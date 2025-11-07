Questions No One Wants to Answer🙋‍♂️🤨❔

Who decided we need to be governed?

No, seriously. I want a name.

Who decided that humans—who survived for 200,000 years in cooperative bands—suddenly needed a separate class of people with monopoly on violence to tell everyone else what to do?

Who decided that land, which was just... there... being land... needed to be converted into "property" that could be owned, bought, sold, and defended with state violence?

Who decided that "person" and "property" are different categories? That you could own something without using it? That ownership is separate from relationship?

Who decided that this distinction—this made-up split between being and having—should be the foundation of all law, all governance, all social organization?

I'll wait.

[Silence]

Still waiting.

[More silence]

Oh, you don't know? Because it wasn't decided—it was imposed. By people with weapons on people without them.

But Let's Not Dwell on Uncomfortable Origins🤔🧐🤨

A Warning for Sensible People⚠️

Look, asking "who decided?" is the kind of naive question that gets us nowhere. The point is: We have these systems now. They work (for some of us). And certain dangerous radicals want to dismantle everything we've built on these perfectly reasonable foundations of imposed violence and made-up categories.

So let me paint a picture of the nightmare world these radicals propose—worlds where we question whether persons should be separate from property, whether land should be owned, whether we need a separate class of armed enforcers.

Absolute chaos, as you'll see.

The Terror of Cooperation😵😵

Imagine, if you will, a world where people worked together to solve problems. Where instead of competing for scarce resources, communities simply... shared them.

I shudder to think of it.

In this hellscape, a person might have a garden with excess tomatoes and simply give themto their neighbor. No transaction. No profit motive. No price discovery mechanism. Just... giving. The neighbor might fix their fence in return, not because of a contract, but because they wanted to help.

Where's the invoice? Where's the quarterly earnings report? Who measures the ROI on kindness?

This is chaos masquerading as society.

You see, once we accepted that property exists separately from people, we created the need for transactions. Remove that separation, and suddenly people might just... help each other. Based on relationship rather than ownership. Based on need rather than ability to pay.

Terrifying.

The Nightmare of Abundance☺️🤗🥳

These dangerous thinkers propose we could simply... make enough for everyone.

Preposterous.

Picture this horror: Empty houses given to homeless people. Just given! Not rented at market rate, not used as investment vehicles, not kept empty to maintain property values. Just... people living in them.

But wait—if property is separate from people, then houses can sit empty while people freeze. That's their purpose as property. Using them for actual shelter would collapse the entire concept! Property must be protected from use if owner isn't using it. Otherwise, what does ownership even mean?

Food that currently sits in warehouses while people starve would be—brace yourself—distributed to hungry people. For free. Based on need, not ability to pay.

The entire foundation of economic science crumbles. If people's needs are met without price signals, how will markets clear? How will we know the optimal allocation of resources? By... asking people what they need? Madness.

We separated property from people specifically so we could allocate based on ownership, not need. These radicals want to reconnect them. Collapse the distinction we worked so hard to create!

The Horror of Meaningful Work

In this dystopian vision, people would do work that matters to them.

Currently, we have a perfect system: Most people spend 40-60 hours weekly doing tasks they find meaningless, creating value for distant shareholders, just to afford survival. This builds character. This creates discipline. This is freedom.

But these radicals suggest people could:

Work fewer hours (productivity gains shared rather than captured)

Do work they find meaningful (chosen based on interest and aptitude)

Contribute to their communities (rather than distant corporations)

Have time for rest, play, creativity, relationships

Who would do the unpleasant work? They claim people could rotate these tasks, or automate them, or value them appropriately.

But what about the beauty of having an underclass forced by desperation to do work no one wants? Without that threat of destitution, where's the motivation?

See, once we separated people from property, we could withhold property (food, shelter, healthcare) to force labor. These radicals want people to work based on... meaning? Contribution? Absurd. Work must be coerced through property deprivation. That's the whole point of the separation!

The Catastrophe of Health❤️

These monsters propose everyone should have healthcare. Everyone. Regardless of employment status, pre-existing conditions, or ability to pay.

Currently, we have a sophisticated system where:

The sick become poor (paying for treatment)

The poor become sick (unable to afford prevention)

The insurance companies become rich (denying both groups)

This creates jobs (in billing, debt collection, medical bankruptcy law)

They would replace this elegant cycle with... doctors treating patients based on need. Funded collectively. No one profits from denying care. No one goes bankrupt from cancer.

What would happen to the insurance industry?

Those thousands of people employed to find reasons to deny coverage—just gone? The sophisticated algorithms that determine which procedures to reject—obsolete? The entire beautiful apparatus of extracting maximum profit from human suffering—dismantled?

Think of the shareholders.

And remember: Healthcare as property (separate from human bodies) means we can price it, deny it, profit from it. Healthcare as relationship to bodies means... we'd have to actually care about bodies. Unthinkable.

