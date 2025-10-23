Natural Ruby and Diamonds in Platinum Setting

When Beautiful Things Fall Apart

Imagine buying what appears to be a stunning ruby—deep red, clear, and flawless. You pay premium price. Then one day, you clean it with ordinary dish soap, and the stone begins to crumble. The brilliant clarity fades to cloudy white. What you thought was a natural gem turns out to be fractured corundum held together with lead glass.

This unfortunate phenomenon is a real scam that's defrauded jewelry buyers for decades. And it's the perfect analogy for understanding what happened in the 2008 financial crisis.

The Anatomy of a Doped Ruby

A lead-filled ruby starts with something real: low-grade corundum, the same mineral that forms natural rubies. But this corundum is heavily fractured and nearly worthless—full of cracks that make it opaque and dull.

Dealers discovered they could inject molten lead glass into these fractures. The glass fills the cracks, making the stone appear transparent and vibrant. Under casual inspection, even by jewelers, it looks like a high-quality natural ruby. The transformation is dramatic: a worthless stone suddenly appears to be worth hundreds of dollars per carat.

The deception works because buyers can't easily test durability at the point of sale. The stone looksperfect. It passes the eye test. Only when exposed to mild stress—common cleaning solutions, gentle heat, or even acidic foods like lemon juice—does the glass dissolve, revealing the fractured mess underneath.

Macy's faced lawsuits in the 2010s for selling these treated stones as natural rubies. The fraud continues today, particularly in markets where buyers lack access to gemological testing.

Natural Industrial Grade Corundum without treatment showing growth lines and opacity.

The 2008 Crisis: Financial Lead-Filling

The 2008 financial crisis followed the same pattern, just with mortgage-backed securities instead of gemstones.

The base material: Individual home mortgages. Some were solid loans to qualified borrowers. Many were subprime—high-risk loans to people who couldn't afford them, equivalent to those fractures in low-grade corundum.

The enhancement: Financial engineers bundled these mortgages together into complex instruments called collateralized debt obligations (CDOs). Through a process called tranching, they restructured the risk to make these bundles appear safer than the underlying loans. This is the lead glass—an artificial treatment that makes something fundamentally flawed appear valuable.

The certification: Credit rating agencies stamped these CDOs with AAA ratings, the highest possible grade. These ratings told investors, "This is as safe as U.S. Treasury bonds." The stones had been certified as flawless.

The market: Investors—pension funds, municipalities, other banks—bought these securities at premium prices, trusting the ratings and the apparent safety. Global financial institutions like Lehman Brothers built enormous positions in these instruments.

Then came the stress test.

When the Ultrasonic Cleaner Hits

For lead-filled rubies, the stress test is an ultrasonic jewelry cleaner or household chemicals. For mortgage-backed securities, it was rising default rates.

When the U.S. housing market began declining in 2006-2007, homeowners started defaulting on their mortgages. The subprime borrowers—the weakest links—failed first. As defaults mounted, the entire structure began to dissolve.

The "lead glass" of financial engineering couldn't hold. The AAA ratings proved meaningless. What looked like stable, valuable assets revealed themselves as fractured and fundamentally unsound.

Lehman Brothers alone had $50 billion in hidden toxic loans when it collapsed in September 2008. The global losses exceeded $10 trillion. Major banks failed. The entire financial system nearly collapsed, requiring massive government bailouts to prevent complete meltdown.

Millions of people lost their homes. Retirement accounts evaporated. The unemployment rate in the United States doubled. The crisis triggered a global recession that affected every major economy.

The Human Cost of Abstraction

Both frauds share a deeper pattern: they use abstraction to hide reality.

In gem fraud, the abstraction is physical—lead glass literally covers the cracks. The buyer sees smooth surfaces instead of fractures.

In financial fraud, the abstraction is conceptual. Complex financial instruments create distance between what you're buying and what it actually contains. An investor purchasing a CDO doesn't see individual mortgages to specific borrowers. They see a rated security with a yield. The packaging obscures the contents.

This abstraction serves a purpose: it allows sellers to inflate value while shifting risk to buyers who can't easily assess what they're really getting.

