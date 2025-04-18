The First Kill

It seemed fitting that humanity's first act of violence against another living creature would occur in the dead of night, obscured in darkness and desperation; the devil never plays fair—deception is the only hope of victory for those built on lies.

Akule heard it first—the low growl beyond the cave entrance, the scrape of claws against stone. His wife Mara slept beside him, their child nestled against her breast.

The growl came again, closer. Akule's blood felt like liquid fire, previously comfortably warm; his skin was now covered in beads of sweat. He knew the sound—mountain lion. He had seen what remained of others after such visits.

Without thinking, he grabbed the sharpened stick he had been using to dig for roots. His palm remembered its weight, the balance of it. The stick was only meant to pierce soil, never flesh. Once, his hand had slipped while digging, the point driving into his palm. He still remembered that sudden, sharp pain—a pain he had never wished to inflict on any living creature.

The shadow appeared at the mouth of the cave, eyes catching the dying embers of their fire. The animal was thin, desperate with hunger. Akule could see her ribs beneath her taut hide. Perhaps she had cubs hidden somewhere—cubs who had already been weaned but still depended on her hunting skills to survive. Even in her desperation, she hunted alone, as her kind always did, leaving her young ones safely hidden while she sought food to bring back to them.

Akule positioned himself between the beast and his family, his heart hammering against his ribs.

He yelled and waved his arms, making himself bigger, hoping the display would startle and scare off the wild cat. It didn't flinch.

When the lion sprang, time slowed. Akule felt his body move on its own, his muscles knowing what to do before his mind could follow. The sharpened end of the stick caught the animal mid-leap. The impact sent a shudder through Akule's arms, the wood nearly tearing from his grip.

The lion's weight drove the point deeper. A horrible sound escaped from the animal's throat—part roar, part wail. Warm blood spilled over Akule's hands, as warm as that which he felt pulsing through his own veins.

They fell together, man and beast, locked in a terrible embrace. Akule twisted the stick, driven by something ancient and terrible awakening inside him. The lion thrashed, claws raking his shoulder, but Akule barely felt the pain. He pushed harder, twisted deeper, until the animal's struggles weakened, then stopped.

Only then did Akule realize he was making sounds too—grunts that didn't sound human, even to his own ears. He pulled away from the dead animal, his chest heaving.

The silence that followed seemed impossible after such violence.

Marker on Bristol by Anthony N

When Akule turned, he saw Mara standing behind him, their child clutched tight against her chest. The fire had flared with her movement, casting enough light for him to see her face.

What he saw there stopped his breath more surely than any wound could have. He immediately wondered if he'd done the wrong thing—should he have let the mountain lion attack him and his family to feed her cubs?

Her eyes were wide, her mouth slightly open. She was looking at him as if seeing him for the first time—or seeing something else entirely, as if he were the mountain lion threatening their child.

Akule looked down at himself. Blood covered his arms to the elbows, splattered across his chest. The stick, now a spear, still protruded from the lion's body.

"I had to," he whispered.

Mara didn't move closer. The child began to whimper, sensing the tension.

Akule reached toward them, then stopped when Mara flinched. He stared at his outstretched hand—the same hand that had just taken a life, still dripping with proof of what he was capable of.

Pride and shame coursed through him in equal measure. He had protected them. He had killed for them. He had sacrificed something that, no matter how justified the act had been, nothing could undo. A certain fundamental connectedness had been severed, just like the veins that now spilled the lion's life blood all around him.

The look in Mara's eyes—fear mixed with something else, something he'd never seen directed at him before, disgust?—cut deeper than the lion's claws had.

"I had to," he said again, his voice breaking.

But even as he spoke, Akule understood that something fundamental had changed. He had crossed a threshold from which there was no return. And in saving his family, he had lost a vital part of his very self.

The Severed Connection

Marker on Bristol paper by Anthony N

Before that night, Akule and Mara lived in a state of deep communion with the world around them. They didn't call it knowledge—it was simply being. Their bodies knew where to find water by the particular smell of the air, which plants would heal and which would harm, when the rains would come by the shift in wind. They could read the stars like a map, the clouds like a calendar.

The rhythms of life and death flowed through them. When they gathered roots and berries, their fingers knew instinctively which were ripe, which would nourish, which would poison. This knowledge was a part of them, an ancient language written into their bones, passed down through countless generations who had survived by listening to the world.

