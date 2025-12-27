We are committing collective suicide by label.

We have allowed words—empty, arbitrary words—to overwrite reality.

“Republican.” “Democrat.” “Black.” “White.” “Christian.” “Muslim.” “Trans.” “TERF.” “Vaxxed.” “Anti-vaxx.”

Pick any label.

Any at all.

It functions like a virus: it attaches to a human being and replaces them.

You no longer see the person.

You see the label.

And you react to the label with the precision of a programmed machine. Because that’s exactly what the psychological operations and propaganda—whosever they are—condition you to be.

At best, this is trance-induced hallucination, more appropriately, this is lethal psychosis.

You hate people—tens of millions of them—whom you have never met.

You are certain they are evil, subhuman, dangerous.

Your proof?

A headline. A meme. An algorithm that fed you outrage because outrage keeps you scrolling.

You have never sat across a table from them. Never watched them comfort a crying child. Never seen them exhausted after a 12-hour shift, worried about rent.

Never heard them confess their doubts, their regrets, their private shames.

You know nothing real about them.

Yet you are willing to wish them harm, silence, ruin, even death.

All because of a word someone else stuck on them.

You hide it from yourself and enable others to indulge in it calling it righteous anger.

That’s not what this is.

This is a hallucinatory break from reality so complete it would get you institutionalized if it involved any subject other than politics.

There is no meaningful biological divide between human beings.

None. Skin melanin?

A gradient adapted to sunlight.

Facial bone structure?

Minor variations within one species.

Geography of birth?

An accident.

Every other difference is noise.

Below the surface: identical machinery. Same nervous system. Same neurochemistry of fear, love, grief. Same need for belonging, meaning, touch. Same fragile body that bleeds out in minutes.

Every hierarchy erected on these trivial differences is fraud.

Every war fought over them is mass murder enabled by shared delusion.

Every cancellation, every deplatforming, every scream of “Nazi” or “groomer” at a stranger is a refusal to perceive the human standing right in front of you.

Christmas Truce, 1914.

Men who had spent months trying to kill each other climbed out of trenches on Christmas Eve. Sang the same songs. Traded cigarettes. Showed photos of wives, children, mothers. Played soccer in the mud between the corpses. For one day they saw clearly: these are not “enemies.” These are young men exactly like me, terrified and homesick.

Then the officers—safe behind the lines—ordered them back to the slaughter. And they obeyed. They picked up rifles and resumed killing the men they had just embraced. Because the label demanded it.

We are doing the exact same thing, right now.

And we obey just as obediently.

Stop lying to yourself that this is organic.

Stop pretending the hatred is natural.

Who profits when half the population believes the other half is literally evil?

Who profits when we police each other’s language instead of the banks?

When we exhaust ourselves in culture-war trench warfare instead of noticing the largest upward transfer of wealth in human history?

When we demand ideological purity while billionaires buy the political system outright and the planet burns?

Not you. You are poorer, lonelier, angrier, and more afraid than ten years ago.

Not “them.” They are exactly the same: poorer, lonelier, angrier, more afraid.

So who?

The people who sell the labels.

The people who design the algorithms that amplify division.

The people who own the platforms, the media, the parties.

The people who stay rich and untouched while we rip each other apart.

Division is their core product. Hatred is their revenue stream. Your exhaustion is their profit margin.

This is engineered.

And you are participating in it every single time you reduce a human being to their worst tweet, their bumper sticker, their accent, their flag, their skin.

Stop.

Not tomorrow. Not when “they” apologize first. Not after one more election that will change nothing fundamental.

Stop now.

Look at the person.

The label is fiction. The hierarchy is fraud. The division is manufactured.

The human is real.

See them.

Or admit you prefer the delusion because it feels safer than facing how similar we all are—and how thoroughly we’ve been played.