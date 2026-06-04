*Song lyrics contains swearing

Real words, machine-made media. A mirage built to indict the manufacture of mirages that take us from felt, present reality. That’s what this is.

The words, even these words, are carved and stamped by hand on paper. They begin in my body. Only then do I hand them over. Only the words are mine. The voice, the music, not me.

Fourteen tries to get to the first version released. Feed it my lyrics and a prompt, generate. Change the prompt, feed it again — wait. Bargaining with something I don’t understand, waiting on a patience the machine is built to eliminate, then sells back the elimination as the gift.

Painting over sunsets only in shades of grey. The thing I made to indict the mirage was made the way mirages are made.

I’ll tell you exactly how it was carried, and leave it there.

How it was made

Lyrics written by hand.

Music: MusicFul AI Music Generator v1.5 — one 790-character style prompt,

14 generations to reach the final track.

Remastered by Santo at santo.music.io.

Video: Canva, generation via Grok Imagine.

Spectacle [Remastered] LYRICS by Inspirited In Sight

[HOOK]

Aiming at hallucinations,

Nothing hits like it used to.

Rather chase mirages than face our shadows,

Something we still ain’t used to.

Tryna hold it together,

Nothing tightening the loose screws.

Ain’t tryna live forever,

Just want to feel alive like we used to.

[VERSE 1]

Looking for greener grass

On the other side,

Air that’s cleaner,

Calm demeanor,

Somewhere we can hide

From time moving so fast.

Want that, need that,

Give that shit back.

Took it before we had it,

Stashed it, never passed it,

Pulled up the ladder,

Broke the mold that cast it.

Got us looking to the past

For something we never had.

[HOOK]

Aiming at hallucinations,

Nothing hits like it used to.

Rather chase mirages than face our shadows,

Something we still ain’t used to.

[VERSE 2]

I hate this fucking overlay—

Like painting over sunsets

Only in shades of grey.

Selling us back alarm clocks,

Sunrise simulated,

Calling it innovation.

Looks nothing like real skies,

You so caught in your lies

You believe yourselves, I’m sure.

Problem is you’re color blind.

Took Shakespeare too literal

But refuse to play—

What you call acting,

Yeah, we know it’s fake.

We want off the stage,

We ain’t lying.

If it’s all just for show,

Why are people really dying?

[VERSE 3]

Boxing with our shadows,

Praying to our ghosts,

Listening to corpses,

Everything digital,

Ain’t nothing left to hold.

Everyone in Hollywood knows

To be famous

Gotta sell your soul.

How that work when

Yours already sold?

How you bargain with emptiness?

Trade what you don’t own?

Selling futures on a past

You already foreclosed.

They want your signature

On a contract written in smoke,

Promise you the world

While they harvest what you wrote.

Every dream they green-lit

Built on dreams they choked,

Every star they elevated

Standing on the broke.

[OUTRO]

So I keep aiming at hallucinations,

Shooting at mirages they project.

Nothing hits like it used to—

Maybe that’s the point,

Keep us chasing what we can’t collect.

But I remember sunsets,

Real ones, unfiltered,

Before they sold us back the light

And called it content.

Prompt:

Dark trap posse cut, Mercy/Clique energy. 75-80 BPM, heavy sub-bass 808s, minimalist sinister synth loop, sparse hi-hats. Hook is chanted, hypnotic, repetitive—multiple voices layered. Four distinct rapper voices trading verses: Rapper 1 confident bouncy flow, Rapper 2 aggressive punchy delivery, Rapper 3 smooth laid-back menace, Rapper 4 high-energy closer. Each verse ends with signature ad-lib. Beat should breathe between verses, slight drop before each rapper enters. Dark cinematic atmosphere throughout. Ad-libs punctuate bars: “uh,” “nah,” “damn,” “let’s go,” “skrrt.” No singing except hook. Raw, hard, swagger with substance. Think G.O.O.D. Music circa 2012 meets conscious content. Beat switch or intensification on final verse. Outro fades on looped hook with layered ad-libs.

Character count: 790

MusicFul AI Music Generator Version 1.5

I’ve got a lot more, most made this same way — words first, by hand, then handed over. They live on my SoundCloud