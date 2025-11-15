LET'S BE CLEAR: I'M NOT ANTI-AI. I'M PRO-HUMAN.

AI that serves human flourishing? Build it.

AI that eliminates jobs without safety nets, burns the planet, and concentrates power in one firm?

Why are we even pretending that’s progress??

THEY SAY: "AI is inevitable. Progress we can't stop."💅🤖

THE TRUTH: One firm controls $13.5 trillion. They're choosing this path. And they already profited from the last disaster.🚒🧯🧨💰💰🤑

Larry Fink helped invent the CMO in 1983 — the tranching technology Wall Street later weaponized into the toxic CDOs that detonated the global economy in 2008.🧨🧨

The documented toll:

$15-20 trillion in global household wealth destroyed

10 million U.S. homes foreclosed (2007-2012)

Suicide rates rose 5-20% in hardest-hit countries

~5,000 excess suicides in the U.S., 10,000+ across Europe/North America directly attributed to the economic fallout

💲💲💲BlackRock was paid hundreds of millions by the Fed to manage the toxic cleanup, used the crisis to grow explosively, and emerged as the most powerful private financial entity on earth. 💰💰🤑

TODAY BLACKROCK CONTROLS / CO-LEADS:

$100 billion Global AI Infrastructure Partnership (with Microsoft, Nvidia, MGX) — financing the data centers that will automate millions of jobs

$40 billion Aligned Data Centers acquisition — largest hyperscale data-center deal ever announced

Hundreds of billions in energy-sector exposure — ongoing stakes in oil, gas, new LNG projects. Data-center demand is already delaying grid decarbonization.

Deciding vote in nearly every S&P 500 company — 20-30% voting bloc with Vanguard/State Street. The boards that approve AI capex and tokenization.

📄Advisory contracts with the Fed, ECB, and governments worldwide — they tell central banks what to do.

"You have to force behaviors, and at BlackRock we are forcing behaviors." — Fink, 2017

WHAT THEY'RE FORCING:

AI buildout — World Economic Forum forecasts: 92 million jobs lost globally by 2030, with only partial offset. No adequate safety nets in place.

Data-center expansion — U.S. grid operators already approving new fossil-fuel plants and delaying coal retirements. Locking in decades more emissions.

Tokenization of everything —

"Every stock, every bond, every fund — every asset — can be tokenized." (Fink, 2025).

BlackRock becomes the unavoidable middle layer on all real-world assets. You pay rent to exist.

LAST TIME the machine detonated:

10 million families lost homes

Thousands took their own lives

The architects got richer

THIS TIME the stakes are planetary:

Mass technological unemployment without safety nets

Grid strain and delayed decarbonization locking in decades of deadly emissions

Concentration of compute, energy, and financial infrastructure control in one unelected firm

Death toll: potentially hundreds of millions through climate tipping points, unemployment crises, and infrastructure collapse.

And they will profit. Again.

THIS IS CAPITAL ALLOCATION AT PLANET-SCALE.

$13.5 trillion in assets under management. That's the leverage.

"Every asset can be tokenized." Those are his 2025 words.

10 million foreclosures. That's his legacy realized in 2008.

"Force behaviors." That's his strategy.

The last crisis had a body count.

This one could dwarf it.

One firm. One man. Same pattern.

He's betting you'll let him do it again.

IT'S NOT INEVITABLE UNTIL WE LET IT BE.

STOP HIM.

But more importantly. Stop the system. The machine. This is the inevitable end game of capitalism. Capital over people. This is where it goes.

