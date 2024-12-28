Anthony’s Substack

Anthony’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LaMonica Curator's avatar
LaMonica Curator
Dec 29, 2024

You actually have your own answer. Crystals are the gift you have been given to open the gateways.

Shift matter. Change your reality. You speak it so fluently. I know when we are exhausted it’s hard to be it ourselves.

Ask the stones.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Anthony and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anthony Ness
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture