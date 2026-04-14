Inspirited In Sight

Inspirited In Sight

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Greg Wilkinson's avatar
Greg Wilkinson
3d

My experience is there is a psilocybin zone that lets you experience the pseudo-language without lasers. A blackout mask quiets the visual system and lets what the visual cortex is doing to come to the surface. There’s a low level color coding the visual cortex uses - white, green, blue and red, yellow it navigates by.

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Caleb's avatar
Caleb
3d

Beautifully done. Thank you

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