its own loss to be claimed as a permanent asset? I am baffled at the transformation of the universe. I am humbled by the rawness with which reality rewrites my escapades and fantasies. Could I have known what price I would pay? How precious every moment of immortality was in a life that now, undeniably, bows to mortality and the ravages of time. Still, to covet these stolen seconds of sanguine sorcery, when magic pulsed through my veins, is to doom all other moments to meaninglessness.

The truth beats beneath my skin like a metronome hypnotizing me by its very repetition, until it no longer feels real. I fight each morning I wake and find myself more human than the day before, stripped of another layer of divine pretense, hoping the numbing trance will suffice in its stead. The worst part isn't the fall from grace – it's the realization that such grace was always a mirage, a trick of temporary chemical transmutation, an overwhelming relief making the pain I return to in that much more need of erasure. Yet in this new sobriety, this crushing clarity, something else emerges. Not the ecstatic rush of godhood, but the quiet penetrating persistence of my humanity I’d been hiding in plain sight. Perhaps this is the real transformation: not the descent from immortal to mortal, but the courage to remain mortal when the gates of false paradise still beckon from every shadowed corner of memory.

The schism within me is only threatened more by the fact that sometimes I catch glimpses of that old divinity in unexpected places: in the way sunlight fractures through leaves, how certain colors blend on the canvas into unexpectedly beautiful hues, or how music moves through my body like the wave of euphoric relaxation that came when the chemicals first washed over my neurons. These moments come unbidden, unmanufactured, unplanned, carrying none of the desperate urgency of chemical grace. They don't promise escape or transcendence. Instead, they root me deeper into the world I tried so hard to escape, each small beauty a thread stitching me back into the fabric of ordinary time, making it harder and harder to leave. The magic is different here—instead of summoning screams I hear gentle whispers; from drowning in a flood I am gently painted in soothing summer rain; from the supernova of dying stars I witness the nebulas that will birth aeons of illumination.

The hardest grace to accept is that recovery isn't about becoming someone new, or acquiring something I never had, but about meeting yourself again and again in each moment. Each day I navigate the delicate balance between remembering and dwelling, between honoring the path that led me here and refusing to retrace those particular steps, between knowing what my circuitry is capable of experiencing and accepting what it has to offer, unaltered, undistorted, as I am. Still, my body remembers everything - both the ecstasy and the despair, the feeling of dying and the exhilaration of being so fully alive - but now it's learning a different kind of memory: morning air's weight, genuine laughter's texture, the subtle warmth of real conversation, hopes held and lost, the loudness of utter stillness, joy's slow burn. These sensations don't override the past, they simply write themselves alongside it, creating a palimpsest of experience where every moment of sobriety is a reclamation, a surrender, and a victory.

That's it - I now inhabit the realm of paradox, where the old dramas between dualities have dissolved into elegant complements, locked in a perpetual dance both predictable and gently unknowable. The path was so clear before nuance dared challenge my arrogant appraisal of life. Now nothing is certain—everything invites question, even the good things, the good feelings harbor their own darkness. Happiness and sadness, gains and losses, are no longer formulaic equations but follow this strange rhythm that humanity itself seemed to forget when we first captured fire. What ancient knowing slipped away when we learned to outshine the stars? I can't answer, but the question lives in my bones, in my DNA, becoming accessible in moments when I dare to pay attention.

Lying here in the pre-dawn quiet, watching shadows retreat across my ceiling, I feel the weight of these thoughts like a physical presence. Soon the alarm will demand movement, purpose, the performance of normalcy. But in this liminal space between sleep and waking, between what was and what will be, I can almost grasp something essential about both versions of myself - the one who sought divinity in dissolution and the one who's learning to find it in the simple act of remaining present. The day ahead stretches out like a blank canvas, terrifying in its possibility, yet constricting in my limited schema of ordinariness.

Before, I didn't so much wake up as come to - emerging from oblivion into something worse than nothingness, from a state indistinguishable from death except for the pain. My body lay heavily sedated, nerves finally overpowered after rebounding from chemical suppression, the wall between consciousness and void finally crumbled. I'd gasp awake, muscles screaming, every nerve ending a hot wire of agony. Where there were once wings, now lay lead anvils; where there was once fire, only dark, gray ash remained. But salvation waited in my shirt pocket - a small baggie filled with white crystals quickly drawn up into burning sinuses, tearing my being from my body, summoning an etheric heaviness to descend into my empty vessel. Spirit spent at the price of imitated sanity; I was on my way to deliverance once again.

Now waking carries its own kind of weight - not the leaden crash of withdrawal, but the steady gravity of consciousness that refuses to be escaped. My eyes open to gray dawn light filtering through blinds I actually remember closing. The ceiling above me isn't spinning or threatening to collapse; it simply exists, as I simply exist, both of us bound by laws I once thought I could transcend. My hand no longer reaches reflexively for salvation in powder form. Instead, it presses against my chest where I feel my heart beating its steady rhythm - not racing, not struggling, just keeping time in its ancient way. Each morning is an exercise in accepting this new form of emergence: slower, quieter, undeniably more real than any transcendence I manufactured. So real that it feels unreal to one so stranded between the realms of dream and matter for so long. The day beckons, not with the urgent promise of artificial paradise, but with the more difficult invitation to remain present in a world whose very solidity feels like a kind of dream.

I rise from my bed, movements careful and deliberate in my small room - the one I'd claimed as my sanctuary these past few months in the sober living house. Nine of us shared the space beyond my door, eight other men learning to navigate the same strange waters of early recovery. It was my day off from work, a prospect that both excited and terrified me. Work kept me tethered to purpose, gave shape to formless hours. Without it, time stretched ahead like a formless void, beautiful in its possibility yet threatening in its freedom, a test of my fragile new normalcy. I'd just begun my morning routine when the knock came - not at my door, but at the front of the house. Nothing remarkable about a knock on the door of a house where nine men lived.

I remember thinking about making coffee, whether I should shower first or after breakfast. Small decisions that felt important in their mundanity. The morning light was soft through the blinds, and somewhere outside a car alarm went off briefly before falling silent. Just another morning in early spring, unremarkable in every way except that it existed and I was present enough to notice it. Present enough to hear the knock at the front door, now slightly more insistent, and no sound of footsteps indicating anyone else was going to answer it.

I stood up, pulled on some clothes, and made my way through the house. Past the dining room and front entry to the door. I answered it cautiously, still adjusting to the strange vulnerability of sober interactions. A man in his fifties stood there - receding gray hair cut close to his head, stockier build, with large warm eyes that somehow made me more uncomfortable. Every social interaction felt raw without compounds buffering my anxiety, making even this simple exchange feel threatening.

“Hello, how can I help you?” I managed, aiming for casual and missing by miles.

“Hi, I'm Adam's Dad. I was just stopping by to check on my son. I haven't heard from him in a couple hours and wanted to make sure he's okay.” Adam had just moved in the week before - I could see the resemblance now. We weren't allowed to let guests in, even family. You never knew what family dynamics might threaten someone's fragile sobriety.

“I haven't seen him yet today, but I just woke up. When I see him, I'll make sure he knows you stopped by.”

“Can you just let him know I'm here? I'd love to talk if he has a moment.”

My already dysregulated nervous system went into overdrive. I wished I'd never opened the door. I agreed to check if he was home, closed the front door, and walked to Adam's room next to mine. I knocked several times with no answer. Maybe he was sleeping, or had headphones on - either way, I didn't want to intrude.

I returned to his father with the update, again promising to pass along the message. But his father became more insistent - understandable for anyone whose child had been in active addiction and was now freshly sober. He pleaded with me to at least verify his son was there. So I returned to the room, knocked once more. Still silence.

I decided it couldn't hurt to at least peek in, maybe reassure the father his son was just asleep. As the door swung slightly open, I knew immediately something was wrong. There on the bed lay his son. Absolutely still, head back, dried foam crusted at the corners of his mouth, skin a shade of pale I'd never seen on a living person. There was a strange smell. Something was terribly, irreversibly wrong.

