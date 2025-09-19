A Citizen-Proposed Bill
SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE AND FINDINGS
Short Title: This Act may be cited as the "Human Capital Investment Recovery Act" or "HCIRA."
Congressional Findings:
Every employee represents a minimum 18-year investment by families and communities in human development through housing, nutrition, healthcare, education, and caregiving.
Conservative estimates place this investment at $800,000 to $1,000,000 per individual reaching working age.
Corporations currently extract the economic value of this human capital investment without compensating the communities and families who made it possible.
This represents an ongoing transfer of wealth from communities to corporations, particularly affecting working families and caregivers (predominantly women) whose unpaid labor created the workforce.
Current tax structures fail to account for the social investment required to produce skilled workers.
Automation and artificial intelligence threaten to displace workers while corporations retain the benefit of human capital they never paid to develop.
SECTION 2. DEFINITIONS
"Human Capital Investment" means the total societal cost of raising, educating, and preparing an individual for workforce participation, including but not limited to:
Housing, nutrition, and basic care costs
Educational expenses (K-12, higher education, vocational training)
Healthcare and preventive medical care
Social infrastructure (libraries, parks, public safety)
Opportunity costs of caregiver time and lost wages
"Covered Corporation" means any business entity with:
Annual gross revenue exceeding $50 million, OR
More than 500 employees, OR
Publicly traded stock
"Human Development Fee" means the annual payment owed to communities for human capital investment recovery.
"Base Human Capital Value" means $800,000 per full-time equivalent employee, adjusted annually for inflation.
"Displaced Worker" means any human employee whose position was eliminated or substantially reduced due to automation, artificial intelligence, or technological replacement within the previous 10 years.
"Lifetime Earnings Displacement Cost" means the total wages, benefits, and career advancement that a displaced worker would have reasonably earned over their remaining working years, calculated using Bureau of Labor Statistics median wage progression data for the relevant occupation and geographic area.
SECTION 3. HUMAN CAPITAL INVESTMENT FEES
Fee Structure:
Covered corporations shall pay an annual Human Development Fee of $40,000 per full-time equivalent employee (5% of Base Human Capital Value)
Part-time employees calculated proportionally based on hours worked
Fee increases to $60,000 per employee if corporation's automation ratio exceeds 50% (defined as automated processes performing tasks previously done by humans)
Corporations employing workers educated outside the United States pay 150% of standard fee for those employees
Human Displacement Compensation:
Immediate Displacement Fee: Corporations must pay $100,000 per displaced worker position eliminated through automation or AI replacement
Lifetime Earnings Replacement: Additional payment equal to 50% of the displaced worker's calculated Lifetime Earnings Displacement Cost, payable over 20 years
Retroactive Displacement Assessment: For positions eliminated in the 10 years prior to this Act's effective date, corporations owe:
Full Immediate Displacement Fee ($100,000 per position)
Lifetime Earnings Replacement calculated from date of original displacement
Accumulated interest at federal treasury rate + 2%
Automation Impact Multiplier:
Corporations with >75% automation ratio pay 200% of all fees
Corporations achieving >90% automation pay 300% of all fees plus additional annual "Human Obsolescence Tax" of $50,000 per eliminated position
Geographic Distribution:
40% to municipality where employee resides
30% to state where employee resides
20% to federal Human Capital Investment Fund
10% to employee's alma mater (K-12 district or higher education institution)
Displacement Compensation Distribution:
60% to displaced workers directly (unemployment extension, retraining, healthcare)
25% to communities most affected by job losses for economic redevelopment
15% to federal Displaced Worker Transition Fund
SECTION 4. HUMAN CAPITAL INVESTMENT FUND
Federal Fund Establishment:
Creates a federal Human Capital Investment Fund administered by the Department of Labor
Creates a federal Displaced Worker Transition Fund administered jointly by Department of Labor and Department of Commerce
Human Capital Investment Fund supports:
Universal childcare programs
Public education enhancement
Community healthcare initiatives
Infrastructure supporting human development
Caregiving support programs
Displaced Worker Transition Fund supports:
Extended unemployment benefits for displaced workers
Comprehensive retraining and reskilling programs
Healthcare coverage during transition periods
Small business loans for worker-owned cooperatives
Community economic redevelopment in affected areas
State and Local Use:
Funds must be used for human development infrastructure: education, healthcare, childcare, elder care, community facilities
Annual public reporting required on fund usage and outcomes
SECTION 5. IMPLEMENTATION AND ENFORCEMENT
Phase-In Schedule:
Year 1: 50% of full fee for corporations with >$1 billion revenue
Year 2: 75% of full fee for corporations with >$500 million revenue
Year 3: 100% of full fee for all covered corporations
Reporting Requirements:
Annual filing of employee counts, locations, and compensation data
Detailed automation assessment including positions eliminated and technology deployed
Registry of all displaced workers with displacement dates and circumstances
Calculation methodology for Lifetime Earnings Displacement Cost for each displaced position
Payment of fees quarterly
Public disclosure of automation ratios and displacement impact on communities
Enforcement:
Non-payment subject to penalties equal to 200% of owed amount
IRS enforcement through existing corporate tax collection mechanisms
Private right of action for municipalities to recover unpaid fees
SECTION 6. EXEMPTIONS AND ADJUSTMENTS
Qualifying Community Investment Credit: Corporations may offset up to 25% of human development fees (but NOT displacement compensation) through:
Direct investment in local education systems
Funding community childcare facilities
Supporting local healthcare infrastructure
Apprenticeship and training programs providing guaranteed employment
Alternative Employment Credit: Corporations may reduce displacement fees by 75% if they:
Provide displaced workers with equivalent-paying positions within 90 days
Fund complete retraining for positions paying at least 90% of previous wages
Create worker-owned cooperative subsidiaries employing displaced workers
Community Partnership Credit:
Up to 50% reduction in fees for corporations that establish genuine profit-sharing arrangements with communities where they operate
Community representatives must hold board seats proportional to workforce percentage
Small Business Exemption:
Businesses with <500 employees and <$50M revenue exempt
Graduated fee structure for businesses with 200-500 employees
Worker-Owned Cooperative Exemption:
Employee-owned businesses where workers hold majority ownership exempt from fees
SECTION 7. CONSTITUTIONAL AND LEGAL BASIS
Commerce Clause Authority: This legislation regulates interstate commerce by addressing the economic externalities corporations impose on communities through workforce extraction without compensation.