The gem buyer thinks they're getting a natural ruby worth $500 per carat. They're actually getting fractured corundum worth almost nothing, temporarily held together.

The institutional investor thinks they're getting AAA-rated securities as safe as government bonds. They're actually getting packages of subprime mortgages that will default en masse.

In both cases, the product looks sophisticated and valuable right up until it encounters stress. Then the enhancement fails, and the true nature becomes obvious—but by then, the buyer has already paid premium price and the seller has already profited.

Natural, Untreated Ruby. A beautiful but small example.

Why the Fraud Works

These frauds persist because of three factors:

Visual credibility: Both doped rubies and AAA-rated CDOs look legitimate. They pass casual inspection. The ruby appears clear and brilliant. The CDO comes with official ratings from trusted agencies. Surface appearance substitutes for underlying reality.

Information asymmetry: Sellers know the product is enhanced or flawed. Buyers don't have the tools to verify true quality at the point of sale. A jewelry buyer would need gemological equipment to detect lead glass. An investor would need to examine thousands of individual mortgages buried in a CDO's structure—a practical impossibility.

Delayed failure: The flaw doesn't reveal itself immediately. The doped ruby looks perfect until you clean it months later. The CDO performs fine until economic conditions change and defaults begin. This time gap separates the purchase from the discovery of fraud, making it harder to seek recourse.

The Language of Deception

There's another layer to this: the role of language in enabling abstraction.

When you call something a "collateralized debt obligation," you're using abstract terminology that obscures what it actually is: a bundle of home loans, some of which are likely to fail. The technical language creates psychological distance.

When a jeweler says "clarity enhanced" instead of "fractured stone held together with glass that will dissolve," they're using euphemism to hide reality.

Abstract language is a tool. It can help us think about complex systems, but it can also be weaponized to prevent understanding. In both gem fraud and financial fraud, specialized terminology serves to confuse rather than clarify.

This matters because language shapes what we can perceive. If you don't have concrete terms for something, it's harder to recognize it. Financial products wrapped in layers of abstraction become difficult to question. After all, who are you to doubt a AAA rating or challenge a "senior tranche" if you don't fully understand what those terms mean?

Grading What Matters

Both frauds ultimately reveal a failure in how we assess value.

For gemstones, the Gemological Institute of America developed the 4Cs framework in the 1930s: Cut, Clarity, Color, and Carat. These objective standards help buyers understand what they're purchasing. Reputable labs disclose treatments. A lead-filled ruby, properly graded, would be identified as such.

But this only works when the grading system is independent and honest. Corrupt or careless labs that certify treated stones as natural enable the fraud.

The same principle applies to financial products. Credit rating agencies were supposed to provide independent assessment. Instead, they were paid by the very banks issuing the securities they rated—an obvious conflict of interest. They had incentive to inflate ratings to keep clients happy, just like a corrupt gem lab certifying fake stones for a cut of the profit.

The lesson isn't that all abstraction is bad or that all complexity is fraudulent. The lesson is that when we can't verify what's underneath the abstraction—when we must trust certifications that may be compromised—we become vulnerable to systematic deception.

Natural, Untreated Ruby Cabochons Earrings in 14karat Yellow Gold

An actual appraisal of the pair of earrings demonstrating how to evaluate and validate valuation of gemstones.

What We Can Learn

The parallel between lead-filled rubies and the 2008 financial crisis reveals something about how fraud scales.

A single fake ruby might cost one person a few thousand dollars. That's tragic for the individual, but contained. When the same pattern of deception applies to financial instruments traded globally, it can bring down the world economy and devastate millions of lives.

Both frauds exploit the same human vulnerabilities: our tendency to trust surface appearance, our difficulty penetrating abstraction, and our reliance on credentials and certifications that may not deserve our trust.

Understanding this pattern helps us recognize it elsewhere. Any time something is presented as highly valuable through processes you can't easily verify, you should ask: What's really underneath? Who verified this, and what's their incentive? What happens when this encounters stress?

The doped ruby and the toxic CDO teach the same lesson: things that look flawless often aren't. True quality withstands scrutiny. And when something falls apart at the first sign of stress, it probably wasn't as solid as it appeared.