The Disaster of Education🤓🤓📚

In this proposed hellscape, education would be free. From childhood through university. Based on aptitude and interest, not parents' wealth.

Terrible consequences would follow:

Poor children might become doctors, engineers, artists (ruining meritocracy)

Rich children would have to compete on ability (unfair advantage lost)

People would learn what interests them (rather than what's profitable)

Society would have educated populace (making propaganda harder)

Knowledge would be treated as public good (rather than commodity)

Currently, we correctly lock education behind debt. This ensures:

Only the worthy (wealthy) get best education

Everyone else enters workforce in debt (properly desperate)

Universities function as businesses (as they should)

Student debt enriches financial sector (creating jobs)

But most importantly: We've made knowledge into property. Information that can be owned, sold, withheld. These radicals want to treat knowledge as... relationship? Learning as connection between minds rather than transaction?

They'd destroy the entire IP regime! Patents, copyrights, trade secrets—all depend on treating ideas as separable property. If knowledge is relationship, you can't own it.

Catastrophic.

The Tragedy of Housing 🏡🏠🏡

These radicals suggest housing is a right, not an investment vehicle.

Our current system is perfect:

Houses appreciate faster than wages (creating wealth)

Landlords extract rent (passive income)

Homeless people stay visible (reminding workers what happens)

Empty houses maintain property values (smart investing)

Developers knock down affordable housing (highest and best use)

They propose:

Building enough housing for everyone

Treating shelter as human need, not commodity

Limiting speculation and rent-seeking

Communities controlling their own housing

Result? Landlords might have to... get jobs. Creating actual value. Horror.

See, the entire landlord class exists because we separated property from use. You can own a house without living in it! Without maintaining it! Without relationship to it! Just own it, collect rent, profit.

These radicals want to reconnect property to use. If you use it, you have claim to it. If you don't use it, you don't.

This collapses the entire rental economy. The entire investment property market. The entire system of passive income from owning things you don't use!

They're attacking the foundation: The separation of property from relationship.

The Abomination of Democracy🙌🙌🫶

Most frightening: They suggest everyone should have equal say in collective decisions.

Currently, we have it right:

One dollar = one vote (efficient)

Wealthy people make decisions (they're obviously smarter)

Corporations are people (with rights, but not responsibilities)

Lobbying translates wealth into policy (as nature intended)

But they want:

One person = one vote (regardless of wealth!)

Collective decision-making (imagine: asking people what they want!)

Transparency in governance (but what about proprietary information?)

Accountability to public (rather than shareholders)

Workers might vote for... better conditions. Communities might choose... livability over profit. People might decide... their own futures.

This is tyranny.

And here's the real threat: If people govern themselves based on relationships and needs rather than property rights, then property loses its political power.

Currently, owning property = political power. Remove that, and suddenly someone who owns nothing has same say as someone who owns everything?

The entire hierarchical order—built on separating property from people—collapses.

The Environmental Catastrophe🌈🦋🌊🌿🐣

These lunatics propose we treat Earth as a living system we're part of, rather than a resource to extract.

They suggest:

Restoring ecosystems (waste of development opportunity)

Cleaning oceans (expensive)

Protecting old-growth forests (but the timber value!)

Prioritizing sustainability over growth (economic suicide)

Currently, we correctly externalize environmental costs. If factory pollutes river, that's river's problem. If emissions warm climate, that's future's problem. If extinction occurs, market will provide alternatives.

This is rational resource allocation.

But they want to... account for actual costs. Include consequences in decision-making. Consider future generations.

Future generations haven't been born yet. They have no property rights.

See the trap? They're trying to extend rights beyond property owners. To recognize relationships (to land, to future, to life) as having standing.

Once you do that, property rights aren't supreme anymore. Relationship to Earth matters more than ownership of Earth.

The entire extractive economy depends on Earth being property (separate from people). Making it relationship instead means... we'd have to care about it.

Impossible.

The Privacy Nightmare🕵️‍♂️🫆🕵️‍♂️

These extremists believe people should have privacy. That surveillance capitalism might be... bad?

Currently, we have achieved perfection:

Every action tracked (for your convenience)

Every preference monitored (for personalization)

Every communication analyzed (for security)

Every thought pattern predicted (for targeted advertising)

This creates value! This is innovation! This is the future!

But they suggest:

Data belongs to people who generate it

Surveillance requires consent

Profit from human behavior... might be exploitative?

Communities could have digital commons

Then how would platforms make money? By... providing actual value? Absurd.

Here's what they're really threatening: We've made human behavior into property. Your clicks, your data, your attention—all commodified, separated from you, owned by corporations.

These radicals want your behavior to remain... yours? Connected to you? Not extractable as separate property?

This destroys the entire surveillance economy. No data extraction. No behavioral futures market. No prediction products.