Precedent:
Corporate taxation for public services (established constitutional principle)
User fees for public infrastructure utilization (airports, highways)
Environmental impact fees for resource extraction
Military recruitment requires compensation to communities for human capital
Due Process:
Clear fee structure with predictable calculations
Appeal process through existing tax court system
Reasonable relationship between fees and actual costs imposed
SECTION 8. CONSTITUTIONAL SAFEGUARDS
Taking Clause Compliance:
Fees represent compensation for services provided (human development)
Not a taking of corporate property but payment for utilized public investment
Reasonable relationship between fee and cost of human capital development
Equal Protection:
Applies uniformly to all covered corporations
Size-based distinctions rationally related to ability to pay and impact scale
Worker cooperative exemption serves legitimate policy goals
SECTION 9. RESEARCH AND REPORTING
Human Capital Valuation Study:
Department of Labor to conduct comprehensive study updating human capital investment costs
Bureau of Labor Statistics to develop standardized methodology for calculating Lifetime Earnings Displacement Cost by occupation, region, and demographic factors
Annual review of automation impact on employment and community economic health
Fees adjusted every 5 years based on actual costs
Regional variations considered in future iterations
Displacement Impact Assessment:
Comprehensive study of communities most affected by technological displacement
Analysis of correlation between automation levels and community economic decline
Evaluation of effectiveness of transition programs funded by displacement compensation
Recommendations for preventing future mass displacement events
Annual Impact Report:
Economic effects on corporations and communities
Human development outcomes in recipient communities
Displaced worker transition success rates and earnings recovery
Community economic recovery in areas affected by mass displacement
Corporate behavior changes in response to displacement costs
Recommendations for program improvements
Displaced Worker Registry:
Public database tracking displacement events, affected workers, and corporate responsibility
Annual reporting on worker outcomes and community impact
Whistleblower protections for employees reporting unreported displacements
SECTION 10. EFFECTIVE DATE AND SUNSET
Effective Date: This Act takes effect January 1 of the year following enactment.
Review Period: Congress shall review and reauthorize this Act every 10 years.
CITIZEN SPONSOR INFORMATION
Proposed by: We the People Date: 9/19/25
LEGAL ANALYSIS - CONSTITUTIONAL VIABILITY
STRONG CONSTITUTIONAL FOUNDATION
Commerce Clause (Article I, Section 8):
Corporations engaging in interstate commerce create costs for local communities
Federal government has authority to regulate these interstate economic effects
Precedent: Environmental regulations, labor standards, corporate taxation
Taxing Power (Article I, Section 8):
Congress has broad authority to tax for general welfare
Human development clearly serves general welfare
User fees for public services well-established
No Constitutional Barriers:
Not a bill of attainder (applies generally, not to specific entities)
Not ex post facto (applies to ongoing conduct)
Due process satisfied through clear standards and appeal mechanisms
Equal protection satisfied through rational basis (corporation size/impact)
EXISTING LEGAL PRECEDENT
Corporate Responsibility for Public Costs:
Superfund Act (environmental cleanup)
Workers' compensation systems
Unemployment insurance contributions
Corporate income taxes funding public services
Human Capital Recognition:
Military recruitment compensation to communities
Medical residency funding for teaching hospitals
Research university overhead for student education
Immigration fees for processing foreign workers
LEGISLATIVE STRATEGY
Municipal Level First:
Cities have clear authority to tax businesses for services
Local ordinances could pilot this approach
Build precedent and demonstrate effectiveness
State Implementation:
States can enact similar legislation within commerce clause bounds
Multi-state compacts could coordinate approaches
Federal legislation could follow successful state models
No Legal Disqualifications: This proposal falls within established constitutional and legal frameworks. The concept has solid precedent and clear rational basis.