After viewing what no one should ever have to see, a terrible dread and nauseous repulsion confirmed in my body and mind what I had witnessed. Any comfort in 'God's plan' or 'all is as it should be' crumbled—for any God I'd believe in would not wish this on his child, and I knew no god had. I knew it was the child's choice. I knew God did not want this life ended so short in a place of no hope. What terrifies me is knowing God was there, and despite all efforts, the path could not be altered—free will seems to always reign supreme. The ease and surplus of ways in which we may die haunts me anew, a stark reminder of mortality that hits differently when you realize: I was looking at my own possible future, at what could have been had things gone just slightly different. The disease that killed him lives in me too. I've balanced on that same edge, knowing any moment the drugs could finally overwhelm my body. The end just never came for me.

Standing here now, shaken and overwhelmed, I face a loving father whose son lies dead in the next room. I cannot do this to him. Not here, not like this.

So I lie. Tell him Adam isn't home, that I'll make sure he reaches out. Take down his number - it's the least I can do - and promise to call if I see his son. Each word tastes like ash. He leaves, and I rush back to the room, dial emergency services with trembling fingers, check for a pulse I already know isn't there. The operator confirms what the cold skin beneath my fingers already told me - he's been dead for hours. CPR would be futile. I wait in the terrible silence, listening to the approaching sirens grow louder, each wail carrying the weight of what comes next. The paramedics arrive and go straight to the room. Then the father returns - he had turned around at the sound of sirens, knowing in that deep way parents know when something is wrong. When I face him, all I can manage is a barely audible “I am so sorry.”

I'm not lost for words - I'm choking on too many. I want to apologize for the very existence of such pain, for it becoming part of his life. In his face I see the worry and pain I caused my own parents. I want to apologize for everything - for what happened, for what he's going through, but most of all, for who I am. For I am no different from his son; my actions were almost the same, just with a different ending, an ending I avoided through no virtue of my own, just something like mercy or grace. The urge to apologize for my existence crashes against the guilt of my survival, ramming against every apology owed to those who've known this pain, though it could never equal the damage done. But I must detach. And I do, because life goes on, and so do the police inquiries I am now responding to.

Thoughts spin like an engine with no wheels, all acceleration and no movement. Meaning and purpose echo like thunder, but where's the goddamn lightning? Probably crackling through my veins, overcharging circuits that were never meant to process this. The image burns in my brain as if I'd carved it there myself, refusing to fade, resistant even to memory's usual mercy. My animal body strains between fight and flight, instincts working overtime for a horror that accepts neither response. There must be a core of light somewhere, a silver lining in the bomb's smoke, a glint of hope in this stack of dirty needles. I am alive - an undeniable miracle that carries its own burden. My obligation for this gift is to find life's purpose in witnessing death.

Standing in the aftermath, watching strangers in uniforms move through our house with practiced efficiency, I find myself returning to my earlier thoughts about divine moments and mortal limitations. How hollow they seem now, those philosophical meanderings about transcendence and ordinary time. Yet something crystallizes in this terrible clarity - even at my worst, even when I was chasing chemical divinity into darker and darker places, I was desperately seeking life, not death. Each pill, powder, and drink was a misguided prayer for more - more feeling, more connection, more reality, not less. The cruel irony of addiction: in trying to feel more alive, we court death. And now, watching them wheel out someone who followed that same path to its ultimate end, I feel life thrumming in my veins with an intensity that needs no enhancement. Fear, grief, guilt - these raw emotions are proof of being alive, even if they hurt, especially if they hurt

The morning's earlier ponderings about grace and normalcy twist into something new. What I had seen as the burden of ordinary consciousness - the weight of unaltered reality, the constriction of sober time - suddenly reveals itself as a gift I nearly threw away countless times. Every mundane moment I'd been mourning, every ordinary sensation I'd thought needed enhancement, now pulses with its own kind of divinity. Not the synthetic ecstasy I once chased, but the raw miracle of continuing to exist. The simple act of standing here, heart beating, lungs drawing breath, mind clear enough to feel this pain - this is the transcendence I had been seeking all along. Adam's father's face becomes a mirror, reflecting back all the possible endings I'd risked, all the pain I could have caused. His grief becomes a terrible teacher, showing me what I never fully understood in recovery meetings alone: that choosing life isn't just about staying clean and living better. It's about accepting that being fully alive means being present for both beauty and horror, for both mundane mornings and moments that shatter everything you thought you knew.