They had seen death before, of course. They had watched wolves bring down a deer, seen hawks swoop upon smaller creatures. They understood the cycle—life feeding on life. But it had always been at a distance, as natural as the falling of leaves or the rising of the sun. They had never before been the cause of that transition from life to death.

Now, for the first time, Akule felt himself split in two. There was the Akule who still knew the language of the forest, who could feel which roots would come free with a gentle pull, which fruits would drop at a light touch. And there was this new Akule who had made a choice, who had acted with intention to end another life. Before, he had been like a leaf carried on the river of existence. Now he felt his own weight, like a heavy boulder in the rushing river but unmoved by it, watching himself in it.

"The berries are early this season," Mara said one morning, holding out a handful to Akule.

Once, he would have simply taken them, grateful for the sweetness. Now he hesitated, aware of the gulf between his hand and hers.

"How do you know which ones to pick?" he asked, a question he had never thought to ask before.

Mara looked at him strangely. "What do you mean? You just know."

But Akule no longer "just knew" anything. That night with the lion had awakened questions where before there had been only certainty. If he could kill, what else might he be capable of? If he could choose to protect through violence, what other choices might he make?

He found himself watching the animals now, not just observing them as he once had. He noticed how the wolves moved together, how the deer fled at certain sounds. This was no longer following instinct; this was studying instinct, tracing its path, seeking its meaning, where it came from and where it might lead. This was becoming something other.

Mara sensed the change in him, this new distance. Where once they had moved together like two fish in the same current, now he seemed rigid, heavy, submerged and shielded in deep waters she could not access. She would catch him staring at his hands sometimes, as if they belonged to someone else.

"What do you see when you look at them?" she asked him once.

"I see what they can do," he replied, and would say no more.

The earth had been their mother. They had not thought to question her ways any more than a child questions the breast from which it feeds. Now Akule found himself standing apart, looking at the world as something other than himself, something he could change—something he could destroy, or could he also bring life?—rather than simply be part of.

And it occurred to him, if he could choose to kill, so could any one of his brothers. Who knew what hunger lay within them? He now saw the way they looked at his beautiful wife and their child, with eyes that reminded him of the predators he now studied. Where before he had seen only his kinsmen, now he recognized the potential danger in every man who passed near their dwelling. The very capacity that made him a protector made others a threat.

This realization settled over him like a heavy cloak he could never remove. He began keeping watch not just for animals but for men whose gaze lingered too long on what was his. The constant vigilance exhausted him, yet he could not release it. Having glimpsed the darkness within himself, he now saw its shadow in everyone

When he began fashioning spears deliberately this time—not digging sticks but weapons—Mara watched with eyes that held both fascination and dread. She understood, in ways she could not have articulated, that this marked a turning point for their kind. Something had awakened in her husband that could not be put back to sleep—the awareness of their potential to redirect the flow of life rather than ride its currents.

That night, watching him sleep, Mara felt a curious mixture of pride and grief. He had protected them, yes. But in doing so, he had stepped outside the circle of unconscious harmony they had always inhabited. And having stepped outside, she wondered if any of them would ever truly find their way back in. So concerned was she with her husband, she failed to notice that she too had stepped outside this circle, that what had once been effortless and natural, life and love, were demanding her to make her own choices of where to direct and nurture these forces.

The Growing Divide

Awakening is often uncomfortable, transformation can be messy and deeply painful as our bodies and our being rearrange, stretch, grow, build, and release. And when one becomes aware of their power to choose or resist this natural unfolding, a strange tension develops between the desire to grow and the desire to avoid discomfort.

As the seasons turned,the wound remained too painful to touch, and like any wound that is not tended to, it only deepened, spreading, growing increasingly painful and vulnerable to infection . Words, once flowing easily between them like a clear stream, now seemed inadequate, How can one speak of small things when the words that needed to be said could be contained only in utter silence?

Akule's vigilance never ceased. His eyes constantly scanned the perimeter of their dwelling, his ears attuned to every unusual sound. He slept less, ate quickly, fashioned more weapons. The burden of protection weighed on him, a role with no clear delineation—when did love require violence? When does defense become something darker? When does a man become a beast? When does protection transform into domination? When does peace demand war? These questions had no answers because they remained unspoken. Some truths are too terrifying to voice, as if naming them would solidify our surrender to them rather than illuminate the shadows so we might finally see them clearly and seek understanding instead of false shelter.

