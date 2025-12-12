Anthony’s Substack

Wendlyn Alter
6h

This is intriguing, Anthony. Worthy of contemplation. I'm going to sit with it, start observing. As you say, it suggests its own antidote. I'll try it out.

I'll be sad, though, if writing turns out to be problematic. What will you and I do then? Sadly, I have no gift for music, so writing is my mode of creativity.

Currently I'm reading Tacitus. He wrote with piercing insight about the Caesars and it is absolutely relevant to what's happening here now. Without writing, all of that ancient history would be lost to us, along with its lessons.

It may be that we don't have to completely eschew these things as long as we're very conscious and present about how we use them - and not allow them to use us.

