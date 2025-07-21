Fictional journal entries revealing two distinctly different frameworks for wielding power.
How can we challenge the status quo without envisioning the alternative?
Many of us see the corruption, arrogance, and self-destructive patterns permeating our leadership and institutions. Yet we often turn away because when you stare into the abyss, the abyss st…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.