Even in the complexity and chaos, what haunted him most was the look of unfamiliarity in Mara's gaze—what did she feel? Whom did she see when she looked at him now? What had he become in his sacrifice? How had the inevitable fate of his love for her left both their hearts starving for something they could no longer name? When he returned from patrolling their territory, sweating and exhausted, she would nod in acknowledgment but not reach for him as she once had. When he brought meat—for he had become a hunter now, deliberately and with growing skill—she would prepare it silently, eating little herself.

"Do you think I enjoy this?" he asked her one evening, the question erupting from the silence, no longer able to be contained. "Do you think I asked for this knowledge?"

Mara looked up from the fire she was tending. "I have not accused you of anything."

"You don't need to speak to accuse," he said. "Your eyes do it every time you look at me."

She set down the stick she was using to stir the coals. "And what do my eyes say, Akule?"

"That I am changed. That I am... not what I was."

"Are you not changed?" she asked.

He had no answer for this, because of course he was. But the unfairness of it burned in him like a coal. He had done what was necessary. He had protected them. And for this, he was rewarded with fear and distance.

"You want me to be what I was," he said finally. "But I cannot be that and keep you safe."

Mara stared into the fire. "Perhaps I do not want to be kept safe at such a cost."

The words struck him like a physical blow. "What would you have me do? Let the beasts come? Let the men from other tribes take what is ours?"

"They are not 'beasts,' Akule," she said quietly. "They are our brothers and sisters in the great circle. And nothing is 'ours' to keep or take. This was what we always understood before."

He laughed, a harsh sound that made their child look up in surprise. "You speak like one who has never seen death come close. I have seen it. I have felt its breath. I have stopped it with these hands that you now fear to touch."

"I do not fear your hands," she said, but even as she spoke, she clasped her own together, as if to keep them from trembling.

"You fear what they can do," he said. "It is the same thing."

Mara looked at him then, really looked at him, and Akule could see her struggling to find words for something that had no language yet.

"I do not understand what you have become," she said at last. "When you leave in the morning, something comes back that is not only you. When you watch the entrance at night, you see enemies I cannot see. When you handle your weapons, there is a light in your eyes that I do not recognize."

"Because I have seen what you have not," he replied, his voice tight. "I have stood between our life and our death. I have made a choice that you have never had to make."

"And that choice has changed you," she said. "It has made you see death everywhere, even where there is only life. It has made you claim and possess, where before we only received and shared."

"This is the world now," he said, gesturing to the weapons lined neatly against the cave wall. "Whether we wish it or not."

Mara shook her head slowly. "No, Akule. This is not the world. This is what you have made of it."

He wanted to argue, to make her understand the necessity of what he did, of what he had become. But the gulf between them had grown too wide for his words to cross. In her eyes, he saw not just fear but something worse—pity, as if he were a child who had wandered too far from home and could not find his way back.

And in that moment, resentment bloomed in him like a poisonous flower. He had sacrificed his peace, his connection, his very self—all for her, for their child—and she could not even acknowledge the gift. She wanted the protection without honoring the protector. She wanted the meat without honoring the hunter. She wanted safety without the cost that safety demanded.

What Akule could not see was the resentment growing equally in Mara's heart. She had not asked him to become this watchful, weapon-bearing stranger. She had not asked him to view the world as enemy territory, to see threats in shadows, to regard other men as rivals rather than brothers. She had lost not just the man she knew but the world they had shared—a world of connection rather than division, of flow rather than force.

She could feel him withdrawing further into this new self, this self that stood apart and above, claiming to understand dangers she could not comprehend. When she spoke of the old ways, of the harmony they had known, he dismissed her as naive, as if her perspective were childish rather than different. He spoke with certainty where once they had dwelled in mystery together.

And so the divide between them grew, a canyon carved by the river of their separate understandings—his of danger and duty, hers of loss and longing. Neither could cross to the other's shore. Neither could translate their experience into terms the other could fully grasp.

This, too, is our inheritance—not just the capacity for violence, but the division it creates. Men resent women for not acknowledging the sacrifice that protection requires. Women resent men for changing the very nature of the world in the name of protection. Each feels misunderstood by the other, each feels their perspective is invalidated, their experience dismissed.