The cracks were always there. They were just hidden behind an enhancement designed to dissolve before you could get your money back.

Natural imperfections in untreated Ruby

Reflections and Future Considerations

There's a final detail worth noting about who profits when abstractions collapse.

The 2008 crisis destroyed approximately $10 trillion in global wealth. Millions lost homes, jobs, and retirement savings. Major financial institutions failed.

BlackRock—the investment firm whose CEO Larry Fink helped pioneer mortgage-backed securities in the 1980s—was contracted by the U.S. government to manage the cleanup. They were paid hundreds of millions in fees to identify, value, and manage the toxic assets that flooded the market when the lead glass dissolved.

In 2008, BlackRock managed about $1.3 trillion in assets. By 2025, that figure reached $12.5 trillion. The firm that helped create the instruments that failed became the firm that profited from managing the aftermath of that failure.

It's as if the inventor of lead-filled rubies, after the market collapsed when stones began crumbling, was hired as the official inspector to identify fakes—and was paid handsomely for the expertise gained from knowing exactly how the fraud worked.

The pattern reveals itself: those who understand abstraction profit twice—once from creating it, once from cleaning up after it fails. The losses fall elsewhere.

The Numbers Don't Lie

2008: Global crisis destroys ~$10 trillion in wealth 2008: BlackRock manages $1.3 trillion in assets 2025: BlackRock manages $12.5 trillion in assets

Growth: ~$11 trillion

The value didn't disappear. It’s as if it transferred. BlackRock didn't just survive the crisis it helped create—it became the dominant player by being the expert who could navigate the wreckage.

And now they are doing something eerily similar. But this time, they're adding another layer.

The Next Evolution: BUIDL

In March 2024, BlackRock launched BUIDL—the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund. It's their first tokenized fund on the Ethereum blockchain.

BUIDL invests 100% in cash, U.S. Treasury bills, and repurchase agreements. It pays daily dividends as new tokens. Investors can transfer tokens 24/7/365. It provides "instantaneous and transparent settlement."

Within 40 days of launch, BUIDL reached $520 million. As of late 2024, it manages $2.8 billion, making it the largest tokenized cash market fund in existence.

Fink's Vision: Everything on Blockchain

In January 2024, following approval of BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF, Larry Fink made his intentions clear:

"Every stock and bond will eventually live on a shared digital ledger."

In October 2025, during earnings calls and media interviews, he called tokenization "the next wave of opportunity" for finance. He projects the tokenization market will grow from $2 trillion in 2025 to over $13 trillion by 2030.

BlackRock currently manages $104 billion in crypto-related assets—just 1% of their total portfolio. But digital products accounted for $14 billion of $85 billion in ETF inflows during Q2 2025. It's their fastest-growing segment.

Fink has publicly urged the SEC to "rapidly approve" tokenized versions of bonds and stocks. He wants regulatory clearance to accelerate the transformation.

BlackRock is exploring tokenization of:

ETFs

Real estate

Stocks

Bonds

Private credit

"Every financial asset"

They're not tentatively experimenting. They're building infrastructure to migrate the entire financial system onto blockchain.

The Same Playbook?

Compare the patterns:

1980s - Mortgage-Backed Securities:

Fink pioneers new financial instruments

Instruments abstract away underlying risk

Market scales to trillions

Enhanced products hide fractures

Sophisticated models claim to measure risk

Products fail under stress

Fink's firm profits from cleanup

BlackRock grows dominant

2020s - Tokenized Assets:

Fink pioneers new financial instruments (tokenization)

Instruments abstract away underlying risk (digital layer)

Market projected to scale to trillions ($13T by 2030)

Enhanced products hide fractures (blockchain "transparency" obscures underlying asset quality)

Sophisticated models claim to measure risk (Aladdin platform)

Products will fail under stress (?)

BlackRock positioned as expert (?)

BlackRock continues dominance (?)

The question marks are there because we're still in the expansion phase. But the pattern is identical.

Are we getting more sophisticated “enhanced” rubies? What do you think?