They're attacking the newest frontier of property creation: Making human experience itself into separable, tradeable commodities.

The Crisis of Meaning

Most dangerous of all: They claim life could have meaning beyond accumulation.

Currently, we measure success correctly:

Net worth

Portfolio performance

Consumption capacity

Status signaling

Clear. Quantifiable. Objective.

But they propose meaning could come from:

Relationships (can't be monetized)

Community (competes with work time)

Creativity (usually unprofitable)

Connection to nature (generates no GDP)

Service to others (literal waste of human capital)

Without accumulation as purpose, what motivates people? They claim humans actually want:

To create

To connect

To care for each other

To understand

To play

To build beauty

Prove it. Show me the quarterly earnings report on "beauty." Where's the ROI on "connection"?

And here's the existential threat: If meaning comes from relationship rather than property, then the entire system loses its purpose.

We accumulate property because we've separated having from being. If being (relationships, connections, experiences) matters more than having (ownership, accumulation, control), then why accumulate?

The whole machine stops.

Conclusion: Why We Must Resist👊👊👊

Everything I've described above—cooperation, abundance, meaningful work, universal healthcare, free education, housing as right, actual democracy, environmental health, privacy, and non-material meaning—represents the complete destruction of everything we've built.

More specifically: It destroys the foundational separation of person and property.

Yes, our current system produces:

Massive inequality (incentive to work harder)

Ecological collapse (externality)

Widespread anxiety and depression (personal failing)

Meaninglessness (opportunity for meaning-creation industry)

Isolation (opportunity for connection-creation industry)

Precarity (flexibility)

But consider the alternative:

People might be... happy.

Communities might... thrive.

Earth might... survive.

Humans might discover they don't need to dominate, exploit, and extract to have meaningful lives.

They might realize that separating person from property was the original violence that enables everything else.

That's the real danger. Not that the alternatives wouldn't work—but that they would.

That every justification for the current system—"human nature," "economic law," "no alternative," "property rights"—has been built on one foundational lie:

That persons and property can be separated. That ownership exists independently of relationship. That having is separate from being.

Once that lie is exposed, everything collapses.

Because if property is just relationship to things, then:

You can't own what you don't use

You can't profit from others' labor (that's just theft)

You can't accumulate beyond need (that's just hoarding)

You can't withhold necessities (that's just violence)

And if persons can't be separated from their relationships (to each other, to land, to life), then:

Individualism is incoherent

Hierarchy can't be justified

Governance by separate class makes no sense

The entire structure of domination has no foundation

We could have chosen to organize society around relationships, cooperation, mutual care, and connection to life.

But that would require admitting: We're not separate. Property doesn't exist independently. Ownership is just enforced claim on relationship. And this entire edifice of law, governance, hierarchy, and accumulation rests on a lie we agreed to at gunpoint.

We can't let that happen.

So whenever someone suggests these alternatives, remind them: They're being unrealistic. Naive. Idealistic. Not understanding "economics" or "human nature" or "property rights."

Never let them ask: Property according to whom? Human nature says who? Rights granted by what authority?

Keep them focused on minor reforms. Slight adjustments. Better managers for the same system.

Never let them question the foundational separation.

Because once they question whether person and property should be separate categories...

Once they ask who decided this and why we agreed...

Once they see that this separation was imposed by force and maintained by violence...

Once they realize that reconnecting person to property, being to having, humans to each other and to Earth, would mean the end of hierarchy, accumulation, and domination...

Then they might want something different.

And once they want it, they might build it.

And then where would we be?

The author is a Senior Fellow at the Institute for Preserving Everything Exactly As It Is, funded by people who benefit from everything staying exactly as it is. No conflict of interest to report.

P.S. We are currently hiring for gold bar cleaners and vault maintenance positions at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Exciting opportunity to spend your days polishing approximately 497,000 gold bars(roughly $500 billion worth) sitting 80 feet below street level in Manhattan, doing absolutely nothing, producing nothing, serving no one, simply being kept from circulation.

Requirements:

Ability to handle cognitive dissonance (people are homeless above you while you dust hoarded wealth)

Comfort with existential irony (pretending this makes sense)

No questions about why we store this much value in a hole instead of, say, building infrastructure, housing people, healing the sick, educating children, or restoring the planet

Must not ask: "Who decided gold is property separate from use? Who decided it retains value while sitting in a vault? Who decided we need this separation of stored wealth from circulating value?"

Benefits include:

Knowing you're protecting what really matters (concentrated wealth kept separate from people who need it)

Pride in maintaining the system exactly as it is

The satisfaction of keeping resources from circulating through the economy where they might actually do something

Daily reminder that property exists independently of relationship (500,000 gold bars prove it!)

Equal opportunity employer. Must pass background check proving you won't question fundamental assumptions of property rights, monetary system, or the original violence that separated having from being.