The tragedy remains that neither is wrong. The world does contain danger; protection does require vigilance and sometimes force. And this vigilance does change the nature of experience; this force does separate us from what we aim to protect. Both truths exist simultaneously, irreconcilable yet equally valid.

Marker on Bristol paper by Anthony N

The Inherited Wound

As the last embers of the fire died down, neither Akule nor Mara could know that the pattern established that night would echo through countless generations. They could not know that the divide between them would become encoded in the very structure of human society, in the stories we tell, in the roles we assign, in the expectations we inherit.

Today, we are the descendants of both Akule and Mara, carrying within us their conflict, their confusion, their inability to reconcile protection with connection. We have institutionalized their division, formalized their estrangement, built civilizations on the foundation of their misunderstanding.

Men still stand at the perimeter, scanning for threats. They are still expected to be the protectors, the providers, the ones who will, if necessary, sacrifice their innocence for the safety of others. This expectation begins in boyhood—"Don't cry," "Be strong," "Man up"—preparing them for the burden Akule first shouldered. They learn to compartmentalize their emotions, to distance themselves from their capacity for violence even as they cultivate it, to stand apart rather than to merge.

And when they fulfill this role, they often encounter the same reaction Akule faced—a mixture of gratitude and revulsion, of dependence and distrust. The police officer, the soldier, the firefighter—all embody this paradox of being both necessary and feared, valued and kept at a distance. Like Akule, many men feel the sting of resentment: "I do this for you, and yet you fear me for it."

Women, meanwhile, still inherit Mara's dilemma. They are taught to seek protection while remaining wary of the protector, to desire strength while fearing violence, to long for connection with men whose socialization has taught them to disconnect. They learn to read men's moods as Mara learned to read Akule's, to anticipate shifts in behavior, to navigate around the potentially explosive force that both guards and threatens.

The resulting dance is as intricate as it is unconscious. A woman walks alone at night, keys clutched between her fingers as a weapon, while simultaneously scanning for a man in uniform who might protect her. A man restrains his strength in a thousand tiny ways to avoid appearing threatening, while simultaneously being expected to display that strength if danger appears. Each gender tries to signal that they are not the threat, while remaining vigilant to the threat the other might pose.

Our social programming reinforces this ancient divide. Boys are given toys that simulate hunting and warfare—preparing them for Akule's role even in a world where such skills are rarely needed. Girls are taught to be wary, to protect themselves, to view male attention as potentially dangerous—echoes of Mara's newfound caution. Neither is taught how to bridge the divide, how to see the world through the other's eyes.

Even our language carries the imprint of this wound. We speak of "mankind" as separate from nature, of "conquering" the wilderness, of "fighting" disease—all reflections of Akule's stance toward a world perceived as hostile. We romanticize the "warrior" and idealize the "nurturer" as if these archetypes must remain forever separate, forever in tension.

Yet there are glimpses of healing. When men allow themselves vulnerability, when they acknowledge the cost of disconnection, they begin to bridge the gulf that Akule could not cross. When women recognize the burden of protection without dismissing the need for it, they create space for understanding that Mara could not find.

Perhaps the first step toward healing is simply acknowledging the wound—recognizing that our gendered behaviors are not merely personal choices or cultural constructs, but responses to a primal trauma. The gulf between masculine and feminine began not in malice but in misunderstanding, not in hatred but in the collision of two necessary truths.

Akule was right: the world does contain danger, and protection is sometimes necessary. Mara was right: this awareness fundamentally changes our relationship to life, often at great cost. Both perspectives contain wisdom; neither is complete without the other.

Our challenge now, millennia after that first divide, is to hold both truths simultaneously—to acknowledge the need for boundaries and protection while refusing to sacrifice connection on the altar of security. To recognize the capacity for violence without being defined by it. To honor both the warrior and the gatherer, the protector and the nurturer, not as opposing forces but as complementary aspects of our shared humanity.

For despite all our efforts to keep them separate, despite all our social programming and gender expectations, despite the ancient wound we carry, the truth remains: we are all descendants of both Akule and Mara. Their conflict lives within each of us, as does the potential for its resolution. In acknowledging this inheritance, in facing it with compassion rather than judgment, we take the first step on a journey our ancestors could not complete—the journey toward wholeness, toward integration, toward healing the oldest divide.

