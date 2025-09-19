A Citizen-Proposed Bill

SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE AND FINDINGS

Short Title: This Act may be cited as the "Human Capital Investment Recovery Act" or "HCIRA."

Congressional Findings:

Every employee represents a minimum 18-year investment by families and communities in human development through housing, nutrition, healthcare, education, and caregiving. Conservative estimates place this investment at $800,000 to $1,000,000 per individual reaching working age. Corporations currently extract the economic value of this human capital investment without compensating the communities and families who made it possible. This represents an ongoing transfer of wealth from communities to corporations, particularly affecting working families and caregivers (predominantly women) whose unpaid labor created the workforce. Current tax structures fail to account for the social investment required to produce skilled workers. Automation and artificial intelligence threaten to displace workers while corporations retain the benefit of human capital they never paid to develop.

SECTION 2. DEFINITIONS

"Human Capital Investment" means the total societal cost of raising, educating, and preparing an individual for workforce participation, including but not limited to:

Housing, nutrition, and basic care costs

Educational expenses (K-12, higher education, vocational training)

Healthcare and preventive medical care

Social infrastructure (libraries, parks, public safety)

Opportunity costs of caregiver time and lost wages

"Covered Corporation" means any business entity with:

Annual gross revenue exceeding $50 million, OR

More than 500 employees, OR

Publicly traded stock

"Human Development Fee" means the annual payment owed to communities for human capital investment recovery.

"Base Human Capital Value" means $800,000 per full-time equivalent employee, adjusted annually for inflation.

"Displaced Worker" means any human employee whose position was eliminated or substantially reduced due to automation, artificial intelligence, or technological replacement within the previous 10 years.

"Lifetime Earnings Displacement Cost" means the total wages, benefits, and career advancement that a displaced worker would have reasonably earned over their remaining working years, calculated using Bureau of Labor Statistics median wage progression data for the relevant occupation and geographic area.

SECTION 3. HUMAN CAPITAL INVESTMENT FEES

Fee Structure:

Covered corporations shall pay an annual Human Development Fee of $40,000 per full-time equivalent employee (5% of Base Human Capital Value) Part-time employees calculated proportionally based on hours worked Fee increases to $60,000 per employee if corporation's automation ratio exceeds 50% (defined as automated processes performing tasks previously done by humans) Corporations employing workers educated outside the United States pay 150% of standard fee for those employees

Human Displacement Compensation:

Immediate Displacement Fee: Corporations must pay $100,000 per displaced worker position eliminated through automation or AI replacement Lifetime Earnings Replacement: Additional payment equal to 50% of the displaced worker's calculated Lifetime Earnings Displacement Cost, payable over 20 years Retroactive Displacement Assessment: For positions eliminated in the 10 years prior to this Act's effective date, corporations owe: Full Immediate Displacement Fee ($100,000 per position)

Lifetime Earnings Replacement calculated from date of original displacement

Accumulated interest at federal treasury rate + 2%

Automation Impact Multiplier:

Corporations with >75% automation ratio pay 200% of all fees

Corporations achieving >90% automation pay 300% of all fees plus additional annual "Human Obsolescence Tax" of $50,000 per eliminated position

Geographic Distribution:

40% to municipality where employee resides

30% to state where employee resides

20% to federal Human Capital Investment Fund

10% to employee's alma mater (K-12 district or higher education institution)

Displacement Compensation Distribution:

60% to displaced workers directly (unemployment extension, retraining, healthcare)

25% to communities most affected by job losses for economic redevelopment

15% to federal Displaced Worker Transition Fund

SECTION 4. HUMAN CAPITAL INVESTMENT FUND

Federal Fund Establishment:

Creates a federal Human Capital Investment Fund administered by the Department of Labor Creates a federal Displaced Worker Transition Fund administered jointly by Department of Labor and Department of Commerce Human Capital Investment Fund supports: Universal childcare programs

Public education enhancement

Community healthcare initiatives

Infrastructure supporting human development

Caregiving support programs Displaced Worker Transition Fund supports: Extended unemployment benefits for displaced workers

Comprehensive retraining and reskilling programs

Healthcare coverage during transition periods

Small business loans for worker-owned cooperatives

Community economic redevelopment in affected areas

State and Local Use:

Funds must be used for human development infrastructure: education, healthcare, childcare, elder care, community facilities

Annual public reporting required on fund usage and outcomes

SECTION 5. IMPLEMENTATION AND ENFORCEMENT

Phase-In Schedule:

Year 1: 50% of full fee for corporations with >$1 billion revenue

Year 2: 75% of full fee for corporations with >$500 million revenue

Year 3: 100% of full fee for all covered corporations

Reporting Requirements:

Annual filing of employee counts, locations, and compensation data

Detailed automation assessment including positions eliminated and technology deployed

Registry of all displaced workers with displacement dates and circumstances

Calculation methodology for Lifetime Earnings Displacement Cost for each displaced position

Payment of fees quarterly

Public disclosure of automation ratios and displacement impact on communities

Enforcement:

Non-payment subject to penalties equal to 200% of owed amount

IRS enforcement through existing corporate tax collection mechanisms

Private right of action for municipalities to recover unpaid fees

SECTION 6. EXEMPTIONS AND ADJUSTMENTS

Qualifying Community Investment Credit: Corporations may offset up to 25% of human development fees (but NOT displacement compensation) through:

Direct investment in local education systems

Funding community childcare facilities

Supporting local healthcare infrastructure

Apprenticeship and training programs providing guaranteed employment

Alternative Employment Credit: Corporations may reduce displacement fees by 75% if they:

Provide displaced workers with equivalent-paying positions within 90 days

Fund complete retraining for positions paying at least 90% of previous wages

Create worker-owned cooperative subsidiaries employing displaced workers

Community Partnership Credit:

Up to 50% reduction in fees for corporations that establish genuine profit-sharing arrangements with communities where they operate

Community representatives must hold board seats proportional to workforce percentage

Small Business Exemption:

Businesses with <500 employees and <$50M revenue exempt

Graduated fee structure for businesses with 200-500 employees

Worker-Owned Cooperative Exemption:

Employee-owned businesses where workers hold majority ownership exempt from fees

SECTION 7. CONSTITUTIONAL AND LEGAL BASIS

Commerce Clause Authority: This legislation regulates interstate commerce by addressing the economic externalities corporations impose on communities through workforce extraction without compensation.

Precedent:

Corporate taxation for public services (established constitutional principle)

User fees for public infrastructure utilization (airports, highways)

Environmental impact fees for resource extraction

Military recruitment requires compensation to communities for human capital

Due Process:

Clear fee structure with predictable calculations

Appeal process through existing tax court system

Reasonable relationship between fees and actual costs imposed

SECTION 8. CONSTITUTIONAL SAFEGUARDS

Taking Clause Compliance:

Fees represent compensation for services provided (human development)

Not a taking of corporate property but payment for utilized public investment

Reasonable relationship between fee and cost of human capital development

Equal Protection:

Applies uniformly to all covered corporations

Size-based distinctions rationally related to ability to pay and impact scale

Worker cooperative exemption serves legitimate policy goals

SECTION 9. RESEARCH AND REPORTING

Human Capital Valuation Study:

Department of Labor to conduct comprehensive study updating human capital investment costs

Bureau of Labor Statistics to develop standardized methodology for calculating Lifetime Earnings Displacement Cost by occupation, region, and demographic factors

Annual review of automation impact on employment and community economic health

Fees adjusted every 5 years based on actual costs

Regional variations considered in future iterations

Displacement Impact Assessment:

Comprehensive study of communities most affected by technological displacement

Analysis of correlation between automation levels and community economic decline

Evaluation of effectiveness of transition programs funded by displacement compensation

Recommendations for preventing future mass displacement events

Annual Impact Report:

Economic effects on corporations and communities

Human development outcomes in recipient communities

Displaced worker transition success rates and earnings recovery

Community economic recovery in areas affected by mass displacement

Corporate behavior changes in response to displacement costs

Recommendations for program improvements

Displaced Worker Registry:

Public database tracking displacement events, affected workers, and corporate responsibility

Annual reporting on worker outcomes and community impact

Whistleblower protections for employees reporting unreported displacements

SECTION 10. EFFECTIVE DATE AND SUNSET

Effective Date: This Act takes effect January 1 of the year following enactment.

Review Period: Congress shall review and reauthorize this Act every 10 years.

CITIZEN SPONSOR INFORMATION

Proposed by: We the People Date: 9/19/25

LEGAL ANALYSIS - CONSTITUTIONAL VIABILITY

STRONG CONSTITUTIONAL FOUNDATION

Commerce Clause (Article I, Section 8):

Corporations engaging in interstate commerce create costs for local communities

Federal government has authority to regulate these interstate economic effects

Precedent: Environmental regulations, labor standards, corporate taxation

Taxing Power (Article I, Section 8):

Congress has broad authority to tax for general welfare

Human development clearly serves general welfare

User fees for public services well-established

No Constitutional Barriers:

Not a bill of attainder (applies generally, not to specific entities)

Not ex post facto (applies to ongoing conduct)

Due process satisfied through clear standards and appeal mechanisms

Equal protection satisfied through rational basis (corporation size/impact)

EXISTING LEGAL PRECEDENT

Corporate Responsibility for Public Costs:

Superfund Act (environmental cleanup)

Workers' compensation systems

Unemployment insurance contributions

Corporate income taxes funding public services

Human Capital Recognition:

Military recruitment compensation to communities

Medical residency funding for teaching hospitals

Research university overhead for student education

Immigration fees for processing foreign workers

LEGISLATIVE STRATEGY

Municipal Level First:

Cities have clear authority to tax businesses for services

Local ordinances could pilot this approach

Build precedent and demonstrate effectiveness

State Implementation:

States can enact similar legislation within commerce clause bounds

Multi-state compacts could coordinate approaches

Federal legislation could follow successful state models

No Legal Disqualifications: This proposal falls within established constitutional and legal frameworks. The concept has solid precedent and clear rational basis.