The father wasn't mad at me for the lie. He understood - understood that in those terrible moments between discovery and disclosure, I'd been trying to protect him from something that couldn't be unseen. He was spared the full horror I encountered: his son's still form, the dried foam, that terrible pallor that marked the boundary between life and death. Instead, he arrived after the authorities, forced to wait as his child was wheeled out in a black bag - terrible in its own way, but somehow more bearable than that raw scene in the bedroom. In his eyes, I saw not anger but a haunting gratitude. I had shouldered that final, awful image of his son so he wouldn't have to carry it. In the middle of his worst nightmare, he found room to be thankful for this small mercy. And somehow, that gratitude made it both easier and harder to bear the weight of what I'd seen.

A week later, I found myself at Adam's funeral, his father's request still echoing in my ears: would I serve as a pallbearer alongside him and his two remaining sons? The weight of the casket pressed into my shoulder - a burden I was honored to bear, yet one that threatened to crush me with its symbolism. Here I was, another addict, helping carry a father's son to his final rest. A son who could have been me, should have been me by any statistical measure, yet I walked above ground while he lay in the box between us. In the year that followed, his father would call periodically to check on my well-being. Neither of us acknowledged what these conversations really were - his chance to witness the recovery his son never reached, my opportunity to show him that some of us do make it through. The official report confirmed what we already knew: accidental overdose, heroin, sometime in the night. Once we had that closure, we never spoke of the cause again, or of that morning. Some truths need only be acknowledged once before being sealed away, like bodies in caskets we help carry to their rest.

Now when I wake each morning, watching shadows retreat across my ceiling, I understand something I couldn't grasp in those early days of sobriety. Life isn’t just moving forward, an endless procession of moments- it accumulates, it tessellates, it is fundamentally new and yet containing all that came before it. Each moment writes itself into us, permanent as ink, changing not just how we live but how we're capable of living. The discovery and subsequent loss of chemical transcendence taught me this first, how some doors, once closed, can never be reopened with the same innocence. But Adam's death taught me something deeper: that such losses, even the most devastating ones, don't empty us - they fill us with a terrible wisdom we never wanted but cannot return.

I think of Adam's father and I am reminded of how grace can exist even in moments of unbearable pain. He found room for gratitude even while facing his worst nightmare. Sometimes the weight of these memories still threaten to pull me under - that room, that moment, that irreversible transition from life to not-life I witnessed. But I've learned to carry it, along with all my other accumulated truths: that life is precious precisely because it can end, that sobriety isn't just the absence of chemicals but the presence of an almost unbearable reality, both wondrous and overwhelming at times. Every ordinary moment contains its own kind of divinity if we're brave enough to stay present for it.

We don't choose how we are altered by experience or substance—at least initially. Many aspects of our reactions and adaptations to life are encoded in our biology, inherited from our caretakers, embedded in our psyche long before we have a say. Life becomes a battleground for some. Love becomes a place of hurt. Chemical salvation turns to addiction. A simple knock at the door becomes a moment that would echo through countless lives. As we grow, as we reclaim our agency, we do choose what these alterations mean, how they shape the people we become. Some days I still catch glimpses of that old divinity I used to chase, not in synthetic paradise but in the raw courage it takes to remain fully present in a world that deals both beauty and devastation without warning. Sometimes I'm tempted to lose myself similarly in its many distractions and temptations, the allure of unconscious living, but I am reminded of how precious awareness is, how it is not something to take for granted. This, I've finally learned, is what it means to truly live—to stay, to witness, to carry both the wonder and the weight of being utterly, inescapably human.

